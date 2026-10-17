Louis Vuitton City Guide Adds Eight Updated Editions for Autumn 2026

The Louis Vuitton City Guide app for iPhone and iPad holds every city in the series, with thousands of addresses updated on a regular basis, interactive maps with real-time geolocation, walking tours and the option to send e-postcards. On Apple TV, a free app carries audiovisual essays, photographic portfolios and video postcards, with international artists invited to share their travels. The Tambour Horizon smartwatch gives access to the app's "Near Me" and "24H" features from the wrist.