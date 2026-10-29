Louis Vuitton Unveils the LV Ski 2026 Collection for Women and Men

At a Glance
Louis Vuitton has unveiled LV Ski 2026, a winter collection for women and men designed to be worn on snow-covered mountains and in the city afterward. The House describes it as a dialogue between the mountains and après-ski, and the pieces are built to be combined either way: as a full alpine look or as a more urban silhouette.
The collection runs the full wardrobe, from hooded cashmere jackets and shearling-lined boots to bags in icy, holographic finishes and a new generation of ski goggles. Here is what is in it.
New designs in cashmere and brushed silk, including hooded jackets, set the tone. Some carry an embroidered denim pocket beside the Monogram jacquard. Cashmere piqué knitwear and LV initials appear in soft hues alongside Sherpa denims, and coats and capes are positioned as everyday essentials rather than occasion pieces.
The bags arrive in iridescent lines: Monogram Pearly, Monogram Miroir and Monogram Empreinte Frozen. The silver Monogram Miroir recalls the look of glaciers, and the rainbow holographic finish references a collection of metal trunks from 1891.
The "Cosy Après-Ski" pieces combine cashmere and shearling on established styles, the Capucines among them. The LV Lodge and Ice Breaker bags take their cue from traditional French Alpine ski villages.
The Cortina line offers a mule and a boot in shearling-lined suede or in leather and technical nylon stamped with the Monogram, both on a lug sole. The Rangers Territory ankle boot comes in leather, suede and shearling. Sneakers pair suede and shearling in black, camel, powder pink and ecru.
LV360 is the collection's technical headline. The goggles take their sculptural shape from the world of virtual reality and are built to adapt to changing light and weather, with an interchangeable lens system for quick changes on the mountain.
Every ready-to-wear piece was designed for comfort without giving up technical performance. A puffer jacket in the Monogram Macassar motif, with matching trousers, has side panels for freedom of movement. A coordinated set combines technical fabric with a denim-effect finish and corduroy details, and a snowboarding hooded sweatshirt pairs a water-repellent outer layer with integrated, ventilated face protection.
The après-ski wardrobe borrows from the 1990s: loose silhouettes, checked patterns and workwear details. A reversible fleece gilet layers over a brushed fleece rugby shirt with a denim collar.
Winter versions of the House motifs run through the menswear. The Monogram Argyle pattern, the Monogram Needle-punch technique and a Monogram Snowflake jacquard appear on sweatshirts, and the LV Skier logo and LV Summit motif come in snow-white and earthy tones.
The Monogram Reflective design, in a sparkling canvas, covers the Keepall 25, Trio Messenger, Discovery Backpack and Rush Bumbag. Gold shearling styles with grained leather trims and Monogram-embossed luggage tags include the Christopher Backpack, Keepall 25, Rush Bumbag XL and Keepall. The Speedy P9 30 is made in velvety calfskin with a trompe-l'œil denim effect and white shearling details.
The LV City Ranger hiking boot comes in suede-finish shearling and in two-tone versions of leather, suede and alligator. The LV Trainer is reworked in black, beige or brown shearling, in Snow Monogram leather and in trompe-l'œil denim-effect leather.
Beanies carry the Monogram Snowflake motif or a washed denim effect with an oversized embossed "Vuitton" signature. The LV Lock mask returns in new colorways with interchangeable lenses, with or without the Monogram.
Louis Vuitton frames the collection as winter 2026's wardrobe for a season that moves from Gstaad to Tokyo and from Paris to Courchevel.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.