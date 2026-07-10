Luxury News

Louis Vuitton Unveils New Women's Miami Design District Store

The resort-inspired temporary boutique features a macrame LV flower installation and rotating artist commissions while the brand's permanent women's location undergoes renovation
Louis Vuitton boutique interior in the Miami Design District with a signature spiral staircase
Louis Vuitton's new Miami Design District store showcases fashion, leather goods, and designPhoto Credit: Brad Dickson, Courtesy Louis Vuitton
2 min read

At a Glance

  • Louis Vuitton has opened a temporary women's boutique at 115 NE 41st St. in the Miami Design District while its permanent women's location undergoes renovation.

  • The resort-inspired space features custom macrame panels shaping the house's LV flower, a nod to coastal and nautical motifs.

  • A sculptural staircase connects the ground floor to an upper level dedicated to ready-to-wear and shoes designed under Artistic Director Nicolas Ghesquière.

  • Commissioned artwork throughout the store includes a facade installation by Raw-Edges Design Studio and a piece by Alex Proba inspired by Miami's coastal light.

Louis Vuitton has opened a new temporary women's store in the Miami Design District, a resort-inspired space at 115 NE 41st St. that will operate while the brand's permanent women's location nearby undergoes renovation.

Women's fashion and footwear inside Louis Vuitton's Miami Design District boutique
Louis Vuitton's women's collection is displayed in a light-filled luxury retail spacePhoto Credit: Brad Dickson, Courtesy Louis Vuitton

A Space Built Around One Motif

The store's signature detail is a set of custom macrame panels that shape the house's LV flower from rope, a direct reference to coastal and nautical elements that runs through the space's warm wood finishes and tonal palette. A sculptural staircase anchors the layout, leading up to an open, airy floor dedicated to ready-to-wear and shoes.

Louis Vuitton beauty and accessories inside the Miami Design District flagship
The new Louis Vuitton boutique highlights beauty, accessories, and colorful displaysPhoto Credit: Brad Dickson, Courtesy Louis Vuitton

Art as Part of the Retail Experience

The store leans on commissioned art to establish its sense of place. A facade installation titled "2D3D Miami" by Raw-Edges Design Studio greets visitors from outside, while "Whispering Forms," a piece by Alex Proba inspired by Miami's sun-washed skies and coastal light, appears inside. Additional works from Maia Ruth Lee, Claudia Lavegas, Ara Studio, and Zhou Yilun round out the collection.

What's on the Floor

The temporary location carries the full range of the house's women's offering, including ready-to-wear designed under Artistic Director of Women's Collections Nicolas Ghesquière, along with leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and fragrance. A custom Alzer Pyramid, built from stacked suitcases each hand-painted by a Louis Vuitton artisan with motifs drawn from Miami's tropical landscape, anchors one section of the store as a standalone installation.

Exterior of Louis Vuitton's Miami Design District flagship with artistic blue facade
Louis Vuitton's Miami Design District flagship features a sculptural wave-inspired facadePhoto Credit: Brad Dickson, Courtesy Louis Vuitton

Why It Matters

A temporary flagship from a house of Louis Vuitton's scale signals that the brand sees enough demand in Miami to keep a full women's presence running even mid-renovation, rather than scaling back until the permanent store reopens. For the Design District, it reinforces the neighborhood's position as a place where major houses treat retail architecture as seriously as the product on the shelves.

Louis Vuitton boutique interior in the Miami Design District with a signature spiral staircase
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