Louis Vuitton Sets Its Holiday 2026 Campaign on a Snowy Train Platform

At a Glance
Louis Vuitton has unveiled its Holiday 2026 campaign, photographed by Oliver Hadlee Pearch. It celebrates reunions and the excitement of departure, set in a train station reimagined with the codes of the House.
The campaign launched November 5 on louisvuitton.com and across the House's social media channels.
The images capture the final five minutes before a grand departure. On the platforms, a mechanical sign ticks away the seconds while a pianist sends each train off with a melody.
All around him, stories unfold. Friends reunite, children play on the ground with miniature trains, a traveler writes a postcard, and a couple laughs their way through the crowd atop a luggage cart. Framed by festive decorations and a dusting of snow, the suspended moment stands for Louis Vuitton's Art of Travel.
The campaign gathers a selection of the House's most recognizable pieces. In women's leather goods, the Neverfull MM IO, the Alma Soft, the OTG Monogram MM and the Side Trunk take center stage, with accessories including the Bandana and Paris City headbands and LV Sneakerina sneakers.
For men, the traveler's belongings include the Speedy 30 Surplus, the Track Backpack Silktech, the Steamer LV Touch and the Trio Shadow, with Shadow and LV Crafted small leather goods, Monogram Midnight belts and LV Trainer sneakers.
The House fragrances Ombre Nomade, Imagination and Attrape-rêves appear in the campaign, and a dedicated travel selection includes the Cruiser MM and the Horizon Aluminum.
La Beauté Louis Vuitton celebrates Monogram Rouge, the House hue born where the Monogram canvas meets its signature red. The collection's five iconic products are reimagined, joined by a first: the LV Rouge Matte, presented in a lacquered case with hand-painted Monogram flowers.
The shade extends into a dedicated line of small leather goods and accessories in the same burgundy canvas, and a dedicated film shows the depth of the color across the collection.
Five miniature worlds carry the campaign into Louis Vuitton windows around the globe: the Alpine Horizon, the Big Apple, the Blossom Garden, the Moonlight Valley and the Golden Dunes. Miniature trains travel from one world to the next, and Christmas trees in most Louis Vuitton stores feature a miniature train garland winding around their branches. The windows have been on view since November 1.
At the Louis Vuitton store in Shibuya, Japan, an immersive pop-up opened to the public on November 7. Visitors pass a train-adorned Christmas tree at the entrance and a series of miniature worlds before stepping into a second room, where Louis Vuitton pieces are presented in a wooden setting inspired by the trunk, complete with drawers fitted with VVN handles.
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