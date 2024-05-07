Happy Hour Hotline: Miami's Top Spots

Area 31, located on the 16th floor of Miami's Kimpton EPIC Hotel, boasts a stunning panoramic view of Biscayne Bay and the Miami River. Their chic outdoor lounge, seasonal food, and special events create the perfect venue for socializing and unwinding! This Brickell bar offers a unique experience everyday, here's a list of their daily offerings:

Social Hour (Monday - Friday | 5PM - 8PM) : $7 Beers, $8 Wines by the Glass, $9-10 Cocktails, $10 Tapas, Special DJ guest on Thursdays and Fridays.

Martini Mondays (Mondays | 5PM - 11PM) : Enjoy classic martinis for $12.

Taco & Tequila Tuesdays (Tuesdays | 5PM - 8PM) : Curated tacos and seasonally inspired tequila cocktails.

Wine Down Wednesdays (Wednesdays | All Day) : 50% off all bottles of wine.

Thirsty Thursday, Ladies Night (Thursdays | 5PM - 11PM) : Happy hour pricing all night long for ladies, live music and bar bites.

Each event offers a great mix of food, drinks, and entertainment against the backdrop of downtown Miami’s skyline.