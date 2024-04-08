A Glimpse into Miami’s Elevated Elegance: My Afternoon at Night Swim

Night Swim’s ambiance is a testament to the fine balance between luxury and comfort. Nestled to the right of the bar lies a pool and outdoor area, inviting guests to bask in the sun-drenched deck or find respite in the shade, all while enjoying the commanding views of the Kaseya Center. Our Saturday revelry was accentuated by the convivial atmosphere where fellow guests indulged in the pleasure of leisure, lounging on pool chairs or congregating in the cozy nooks of the rooftop deck.