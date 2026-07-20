Mytheresa Brings a Mobile Airstream Boutique to the Hamptons This Summer

Mytheresa began as a single boutique in Munich in 1987 before its founders launched the online store in 2006; today the online business is the company's primary channel, carrying more than 250 designers and shipping from that same Munich base to clients worldwide. That online-first model has made the company one of the more closely watched names in luxury e-commerce, and it is also what makes a rolling, seasonal boutique a notable departure. The vehicle itself carries its own signal: a Rivian R1T in the brand's Storm Blue finish, an American electric truck standing in for the delivery van, which puts an EV brand in front of the same clients Mytheresa is courting with the boutique inside it. Where a permanent Hamptons store would represent a long-term real estate bet, an Airstream that appears at a different address each week lets the company test in-person retail without the lease.