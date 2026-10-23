Louis Vuitton's Tempo Point Travel Book Sends K/DA Into an Imaginary City

Louis Vuitton published Tempo Point, a new Travel Book made in collaboration with Riot Games, on October 16, 2026.
It is the first purely fictional title in the collection, following K/DA, the virtual pop group from League of Legends, through 24 hours in an imaginary city.
The book contains 70 original drawings and comes in a Standard Edition and a Collector's Large-Format Edition.
A leather-bound limited edition of 30 numbered copies includes a vinyl of four unreleased tracks, available in select Louis Vuitton stores.
Louis Vuitton published Tempo Point on October 16, 2026, a new title in its Travel Book collection made with Riot Games. Since 2010 the collection has sent artists to real cities, countrysides and wilderness. Tempo Point goes somewhere that does not exist on any map.
The imaginary world-city is the stage for the return of K/DA, the virtual pop group formed by four playable champions from Riot Games' League of Legends: Ahri, Evelynn, Kai'Sa and Akali. It is the first time Louis Vuitton has taken the collection into pure fiction.
Seventy original drawings follow 24 hours in the individual lives of the four stars, at a crossroads of video games, music and graphic novels. The text runs in English, French and Chinese, and the book includes K/DA's biography and travelogue.
Ahri and Evelynn are the group's vocalists. Akali is a rapper, and Kai'Sa is a vocalist and the lead dancer and choreographer. K/DA debuted in 2018 with the single "POP/STARS," and its 2020 EP ALL OUT carried "THE BADDEST," "MORE," "VILLAIN," "DRUM GO DUM" and "I'LL SHOW YOU."
Tempo Point comes in a Standard Edition and a Collector's Large-Format Edition, both cloth-bound hardcovers with seven-color printing and a silk-screened cover.
A limited edition of 30 copies, numbered 1 to 30, is bound in leather, presented in a slipcase and published in a landscape format of 38.4 by 26.3 centimeters. Each includes an exclusive vinyl of four unreleased tracks: "FIRESTARTER," "WATCH ME," "NEVER GOING BACK" and "GIRLS" with DJ SONA. The box and binding are made by the Opus Manu Factum workshops in Padua, Italy. It is available only in a selection of Louis Vuitton stores, with price upon request.
The partnership began in 2019, when Louis Vuitton created a Trophy Trunk for the League of Legends World Championship. Nicolas Ghesquière, Artistic Director of Women's Collections, designed in-game skins for the champions Qiyana and Senna and an LV x LOL capsule of apparel, bags and accessories.
In 2020 the House returned as Trophy Trunk provider and dressed K/DA and the champion Seraphine for pre-concert promotions. Lexie Liu, who voiced Seraphine on "MORE," wore Louis Vuitton when she performed with K/DA at the Worlds Opening Ceremony.
Explore more at louisvuitton.com
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.