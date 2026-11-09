Fashion and Style

Louis Vuitton Sets Its Holiday 2026 Campaign on a Snowy Train Platform

Oliver Hadlee Pearch photographs the last five minutes before a grand departure, with Monogram Rouge beauty, miniature-train windows worldwide and a pop-up in Shibuya.
A group of travelers with Monogram luggage poses at the door of a blue train carriage
Travelers gather at the train in the Louis Vuitton Holiday 2026 campaign.© Louis Vuitton Malletier / Oliver Hadlee Pearch
4 min read

At a Glance

  • Louis Vuitton unveiled its Holiday 2026 campaign on November 5, photographed by Oliver Hadlee Pearch.
  • The setting is a train station reinterpreted with the codes of the House, in the last five minutes before a grand departure.
  • La Beauté Louis Vuitton marks the season with Monogram Rouge, including the new LV Rouge Matte.
  • Holiday windows have been on view since November 1; the Shibuya store pop-up in Tokyo opened November 7.

Louis Vuitton has unveiled its Holiday 2026 campaign, photographed by Oliver Hadlee Pearch. It celebrates reunions and the excitement of departure, set in a train station reimagined with the codes of the House.

The campaign launched November 5 on louisvuitton.com and across the House's social media channels.

The Last Five Minutes Before Departure

The images capture the final five minutes before a grand departure. On the platforms, a mechanical sign ticks away the seconds while a pianist sends each train off with a melody.

All around him, stories unfold. Friends reunite, children play on the ground with miniature trains, a traveler writes a postcard, and a couple laughs their way through the crowd atop a luggage cart. Framed by festive decorations and a dusting of snow, the suspended moment stands for Louis Vuitton's Art of Travel.

A woman in a white knit outfit holding a bag steps down from a blue train carriage
A traveler steps down from the train in the Holiday 2026 campaign.© Louis Vuitton Malletier / Oliver Hadlee Pearch
A woman applies lipstick from a red compact in a snowy train window
A last touch of color through the carriage window.© Louis Vuitton Malletier / Oliver Hadlee Pearch

The House Icons Packed for the Season

The campaign gathers a selection of the House's most recognizable pieces. In women's leather goods, the Neverfull MM IO, the Alma Soft, the OTG Monogram MM and the Side Trunk take center stage, with accessories including the Bandana and Paris City headbands and LV Sneakerina sneakers.

A puppy peeks out of a red Neverfull bag on a wooden bench beside a Christmas tree
The Neverfull, with a passenger of its own.© Louis Vuitton Malletier / Oliver Hadlee Pearch

For men, the traveler's belongings include the Speedy 30 Surplus, the Track Backpack Silktech, the Steamer LV Touch and the Trio Shadow, with Shadow and LV Crafted small leather goods, Monogram Midnight belts and LV Trainer sneakers.

A gray Monogram Trio Shadow messenger bag above a brass sign reading To Train
The Trio Shadow, bound for the train.© Louis Vuitton Malletier / Maxime Poiblanc

The House fragrances Ombre Nomade, Imagination and Attrape-rêves appear in the campaign, and a dedicated travel selection includes the Cruiser MM and the Horizon Aluminum.

A silver aluminum suitcase topped with a matching vanity case on a snowy train platform
The Horizon Aluminum suitcase and vanity case on a snowy platform.© Louis Vuitton Malletier / Oliver Hadlee Pearch
A woman holds a large Monogram tote beside a blue train in falling snow
The OnTheGo, carried to the platform.© Louis Vuitton Malletier / Oliver Hadlee Pearch

Monogram Rouge for La Beauté Louis Vuitton

La Beauté Louis Vuitton celebrates Monogram Rouge, the House hue born where the Monogram canvas meets its signature red. The collection's five iconic products are reimagined, joined by a first: the LV Rouge Matte, presented in a lacquered case with hand-painted Monogram flowers.

The shade extends into a dedicated line of small leather goods and accessories in the same burgundy canvas, and a dedicated film shows the depth of the color across the collection.

A burgundy Monogram vanity case, compact and lipsticks arranged on a red surface in snow
The Monogram Rouge beauty collection.© Louis Vuitton Malletier / Maxime Poiblanc
A group of travelers with Monogram luggage poses at the door of a blue train carriage
Louis Vuitton City Guide Adds Eight Updated Editions for Autumn 2026

Miniature Worlds in the Windows and a Pop-Up in Shibuya

Five miniature worlds carry the campaign into Louis Vuitton windows around the globe: the Alpine Horizon, the Big Apple, the Blossom Garden, the Moonlight Valley and the Golden Dunes. Miniature trains travel from one world to the next, and Christmas trees in most Louis Vuitton stores feature a miniature train garland winding around their branches. The windows have been on view since November 1.

At the Louis Vuitton store in Shibuya, Japan, an immersive pop-up opened to the public on November 7. Visitors pass a train-adorned Christmas tree at the entrance and a series of miniature worlds before stepping into a second room, where Louis Vuitton pieces are presented in a wooden setting inspired by the trunk, complete with drawers fitted with VVN handles.

Stacked Monogram trunks and cases on a luggage cart beside a dog and a decorated tree
Monogram luggage stacked on a cart in the campaign.© Louis Vuitton Malletier / Maxime Poiblanc

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.

Fashion
Global
Beauty