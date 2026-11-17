Vivienne made her debut at the House in 2017. Her name interprets "VVN," the term for the beige natural cowhide leather that signs Louis Vuitton leather goods, luggage, accessories and trunks. Designed first as a decorative object, she moved into the jewelry lines in 2020, where she bloomed from the Monogram Flower with diamond eyes and articulated arms engraved with Louis Vuitton.