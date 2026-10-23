Louis Vuitton's Tempo Point Travel Book Sends K/DA Into an Imaginary City

Louis Vuitton published Tempo Point, a new Travel Book made in collaboration with Riot Games, on October 16, 2026.

It is the first purely fictional title in the collection, following K/DA, the virtual pop group from League of Legends, through 24 hours in an imaginary city.

The book contains 70 original drawings and comes in a Standard Edition and a Collector's Large-Format Edition.

A leather-bound limited edition of 30 numbered copies includes a vinyl of four unreleased tracks, available in select Louis Vuitton stores.

Louis Vuitton published Tempo Point on October 16, 2026, a new title in its Travel Book collection made with Riot Games. Since 2010 the collection has sent artists to real cities, countrysides and wilderness. Tempo Point goes somewhere that does not exist on any map.

The imaginary world-city is the stage for the return of K/DA, the virtual pop group formed by four playable champions from Riot Games' League of Legends: Ahri, Evelynn, Kai'Sa and Akali. It is the first time Louis Vuitton has taken the collection into pure fiction.