Why Miami is a Much Hipper Place to Live Than You May Have Heard

Miami offers so much to its residents. Whatever you’re looking for - relaxed beach life, a vibrant night scene, or regularly held festivals and cultural events - you’ll find it in Miami. While the cost to rent and buy is relatively high here, there are affordable places to be found on the outskirts of the city. While an easy commute to the center, there are some great neighborhoods on the edge of Miami, which are friendly and boast a strong sense of community. And as for hipness? It might not be common knowledge, but the Magic City is one of the very coolest places to live in the US.