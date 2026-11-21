The Louis Vuitton Keith Haring Collection launches in Louis Vuitton stores worldwide from January 1, 2027.
It spans the House's creations for women, from bags and travel pieces to ready-to-wear, footwear, accessories and fragrance, developed with the Keith Haring Foundation.
Five themed capsules, Genesis, Brazil, Figures, Patches and Maze, are joined by thirteen highly limited-edition Artycapucines bags.
The starting point is a 1930s Louis Vuitton garment case that Haring transformed in 1984.
Louis Vuitton will bring a collection built on the work of Keith Haring (1958-1990) to its stores worldwide from January 1, 2027. The Louis Vuitton Keith Haring Collection covers the House's creations for women, from bags and travel pieces to ready-to-wear, footwear, accessories and fragrance. It was developed in close collaboration with the Keith Haring Foundation. Louis Vuitton calls it one of its most wide-ranging tributes to a single artist.
The collection builds on Nicolas Ghesquière's Cruise 2027 show in New York. The venue was the Frick Collection. Ghesquière, Artistic Director of Louis Vuitton Women's Collections, conceived the show as a tribute to the city that shaped Haring, setting its downtown creative energy against its uptown cultural institutions. Haring's figures and symbols appeared on selected ready-to-wear and accessories on that runway.
A 1930s Louis Vuitton porte-habit, or garment case, thought to have belonged to one of Haring's roommates in 1980s New York, was transformed by the artist in 1984 with his radiant baby motif. Its discovery revealed a historical connection between Haring and the House. More than four decades later, the case accompanied the opening ready-to-wear look of the Cruise 2027 show.
Born in Pennsylvania in 1958, Haring emerged from New York City's 1980s downtown street art scene. His line drawings and public art built a visual language of dancing figures and symbols such as the radiant baby and the running heart.
"Art should be something that liberates your soul, provokes the imagination and encourages people to go further."
Keith Haring
Genesis draws directly on the porte-habit. On the Valisette, the Speedy 30 Soft, the Alma PM and the Keepall 45, the case's aged cognac patina is reproduced with an all-over digital print, and each piece is lined in burgundy leather. Other pieces, including the Side Trunk MM and the Horizon 55, carry the radiant baby on Monogram canvas.
The motif also appears on calfskin jackets, knitwear, silk accessories, the Attrape-Rêves fragrance and a double-sided skateboard. A label inspired by a pioneering East Village gallery, redrawn with the signatures of both Haring and Louis Vuitton, is stitched onto the jackets and bags.
Brazil takes its name from a 1989 painting from the final chapter of Haring's life. Ghesquière selected it as one of the principal starting points for Cruise 2027. On City Bags such as the Alma PM and the Speedy 25, and on the Pyramide Bisten multi-trunk collection, the painting is screenprinted and embossed in alignment with the Monogram. Where the original leaves open blue ground, the Monogram shows through. The same blue lines each bag and trunk.
Figures applies the running heart, the dancing figures and Haring's yellow characters across City Bags, trunks, silk carrés, shoes and knitwear. Its object bags include The 33, a twelve-inch vinyl record rendered in leather, and the Noodle Box from the Artycapucines range, hand-set with more than 10,000 rhinestones over a full week. Mules take a heel shaped as a Haring figure in motion. Sandals stand on a lightbulb. The black-and-white cats and dogs from Haring's 1985-1986 coloring book now appear on pet collars, leashes and stationery.
Patches starts from Haring's own jeans, which he covered with patches in the mid-1980s. Ghesquière reinterpreted them for the Cruise 2027 runway as a trompe l'oeil "jean" made entirely in knit. On bags such as the Keepall 50 and the hard-sided Petite Valise, Monogram jacquard denim carries embroidered and stitched patches, with a jeans back pocket and a dancing figure on the reverse.
Maze completes the five capsules. It draws on Untitled (Painting for Francesca Alinovi), a 1984 work in acrylic on muslin made for the Italian art critic who was an early champion of Haring. The embroidery is done entirely by hand. On average, each piece, such as the Keepall 45 and the Alma Travel, requires approximately 745 hours of work and around 540,000 individually applied beads, with as many as seven artisans on the embroidery alone. The Capucines East-West Mini Maze, from the Artycapucines range, takes some 240 hours.
The pattern also runs across jacquard dresses and, in gold tone, across the Ombre Nomade fragrance bottle and its case.
Alongside the five capsules, The Keith Haring Artycapucines Collection adds thirteen highly limited-edition bag creations. The full Louis Vuitton Keith Haring Collection launches in Louis Vuitton stores worldwide from January 1, 2027.
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