Delano Miami Beach and The Paradise Suite Score a Football Capsule for the World Cup

The Paradise Suite is the work of Damon DeGraff, a Bermudian-born music executive, DJ, and producer who spent two decades in music, nightlife, and fashion before building the label as an expression of modern Caribbean life. "Football has always been bigger than sport to me, it's culture, community, movement, style, and energy," said Damon DeGraff, founder and creative director of The Paradise Suite. "With Delano Miami Beach, we wanted to create something that felt elevated while still connected to the spirit of the game and the lifestyle around it. This capsule lives at the intersection of sport, travel, and culture."