Giselle Miami: A Symphony of Flavors and Elegance atop Miami’s Skyline

Amidst the pulsating heart of Downtown Miami’s Arts and Entertainment District, Giselle Miami stands as a beacon of culinary innovation and luxury dining. This latest venture by E11EVEN and The Restaurant People is not merely a restaurant but a sanctum of gastronomy set against the backdrop of the city's glittering skyline. Since its grand opening in February 2023, Giselle Miami has captivated the palates of locals and travelers alike, promising an experience that transcends the ordinary.
Perched on the rooftop of E11EVEN Miami, Giselle offers a dining escapade that melds Asian, Mediterranean, and French culinary artistry. The venue’s strategic location and design afford diners a breathtaking view, encapsulating the essence of upscale urban dining. Giselle’s atmosphere is charged with mystique and allure, inviting guests to partake in a journey of sensory delight guided by the imaginative vision behind its creation.
Under the helm of Executive Chef Gustavo Zuluaga, Giselle’s menu is a masterpiece of culinary diversity, showcasing an eclectic mix of flavors and techniques. Zuluaga, with his vast experience and innovative approach, orchestrates a menu where each dish tells a story, blending ingredients and traditions from across the globe.
Chef Zuluaga’s journey in the culinary world has been marked by exploration and innovation. At Giselle Miami, he has curated a menu that reflects a commitment to quality and creativity, offering diners a taste of the world through a Miami lens. His dishes, rich in unexpected flavors and textures, are a testament to his expertise and passion for culinary excellence
Every dish at Giselle Miami is a chapter in a gourmet story, starting with the 'First Glance' — an introduction to culinary art with Bluefin Tuna Truffle Cones and Hamachi Crudo. The narrative deepens with 'Seaduction', where the Chilean Sea Bass and Mediterranean Branzino present a seafood odyssey. As the plot thickens, 'Desire' emerges, offering hearty and rich choices like the 8oz Filet Mignon and Free-Range Peking Chicken.
The narrative reaches new heights with the chapter titled 'Indulgence,' showcasing the luxurious Japanese A5 and Flaming Australian Wagyu Tomahawk. For those seeking the pinnacle of the culinary tale, 'The Finer Things' presents an elite selection, including Champagne and Caviar, inviting diners to savor the most exquisite chapters. Finally, to bring the story to a sweet conclusion, the 'Pleasures' chapter unfolds with sublime desserts like the Giselle's Pearls and 24K Peanut Butter Chocolate Bar, ensuring a grand finale befitting the epic gastronomic narrative.
The seafood at Giselle is a chapter of its own, boasting fresh catches and innovative preparations. ‘Seaduction’ offers a dive into the ocean’s bounty, with dishes like Flaming Lobster Thermidor and King Crab Leg, each presenting a symphony of flavors that is both grounded and whimsical.
Complementing the culinary offerings, Giselle’s bar is a treasure trove of crafted cocktails and curated wines. The cocktail program, with creations like the ‘Head Over Heels’ and the French Kiss, offers libations that are as visually arresting as they are delicious, making each sip a part of the dining narrative.
The design of Giselle Miami, recognized globally at the Restaurant & Bar Design Awards, is a testament to the venue’s commitment to creating an immersive and luxurious dining environment. The interior, a collaboration with Tristan Du Plessis, combines elements of modern elegance with bespoke decor, creating a space that is both inviting and awe-inspiring.
A happy hour event that further enriches its dynamic offerings. This initiative provides patrons with an exclusive taste of Giselle’s culinary and cocktail artistry, affirming its status as a pinnacle of Miami’s dining scene.
Since its inception, Giselle Miami has celebrated numerous milestones, from its grand opening to its recognition in design and hospitality excellence. The restaurant has firmly established itself as a cornerstone of Miami’s culinary and nightlife landscape, promising continued innovation and exceptional experiences for its guests.
For reservations and more information, visit gisellemiami.com and immerse yourself in the extraordinary world of Giselle Miami, where every meal is a journey, and every flavor tells a story.