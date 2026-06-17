A Father's Day Gift Guide: Five Swiss Watches From Frederique Constant

Frederique Constant has assembled a Father's Day edit of Swiss-made timepieces.
The selection spans Art Deco-inspired dress watches, moonphase complications, and limited editions.
Highlights include the Highlife Moonphase "Onyx Moon," the Classic Perpetual Calendar Manufacture, and the Classics Premiere.
The Geneva Manufacture has produced its own in-house movements since 1988.
The right watch is the rare Father's Day gift that improves with wearing, and Frederique Constant has built an edit for exactly that occasion. The Geneva house has gathered a group of Swiss-made timepieces that move from everyday elegance to genuine complication, a range wide enough to suit the traditionalist, the modernist, and the collector who wants mechanics to admire.
The Highlife Moonphase Date Manufacture "Onyx Moon" is the statement piece, a limited-edition moonphase driven by an in-house Manufacture caliber. For the father who prizes engineering, the Classic Power Reserve Big Date Manufacture pairs a legible big date with a Manufacture movement, a sophisticated choice for anyone who values technical substance.
At the top of the range, the Classic Perpetual Calendar Manufacture delivers one of watchmaking's most admired complications, a calendar built to track the months and leap years without adjustment. For something with vintage character, the Classics Carrée Moonphase Automatic brings a square case and moonphase in a navy dial, while the Classics Premiere balances vintage-inspired design with contemporary versatility.
Frederique Constant has been a true Manufacture since 1988, developing close to one new in-house movement a year from its base in Plan-les-Ouates, Geneva. That combination, accessible entry into serious watchmaking with genuine complications in the catalog, is what makes the house a considered Father's Day choice rather than a default one.
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