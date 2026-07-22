Le Damier de Louis Vuitton Fine Jewelry Collection Adds Eight New Pieces

Louis Vuitton's Le Damier fine jewelry collection adds eight new pieces, bringing the line to more than 30 designs.
The collection is built around the house's Damier pattern, first created in 1888.
Le Damier launched two years ago as a unisex line exploring gold and diamonds in an interlocking motif.
The new pieces continue the collection's focus on self-styling, designed to be worn across genders and generations.
Louis Vuitton's Le Damier fine jewelry collection has added eight new pieces, pushing the line past 30 designs two years after it first translated the house's Damier pattern into gold and diamonds.
The Damier pattern dates to 1888, one of Louis Vuitton's founding motifs, and Le Damier reworks its checkerboard geometry into jewelry designed to move between genders and generations. The new pieces lean on the collection's hallmark interplay of gold and diamonds, extending the motif's sense of infinity into fresh silhouettes.
With the eight additions, Le Damier now spans more than 30 offerings, a rapid build-out for a collection that debuted only two years ago. Louis Vuitton is positioning the growth as evidence of the pattern's flexibility as a jewelry language rather than a one-off capsule.
Unisex fine jewelry collections built around a house's signature pattern give a brand a repeatable design vocabulary that can expand without needing a new concept each season, and Le Damier's growth to more than 30 pieces in two years signals Louis Vuitton is treating it as a durable pillar of its jewelry offering rather than a trend piece.
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