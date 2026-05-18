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Chelsea Football Club Announces Strategic Partnership With Roc Nation Sports International to Accelerate U.S. Audience Growth

Club teams with Roc Nation Sports International to fuse football, music and culture in bid to win over new American fans
Wide view of Stamford Bridge football pitch and stadium seating
Chelsea Football Club and Roc Nation Sports International launch a new strategic partnership focused on music, culture, and US fan engagementPhoto Courtesy of Chelsea Football Club / Roc Nation
3 min read

On May 14, 2026, Chelsea Football Club announced a new strategic partnership with Roc Nation Sports International (RNSI), marking a significant step in the club’s ambition to accelerate growth and deepen fan engagement across the United States.

Founded in 2008, Roc Nation is a world-renowned full-service entertainment company encompassing artist management, publishing, touring, film, and philanthropy. Following the 2013 launch of Roc Nation Sports in the US, the agency further expanded its footprint in September 2019 with the opening of its London office.

Over the last seven years, RNSI has established itself as one of the top 10 football agencies in the world, delivering premium 360-degree representation to a world-class roster of clients and global sports organizations.

Roc Nation Chelsea jersey on Stamford Bridge sideline
Stamford Bridge becomes the backdrop for Chelsea FC’s latest push to grow its cultural presence in the US marketPhoto Courtesy of Chelsea Football Club / Roc Nation

The partnership with Chelsea FC will focus on positioning the iconic club at the intersection of football, music, culture and entertainment, leveraging culturally relevant collaborations to drive brand awareness and meaningful fan engagement in the US market.

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Through a connected strategy spanning music, influencer and sports-led storytelling, the collaboration will aim to expand the club’s reach among US audiences while increasing engagement across key platforms.

To celebrate the launch of this landmark partnership, Chelsea fans will have the opportunity to win a limited edition Roc Nation CFC shirt signed by Grammy winning record producer DJ Khaled.

At the heart of the partnership is a shared belief that football culture extends far beyond the pitch. Together, Chelsea and Roc Nation Sports International will develop campaigns and activations that authentically tap into US pop culture, positioning the club as a relevant and aspirational lifestyle brand.

Roc Nation Chelsea jersey beside Stamford Bridge pitch
Chelsea FC and Roc Nation Sports International bring football, music, and culture together through a new global partnershipPhoto Courtesy of Chelsea Football Club / Roc Nation

Scott Fenton, Brand Director for Chelsea Football Club, welcomed this exciting partnership.

“This partnership represents a major step forward in how we connect with our fans in the United States. By leaning into culture, music, and creativity we are building deeper, more authentic relationships with a new generation of supporters who see football as a lifestyle.”

Michael Yormark, President of Roc Nation Sports International, said it was another special moment to join forces with a football powerhouse such as Chelsea.

“Football has never been more culturally influential in the US. Our ambition is to help Chelsea show up in the moments, platforms, and conversations that truly matter to the modern fan. We are proud to partner with a club that shares our ethos of being different and pushing boundaries.”

The partnership will roll out through a series of integrated campaigns, exclusive content drops, and live experiences over the coming months.

Roc Nation Chelsea jersey displayed at Stamford Bridge
A Roc Nation-branded Chelsea FC jersey sits pitchside at Stamford Bridge as the club launches its new partnership with Roc Nation Sports InternationalPhoto Courtesy of Chelsea Football Club / Roc Nation
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