At a Glance
Louis Vuitton has added three new creations to its Vivienne jewelry collection. Vivienne Heart, Vivienne Four-Leaf and Vivienne Stars follow the tradition of convertible jewelry: each modular pendant can also be worn as a brooch.
Vivienne made her debut at the House in 2017. Her name interprets "VVN," the term for the beige natural cowhide leather that signs Louis Vuitton leather goods, luggage, accessories and trunks. Designed first as a decorative object, she moved into the jewelry lines in 2020, where she bloomed from the Monogram Flower with diamond eyes and articulated arms engraved with Louis Vuitton.
Vivienne Heart is set in white gold and yellow gold with enamel, lacquer and diamonds. Her gold trousers are delicately engraved with roses, and she holds an envelope sealed with a lacquer heart in the same deep red as the heart-shaped petals that frame her face.
That red owes its intensity to the successive layering and firing of the enamel. Her eye is shaped like a Monogram Flower, and diamonds trace her silhouette.
Vivienne Four-Leaf, in yellow gold, malachite, wood, lacquer and diamonds, is the collection's emblem of prosperity and protection. Her diamond-set face is framed by four hand-polished malachite petals whose deep green evokes a clover leaf.
Cutting and polishing the malachite calls on the lapidary's skill to keep the color uniform and the natural striations symmetrical. A tiny red lacquer and gold ladybug has landed on one leaflet, and two details are hidden on the figure: a playing card in her back pocket and a horseshoe engraved under her feet.
Vivienne Stars is set in white gold with a pavé of round diamonds, moonstone and 106 blue, violet and pink sapphires and pink spinels. She grasps a shooting star, and her face of shimmering moonstone is graced with bezel-set diamonds.
For the first time in the Vivienne jewelry collection, the figure wears an LV Monogram Star cut diamond, the most precious version of the flower from the House's Monogram motif.
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