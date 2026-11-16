At a Glance
Christian Siriano will show his Spring/Summer 2027 collection at Habibi Miami on Thursday, December 3, at 9 p.m., an exclusive runway presentation during Miami Art Week. The evening unfolds against the Miami River, where the Mediterranean-inspired supper club sets fashion alongside art and nightlife.
Guests can reserve through habibimia.com.
Procured and produced by House Kiki's Caroline McDonald, the presentation will feature selections from Spring/Summer 2027 alongside standout favorites from earlier collections. Siriano is known for dramatic silhouettes, close attention to craftsmanship and an unapologetic approach to glamour.
Guests will also be able to meet Siriano and shop the collection.
Siriano launched his eponymous label in 2008 after studying under Vivienne Westwood and Alexander McQueen in London. He has dressed Michelle Obama, Dr. Jill Biden, Oprah Winfrey, Angelina Jolie, Zendaya, Lady Gaga, Julia Roberts, Cardi B and Ariana Grande, and he has been named to TIME's list of the 100 Most Influential People.
His collections show each season at New York Fashion Week. Beyond fashion, his practice takes in interiors, furniture design, publishing and retail: he founded Siriano Interiors and wrote the bestselling Dresses to Dream About series published by Rizzoli.
Habibi Miami pairs Mediterranean-inspired cuisine with theatrical entertainment and music in an opulent room on the Miami River. The waterfront address gives the show a setting that sits apart from the usual runway.
The event is expected to draw fashion followers, art collectors and members of Miami's international social scene during one of the city's busiest weeks.
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