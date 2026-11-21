Maze completes the five capsules. It draws on Untitled (Painting for Francesca Alinovi), a 1984 work in acrylic on muslin made for the Italian art critic who was an early champion of Haring. The embroidery is done entirely by hand. On average, each piece, such as the Keepall 45 and the Alma Travel, requires approximately 745 hours of work and around 540,000 individually applied beads, with as many as seven artisans on the embroidery alone. The Capucines East-West Mini Maze, from the Artycapucines range, takes some 240 hours.