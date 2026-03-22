Louis Vuitton Enhances its Iconic Color Blossom Fine Jewelry Collection

On the occasion of the 130th anniversary of the Louis Vuitton Monogram canvas, the House embraces the creative energy of this iconic motif with new expressions of its Color Blossom Fine Jewelry line. Celebrating the Monogram flowers, this emblematic collection welcomes a new stone color – the eye-catching, navy-blue hued sodalite, which is rarely seen in jewelry today – while also introducing new pavé designs. A total of 28 new jewels now enhance the Color Blossom collection, inviting wearers to play, stack, combine and self-style the pieces.
First created in 1896 by Georges Vuitton in tribute to his father, the Monogram is rooted in artistic inspirations and movements – Neo-Gothic ornamentations, Japanism among them – embodying a timeless cultural resonance. An enduring icon for the House and universal symbol of creativity, it's no wonder the motif has for 130 years been endlessly reimagined and reinterpreted, inspiring a host of artists and collaborators, and adorning pieces across the House from leather goods to ready-to-wear.
In 2015, the House welcomed Color Blossom, a graceful and versatile design that was themed around colored stones, each meticulously carved in volume to bring out of their individual beauty. Today the range of stones include ultra soft and feminine pink and white mother-of-pearl, refined and classic onyx, to radiant and lively cornelian, malachite and Amazonite. Combining luminous hues and delicate designs, each jewel – from rings and earrings to long sautoirs and short necklaces and bracelets – exude the effortless elegance and playful sophistication of the Color Blossom collection.
The House now welcomes a brand-new stone to the Color Blossom repertoire: sodalite. With a beautiful navy-blue hue, sodalite is a strong, relatively opaque stone with subtle inclusions, highlighting its link to nature and the elements. Known as the “salt stone”, sodalite is rarely seen in jewelry today.
In order to ensure the finest quality and color, only sodalite is used in Color Blossom. The rough stone, like all Color Blossom gemstones, undergoes a stringent lapidary process to carve and craft them into their distinctive volume and signature bombé shapes. After a meticulous and uncompromising stone selection, the rough is then cut and inspected again, before shaping begins. Here is where the Monogram Flowers truly comes to life in three dimensions – a highly complex cutting and polishing process that requires exceptional expertise to achieve perfect symmetry and light reflection – not to mention a tailored craft to meet the individual characteristics of each type of hard stone. Such carving requires up to five times longer than polishing a flat stone, while sculpting in volume enhances the gemstone's natural materials. Each stone's beauty and depth are magnified.
The introduction of sodalite is marked with a full set of jewels, for a total of seven new pieces. Two delicate and more classic pendant necklaces, in a star and sun motif, are joined by a long sautoir necklace. There is also a standout multi-motif bracelet playing with a sodalite star and a paved sun. A more elevated version accented with a unique motif and a precious round brilliant diamond. A simple star stud earring joins the lineup, while an open ring, set with a sodalite star paired with a precious diamond, rounds out this debut.
In addition to a new hard stone, pavé creations are also being introduced across the line. They are adding more luminosity and sparkle, but also new self-styling options to mix, match and complement the existing Color Blossom line. Luxuriantly enveloping the center bombé stone, the precious pavé detail frames the signature motif, enhancing contrast with light and shade, while emphasizing the center stone's depth and intensity. This workmanship calls upon the demanding execution of the in-house jewelers, where the gold is delicately polished to a high shine, requiring precise skill to meet each distinctive angle.
The new pavé pieces include two refined, white mother-of-pearl pendants in either the star or sun motif, paired with a single diamond. There are also two standout, statement-making pave medallion-style necklaces: a sun design in white mother-of-pearl, and another in malachite with a star motif.
As ever, the Monogram's creative spirit continues to inspire, and new jewels are further being added to Color Blossom, launching even more versatile ways to wear the collection. Two new short necklaces with alternating sun and star motifs come in either pink mother-of-pearl, or malachite. These are joined by a sublime sautoir that mixes the star and sun emblems with pink and white mother-of-pearl.
Several new closed rings and earrings also enrich the line. There are two high-end closed rings that feature a star or sun motif inviting stacking, mix and matching. Meanwhile four new sleeper hoop earrings have been added, in either the sun or star motifs, in white mother-of-pearl or malachite. Finally, a star ear cuff, studded with diamonds, adds a trendy new edge to the collection.
Finally, the House expanded its popular pink mother-of-pearl designs, adding five new jewels including a long sautoir, two bracelets and two chic and minimalist pendants.
As ever playing with the line's signature volume, the new pieces celebrate Color Blossom's underlying sense of freedom, inviting wearers to embrace and self-style the jewels in their own expressive ways. From the new navy-blue sophistication of sodalite to luminous, precious pavé expressions, via contemporary new jewels like sleepers, a stylish ear cuff and multi-motif long and short necklaces, Color Blossom joins the rest of the House in paying wonderful tribute to 130 years of the Louis Vuitton Monogram.
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