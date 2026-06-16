Habibi Miami Brings a Mediterranean Happy Hour to the Miami River

Habibi is the work of Executive Chef Wladimir Arévalo, whose menu layers Moroccan spice, citrus, and smoke through classic technique. As the night moves on, the room shifts into dinner theater, with roving performers and live percussion set inside a tent-like space designed by Mark Lehmkuhl of Ghosthouse Design Group in collaboration with Love Lake Studios. The result is a Moorish-inflected setting in pink and teal that the restaurant describes as a Tangier fever dream.