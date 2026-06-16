Habibi Miami Brings a Mediterranean Happy Hour to the Miami River

Habibi Miami debuts a new Happy Hour on Wednesday, June 17.
Available Wednesday through Sunday, 7 to 9 p.m.; all cocktails $12, curated bites $15.
The menu spans the bar's North African and Mediterranean repertoire, from a Summer Layla to a Moroccan Margarita.
Habibi sits on the Miami River at 452 NW North River Drive, helmed by Executive Chef Wladimir Arévalo.
Habibi Miami is giving the early evening on the Miami River a reason to linger. Beginning Wednesday, June 17, the waterfront Mediterranean supper club introduces a Happy Hour served Wednesday through Sunday from 7 to 9 p.m., with every cocktail priced at $12 and a curated selection of chef-driven bites at $15.
The food list draws from the kitchen's shareable repertoire: hummus, rose ceviche, "cigar" roulés caramélisés, crunchy feta bites, arayes sliders, and falafel. The bar leans into Habibi's North African and Mediterranean point of view across a long list of signatures, among them the Summer Layla, the Moroccan Margarita, the Zebra Libra, and the Nile River Espresso.
Habibi is the work of Executive Chef Wladimir Arévalo, whose menu layers Moroccan spice, citrus, and smoke through classic technique. As the night moves on, the room shifts into dinner theater, with roving performers and live percussion set inside a tent-like space designed by Mark Lehmkuhl of Ghosthouse Design Group in collaboration with Love Lake Studios. The result is a Moorish-inflected setting in pink and teal that the restaurant describes as a Tangier fever dream.
A two-hour, five-night window at this price point makes one of Miami's more theatrical rooms an easy weeknight proposition, sunset cocktails on the river before the show begins. Habibi Miami is at 452 NW North River Drive, open Wednesday through Sunday from 7 p.m.
Reservations at habibimia.com or 786-883-2800.
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