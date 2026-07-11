Delano Miami Beach and The Paradise Suite Score a Football Capsule for the World Cup

Delano Miami Beach and Caribbean lifestyle brand The Paradise Suite have released a limited-edition football capsule, sold exclusively through the hotel's retail concept, Nothing Finer.
The three-piece collection includes the Paradise Soccer Jersey, the Paradise Bucket Hat, and the Paradise Soccer Ball, each built around The Paradise Suite's Birds of Paradise motif.
The drop coincides with the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which runs through its July 19 final at MetLife Stadium.
The Paradise Suite was founded by Bermudian-born music executive, DJ, and producer Damon DeGraff; Delano Miami Beach reopened this year as part of the brand's broader relaunch across Miami, London, and New York.
Delano Miami Beach and The Paradise Suite have released a limited-edition capsule collection built for football season, available exclusively through the hotel's in-house retail concept, Nothing Finer. The three-piece drop lands as the 2026 FIFA World Cup plays out across the region, giving the newly reopened South Beach hotel a reason to put its retail floor to work.
The centerpiece is the Paradise Soccer Jersey, built from lightweight perforated poly-spandex mesh and finished with an oversized Birds of Paradise graphic across the chest and sleeve, Delano branding, and The Paradise Suite's signature Amanda crest. The Paradise Bucket Hat carries a custom tropical floral print drawn from the same Birds of Paradise flower, and the Paradise Soccer Ball reworks the traditional black-and-white panel design with the brand's own graphics throughout, positioned by the brands as a collectible rather than something meant for an actual pitch.
The Paradise Suite is the work of Damon DeGraff, a Bermudian-born music executive, DJ, and producer who spent two decades in music, nightlife, and fashion before building the label as an expression of modern Caribbean life. "Football has always been bigger than sport to me, it's culture, community, movement, style, and energy," said Damon DeGraff, founder and creative director of The Paradise Suite. "With Delano Miami Beach, we wanted to create something that felt elevated while still connected to the spirit of the game and the lifestyle around it. This capsule lives at the intersection of sport, travel, and culture."
For Delano, the collaboration also marks a statement of intent for the hotel's second act. Delano Miami Beach reopened this year following a lengthy renovation, and the brand is simultaneously expanding into London and New York, with an existing footprint in Paris and Dubai.
Delano Miami Beach has always been a place where culture and community meet through thoughtful design and meaningful experiences. Football is one of the world's great cultural connectors, and this collaboration with The Paradise Suite, brought to life through Nothing Finer, reflects our commitment to championing creative voices and celebrating the global influences that make Miami such a dynamic city.
Ben Pundole, Delano Miami Beach, Chief Brand Officer
The capsule is available now, exclusively at the Nothing Finer boutique inside Delano Miami Beach, for the duration of the World Cup window. For a hotel reintroducing itself to Miami Beach after years off the map, a football capsule built around Caribbean design language is a low-risk, high-signal way to say something about who the new Delano is for. It will not be restocked once the run sells out, and it will not be available anywhere else. That scarcity is the point.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.