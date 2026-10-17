Louis Vuitton City Guide Adds Eight Updated Editions for Autumn 2026

At a Glance
Louis Vuitton releases eight updated City Guide editions on October 16, 2026. Beijing, Chicago, Hong Kong, São Paulo, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney and Taipei each get a new edition in print and digital form, and the series now covers 43 destinations.
Two things are new this year. Each edition carries an illustrated section on the city's history and milestones, and a feature on prominent locals from all walks of life who have shaped their city. Neither has appeared in a City Guide before.
Independent authors write each city, joined by a special guest, either a celebrity or an in-the-know local, who opens a personal address book and introduces the destination in the first person. For 2026, sports journalist Sarah Spain takes Chicago. Multidisciplinary artist Yeesookyung walks the reader through Seoul. Frances Rings, Artistic Director of Bangarra Dance Theatre, shares her Sydney.
Further guests appear across the new editions. Dancer and broadcaster Rozz Lee covers Singapore, Chinese rock icon Peng Lei takes Beijing, and architect Joyce Wang guides Hong Kong.
Louis Vuitton has drawn on journalists, writers and figures from the arts since the series began in 1998, many of them dividing their time between two cities.
The categories hold from edition to edition: palaces and hotels, fine dining and local eateries, markets and delicatessens, antique dealers and design galleries, stores, museums, independent bookstores and gardens.
Photography is new in emphasis. The Paris-based collective Tendance Floue contributes a fresh series for this year's editions, with one photographer assigned to each city. The portfolios are meant to offer a second perspective on the city, not simply to illustrate the text.
The Louis Vuitton City Guide app for iPhone and iPad holds every city in the series, with thousands of addresses updated on a regular basis, interactive maps with real-time geolocation, walking tours and the option to send e-postcards. On Apple TV, a free app carries audiovisual essays, photographic portfolios and video postcards, with international artists invited to share their travels. The Tambour Horizon smartwatch gives access to the app's "Near Me" and "24H" features from the wrist.
Paper editions come in French and English, with Chinese editions for Beijing, Chengdu, Hong Kong, London, New York, Paris, Rome, Shanghai and Tokyo. They are sold in Louis Vuitton stores, on louisvuitton.com and in a selection of bookstores and concept stores at €35/$43 per guide. Digital editions in the same languages are €9.99/$9.99 on the App Store. The Paris digital guide and the Apple TV app are free.
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