At La Màrtola, the dining experience is relaxed, inviting guests to explore the menu with comfort. Ice-cold Farm-Fresh Oysters perfectly set the stage for signature selections like Orata Crudo and Bluefin Akami Tuna Tartare. For those looking to try more traditional plates, the Lobster Salad or Paleta Ibérica con Chips are the best way to kick off your meal. When choosing a main course, the masterfully grilled Turbot and the Bistecca Fiorentina are exceptional. All dishes are presented family-style, implementing the Mediterranean's easygoing dining culture. Other house specialties include the Olive Ascolane, Fried Cremini, and Farm-Fresh Heirloom Tomatoes, which are guaranteed to delight guests.