Fashion and Style

Louis Vuitton Unveils the LV Ski 2026 Collection for Women and Men

Cashmere, shearling and holographic Monogram bags move from the slopes to the city, with a new generation of LV360 goggles
Group in winter knitwear and shearling on a wooden deck with snowy peaks behind them
The LV Ski 2026 collection, photographed on the mountain.Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
4 min read

At a Glance

  • Louis Vuitton has unveiled LV Ski 2026, a complete winter collection for women and men built for ski resorts and city après-ski.
  • The women's line pairs cashmere and brushed silk ready-to-wear with bags in Monogram Pearly, Monogram Miroir and Monogram Empreinte Frozen.
  • LV360 is a new line of ski goggles with an interchangeable lens system designed for changing light and weather.
  • The men's line centers on the Monogram Macassar puffer, Monogram Reflective bags and the LV Trainer in black, beige or brown shearling.

Louis Vuitton has unveiled LV Ski 2026, a winter collection for women and men designed to be worn on snow-covered mountains and in the city afterward. The House describes it as a dialogue between the mountains and après-ski, and the pieces are built to be combined either way: as a full alpine look or as a more urban silhouette.

The collection runs the full wardrobe, from hooded cashmere jackets and shearling-lined boots to bags in icy, holographic finishes and a new generation of ski goggles. Here is what is in it.

What Is in the LV Ski 2026 Women's Collection

New designs in cashmere and brushed silk, including hooded jackets, set the tone. Some carry an embroidered denim pocket beside the Monogram jacquard. Cashmere piqué knitwear and LV initials appear in soft hues alongside Sherpa denims, and coats and capes are positioned as everyday essentials rather than occasion pieces.

The bags arrive in iridescent lines: Monogram Pearly, Monogram Miroir and Monogram Empreinte Frozen. The silver Monogram Miroir recalls the look of glaciers, and the rainbow holographic finish references a collection of metal trunks from 1891.

The "Cosy Après-Ski" pieces combine cashmere and shearling on established styles, the Capucines among them. The LV Lodge and Ice Breaker bags take their cue from traditional French Alpine ski villages.

Woman in a white hooded ski outfit beside an orange snowcat
White ready-to-wear from the LV Ski 2026 women's collection.Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
A tan shearling backpack on a leather chair at dusk with mountains behind
Shearling leather goods from the LV Ski 2026 men's collection.Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Footwear and the New LV360 Goggles

The Cortina line offers a mule and a boot in shearling-lined suede or in leather and technical nylon stamped with the Monogram, both on a lug sole. The Rangers Territory ankle boot comes in leather, suede and shearling. Sneakers pair suede and shearling in black, camel, powder pink and ecru.

LV360 is the collection's technical headline. The goggles take their sculptural shape from the world of virtual reality and are built to adapt to changing light and weather, with an interchangeable lens system for quick changes on the mountain.

Ski goggles resting on a chairlift seat with snowy mountains in the background
LV360, the new generation of Louis Vuitton ski goggles.Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Two people in dark winter layers and goggles, one in a checked Monogram jacket
Après-ski looks from the LV Ski 2026 collection.Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

What Is in the LV Ski 2026 Men's Collection

Every ready-to-wear piece was designed for comfort without giving up technical performance. A puffer jacket in the Monogram Macassar motif, with matching trousers, has side panels for freedom of movement. A coordinated set combines technical fabric with a denim-effect finish and corduroy details, and a snowboarding hooded sweatshirt pairs a water-repellent outer layer with integrated, ventilated face protection.

The après-ski wardrobe borrows from the 1990s: loose silhouettes, checked patterns and workwear details. A reversible fleece gilet layers over a brushed fleece rugby shirt with a denim collar.

Winter versions of the House motifs run through the menswear. The Monogram Argyle pattern, the Monogram Needle-punch technique and a Monogram Snowflake jacquard appear on sweatshirts, and the LV Skier logo and LV Summit motif come in snow-white and earthy tones.

Woman in a red jacket and sunglasses holding a Monogram bag in the snow
A red jacket and Monogram bag from the LV Ski 2026 collection.Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
An iridescent silver Monogram handbag standing in snow with peaks behind it
A holographic Monogram bag from the women's collection.Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Leather Goods, Boots and Accessories for Men

The Monogram Reflective design, in a sparkling canvas, covers the Keepall 25, Trio Messenger, Discovery Backpack and Rush Bumbag. Gold shearling styles with grained leather trims and Monogram-embossed luggage tags include the Christopher Backpack, Keepall 25, Rush Bumbag XL and Keepall. The Speedy P9 30 is made in velvety calfskin with a trompe-l'œil denim effect and white shearling details.

The LV City Ranger hiking boot comes in suede-finish shearling and in two-tone versions of leather, suede and alligator. The LV Trainer is reworked in black, beige or brown shearling, in Snow Monogram leather and in trompe-l'œil denim-effect leather.

Beanies carry the Monogram Snowflake motif or a washed denim effect with an oversized embossed "Vuitton" signature. The LV Lock mask returns in new colorways with interchangeable lenses, with or without the Monogram.

Louis Vuitton frames the collection as winter 2026's wardrobe for a season that moves from Gstaad to Tokyo and from Paris to Courchevel.

A Monogram shearling shoe set in snow on rock
Shearling-lined Monogram footwear from the collection.Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Group in winter knitwear and shearling on a wooden deck with snowy peaks behind them
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