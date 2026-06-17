Fashion and Style

A Father's Day Gift Guide: Five Swiss Watches From Frederique Constant

From an Art Deco moonphase to a perpetual calendar, the Geneva Manufacture's edit runs from classic tailoring to genuine complication
Model wearing a Frederique Constant Manufacture watch with blue dial
Frederique Constant expands its lineup with refined moonphase and calendar watchesPhoto Courtesy of Frederique Constant
2 min read

At a Glance

  • Frederique Constant has assembled a Father's Day edit of Swiss-made timepieces.

  • The selection spans Art Deco-inspired dress watches, moonphase complications, and limited editions.

  • Highlights include the Highlife Moonphase "Onyx Moon," the Classic Perpetual Calendar Manufacture, and the Classics Premiere.

  • The Geneva Manufacture has produced its own in-house movements since 1988.

Frederique Constant Classic Perpetual Calendar Manufacture with salmon dial
Frederique Constant Classic Perpetual Calendar Manufacture with salmon dialPhoto Courtesy of Frederique Constant

The right watch is the rare Father's Day gift that improves with wearing, and Frederique Constant has built an edit for exactly that occasion. The Geneva house has gathered a group of Swiss-made timepieces that move from everyday elegance to genuine complication, a range wide enough to suit the traditionalist, the modernist, and the collector who wants mechanics to admire.

The Edit

Frederique Constant Classic Power Reserve Big Date Manufacture watch
Frederique Constant Classic Power Reserve Big Date Manufacture on the wristPhoto Courtesy of Frederique Constant

The Highlife Moonphase Date Manufacture "Onyx Moon" is the statement piece, a limited-edition moonphase driven by an in-house Manufacture caliber. For the father who prizes engineering, the Classic Power Reserve Big Date Manufacture pairs a legible big date with a Manufacture movement, a sophisticated choice for anyone who values technical substance.

At the top of the range, the Classic Perpetual Calendar Manufacture delivers one of watchmaking's most admired complications, a calendar built to track the months and leap years without adjustment. For something with vintage character, the Classics Carrée Moonphase Automatic brings a square case and moonphase in a navy dial, while the Classics Premiere balances vintage-inspired design with contemporary versatility.

Frederique Constant Slimline Moonphase Manufacture in stainless steel
Frederique Constant Slimline Moonphase Manufacture with steel braceletPhoto Courtesy of Frederique Constant

Why Frederique Constant

Frederique Constant has been a true Manufacture since 1988, developing close to one new in-house movement a year from its base in Plan-les-Ouates, Geneva. That combination, accessible entry into serious watchmaking with genuine complications in the catalog, is what makes the house a considered Father's Day choice rather than a default one.

Frederique Constant Classics Carrée Moonphase watch with blue dial
Frederique Constant Classics Carrée Moonphase with blue dial and moonphase displayPhoto Courtesy of Frederique Constant
Model wearing a Frederique Constant Manufacture watch with blue dial
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