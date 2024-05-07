Happy Hour Hotline: Miami's Top Spots

Welcome to your ultimate guide to Miami's best happy hour spots! We've scoured the city so you can skip the research and dive straight into enjoying fantastic drinks and yummy bites. Whether you're looking to unwind after work or gather with friends without breaking the bank, our list promises a selection of venues where fun meets affordability. Get ready to explore Miami's vibrant scene through its most enticing happy hour deals!
Chef Thomas Keller’s award-winning French bistro, Bouchon Bistro, has new Happy Hour offerings! Join them every for the recently debuted Happy Hour that's sure to please, featuring captivating cocktails and delicious bites . Located in the historic La Palma building, Bouchon Bistro’s Happy Hour features $12 cocktails including house favorites such as the El Diablo and Hemingway Daquiri; with a selection of bites from Bouchon Bistro’s beloved menu including the TAK Room Cheeseburger avec une bière, Oreilles de Cochon, Huîtres, Assiette de Charcuterie, and more. As the area’s hottest French culinary destination, there is no better place to spend Happy Hour in Coral Gables than Bouchon Bistro.
Area 31, located on the 16th floor of Miami's Kimpton EPIC Hotel, boasts a stunning panoramic view of Biscayne Bay and the Miami River. Their chic outdoor lounge, seasonal food, and special events create the perfect venue for socializing and unwinding! This Brickell bar offers a unique experience everyday, here's a list of their daily offerings:
: $7 Beers, $8 Wines by the Glass, $9-10 Cocktails, $10 Tapas, Special DJ guest on Thursdays and Fridays.
: Enjoy classic martinis for $12.
: Curated tacos and seasonally inspired tequila cocktails.
: 50% off all bottles of wine.
: Happy hour pricing all night long for ladies, live music and bar bites.
Each event offers a great mix of food, drinks, and entertainment against the backdrop of downtown Miami’s skyline.
COTE Korean Steakhouse, located in the Miami Design District, invites you to experience their Magic Hour, a unique happy hour that combines luxury with affordability. , Magic Hour offers all plates and drinks for just $8.88. Immerse yourself in a selection of expertly crafted cocktails like the Vice City, featuring Grey Goose and Bombay Sapphire; the Sinnerman, a refreshing mix of Bacardi Ocho and mint; or the tropical Malibu Club with Patron Blanco and coconut. Complement your drinks with delectable bites such as Chicken Nuggets, Rice Cake "Gnocchi," Lobster Fritters, and Korean "Bacon." For those who are looking for a more hearty meal, COTE also offers enticing discounted dinner options, making it the perfect place for an evening of culinary indulgence in one of Miami's most stylish neighborhoods.
Every , Abbalè Telavivian Kitchen’s newest location in Aventura is serving up a Happy Hour that can’t be missed. Abbalé Aventura’s Happy Hour features $4 craft beer; $8 sommelier-selected glasses of wine; $8 signature cocktails including house favorites such as the Yalla Verde and Arak Sour; and a selection of $5 bar snacks from Abbalé’s beloved kosher-style menu including the Falafel, Crunchy Cauliflower, Fire-Baked Laffa, and more. Abbalé stands out as the premier Mediterranean hotspot in the neighborhood, making it the top choice for happy hour in Aventura.
Terras offers a vibrant "Hora Feliz" at their tropical rooftop bar and restaurant, with unparalleled views of Little Havana. , this happy hour features a menu inspired by urban street foods across South America, the Caribbean, and Latin America. Emphasizing plant-based and veggie-forward small dishes and casual finger foods, the menu includes House Guacamole and Blue Chips for $7, and a selection of tacos—chicken, steak, or tempura maitake mushroom—for $9, alongside Seasoned Fries for $6. Beverage specials include beers for $5, house spirits for $10, wines for $9, and rotating weekly specials such as the Pendleton Whisky Old Fashioned, Pa’lante Coffee Rum & Coke, House Margarita, and Licor 43 Spritz, each for $10. Terras' Hora Feliz is the ideal setting to savor a taste of Latin street food culture in a beautiful, relaxed atmosphere.
Located in the heart of Coconut Grove, Sushi Garage holds what they consider the "Happiest Happy Hour" in the area, offering an extensive selection of bites and cocktails at great prices. , restaurant-goers can sip on $7 specialty cocktails and 50% off ALL alcoholic beverages. The food menu features an impressive range of options, including sashimi for $4.50 and 1/2 sushi rolls for $6.50. For those looking for more variety, the $9 section includes favorites like Edamame, Crispy Gyoza, and 1/2 Garage Bagel Roll. Additionally, the $11 menu offers classics such as Tempura Shrimp Bites, Korean Pork Tacos, Crispy Avocado Rice, and Skewers. The happy hour at Sushi Garage is a must-visit for those craving Japanese cuisine and seeking a wide array of options to enjoy in a contemporary setting.
For those who are looking to embrace Miami's iconic, coastal vibe, Baia Beach Club is the place to be. Titled the "Sundown Social Hour," this happy hour embodies the essence of chic, relaxed living right on the beach. Located at the newly reimagined Mondrian South Beach, Baia Beach Club is inspired by the laid-back, bohemian energy of the Mediterranean. , enjoy $10 bites such as Lamb "Zatar", Oysters, and Hummus, perfectly complemented by $10 sips of selected cocktails, house wines, and all beers. With a menu developed around health-conscious, locally sourced ingredients, you will feel refreshed and light after eating their dishes. Whether you're a local or just visiting, Baia Beach Club will be your new spot for a beachfront happy hour experience.
If you can't decide what you're in the mood for, Shoma Bazaar in Doral is the stop for anything and everything. This lively global market is a hub of activity, where mixology labs, live music, and sporting events, make every hour feel like happy hour. Yet, they still host a traditional , with a . The Biergarten at Shoma Bazaar offers an extensive lineup of local craft beers on draft, alongside specialty cocktails and cold-infused sake, making it the ideal spot to enjoy a game. Additionally, the Shoma Bar & Lounge serves a diverse array of expertly crafted cocktails, reflecting the diversity of its artisanal food vendors. Their offerings range from Italian at Amor Di Pasta to Cuban street food at Doce Provisions and BBQ from Feroz. With restaurants serving burgers, arepas, ramen, poke bowls, sweets, and more, there is nothing you can't try!
Miami's happy hour scene offers something for everyone, from the panoramic views at Area 31 to the bustling global marketplace at Shoma Bazaar. Each location brings its unique charm and a variety of specials that cater to every taste and occasion, ensuring your happy hour experience is as delightful as it is diverse. So, gather your friends, pick your spot, and enjoy some of the best happy hours Miami has to offer!