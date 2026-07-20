Mytheresa Brings a Mobile Airstream Boutique to the Hamptons This Summer

Mytheresa Out East runs June 30 through August 6, touring Hamptons destinations in a custom Airstream.
Private shopping appointments run Tuesdays and Wednesdays; Thursdays are open to walk-ins and public registration.
The trailer is hauled by a Storm Blue Rivian R1T and was designed in partnership with Lulu and Georgia.
Stops include The Hedges Inn, Topping Rose House, Wolffer Estate Vineyard, and Montauk Yacht Club.
Mytheresa has spent years building its reputation on a website. This summer, it is testing what that reputation looks like parked outside a vineyard. Mytheresa Out East, a custom Airstream hauled by a Storm Blue Rivian R1T, is touring the Hamptons from June 30 through August 6, bringing the retailer's edit of the season's fashion to some of the region's most recognized addresses.
The trailer's interior was designed in partnership with home and lifestyle brand Lulu and Georgia, built to hold a rotating selection of summer pieces from labels including Missoni, Dolce & Gabbana, Pucci, Toteme, Valentino, Zimmermann, Khaite, Chloé, and JW Anderson, according to WWD's coverage of the launch. Private shopping appointments run Tuesdays and Wednesdays for top clients, each of whom receives a Saratoga Spring Water refreshment and a floral arrangement in a Ginori 1735 vase. Thursdays open the doors to walk-ins and on-site registration.
Carly Rosenberg, the company's President of North America, in the release announcing the activation said:
"Mytheresa Out East brings our world directly to the Hamptons, allowing us to offer a highly personalized shopping experience in select iconic Hamptons destinations."
Carly Rosenberg
The gifting details are specific by design: a floral arrangement in a Ginori 1735 vase and Saratoga Spring Water for private appointments read less like a marketing add-on than an attempt to replicate, in person, the kind of individual attention Mytheresa's personal shopping team already provides online.
The Airstream's route touches four of the Hamptons' most established names: The Hedges Inn in East Hampton, Topping Rose House in Bridgehampton, Wolffer Estate Vineyard in Sagaponack, and Montauk Yacht Club at the island's edge. Each stop puts the boutique somewhere its clients already plan to be, at a hotel bar, a tasting room, a marina, rather than asking them to make a special trip.
Mytheresa began as a single boutique in Munich in 1987 before its founders launched the online store in 2006; today the online business is the company's primary channel, carrying more than 250 designers and shipping from that same Munich base to clients worldwide. That online-first model has made the company one of the more closely watched names in luxury e-commerce, and it is also what makes a rolling, seasonal boutique a notable departure. The vehicle itself carries its own signal: a Rivian R1T in the brand's Storm Blue finish, an American electric truck standing in for the delivery van, which puts an EV brand in front of the same clients Mytheresa is courting with the boutique inside it. Where a permanent Hamptons store would represent a long-term real estate bet, an Airstream that appears at a different address each week lets the company test in-person retail without the lease.
For a company built entirely online, the choice to go physical, and specifically mobile, says something about where luxury retail is placing its bets this year. Digital platforms know their top clients by purchase history; what they cannot replicate is a floral arrangement handed over in person at a Sagaponack vineyard on a Tuesday afternoon. Mytheresa Out East is a bet that proximity, even temporary and seasonal, still closes sales that algorithms alone cannot.
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