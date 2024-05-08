Give the Sweetest Mother’s Day Gift with the Newest Chocolate Collection from MarieBelle New York

This Mother’s Day spoil the special woman in your life with MarieBelle Chocolates exclusive offering of their gourmet holiday collection. Celebrate the mother figure in your life with lavish gifts of decadent gourmet chocolate. With spring-inspired flavors, MarieBelle New York presents the premiere gift idea that will fill her heart with tender love and joyful memories for a lifetime.
There is a work of art found in every bite and these divine gift sets are available now in stores and online.
Made from vegan leather emblazoned with our signature logo and beautifully accented with a complementary satin ribbon, this fashionable trove of treasures opens and contains eight of our most indulgent dark chocolate truffles; each hand-made using the finest Maracaibo chocolate, blended with fresh cream, and then hand dusted with dark Swiss cocoa powder for that rich, velvety texture.
With exquisite taste and beautiful presentation, this gourmet box of delectable chocolates for Mother’s Day opens to reveal precious mouthwatering jewels within; 16 pieces of artfully crafted chocolate ganache, each hand-made with artisanal techniques using the finest quality of cacao and freshest ingredients to ensure a truly indulgent and unforgettable (tasting) experience. Flavors like passion fruit and orange or desert-inspired raspberry cheesecake or tiramisu can be enjoyed. Beautifully presented in a limited-edition sleeve showcasing a tender Mother’s love and affection, this collection of chocolate ganache is a true work of chocolate mastery.
Exclusive New Flavors to Mother's Day Ganache include Raspberry Cheesecake, Tiramisu, and Orange.
Beautifully presented in an elegant spring-inspired sleeve, our Mother’s Day Gourmet Gift Set opens to reveal a luxurious collection of artisanal delights: a miniature heart-shaped box holding within seven pieces of our Mother’s Day chocolate ganache, each made with the finest quality of cacao and all-natural ingredients. To complement such rich and indulgent chocolate, we’ve paired it with our Dark Chocolate Rose Tea, celebrated for its enchanting aroma and delicate floral notes. Alongside, we’ve also included a charming tea strainer (with a velvet bag for storage) to ensure that every cup served is a true work of art.
Beautifully crafted to enchant and delight, this splendid heart-shaped gift box opens to reveal precious, mouthwatering jewels within 25 pieces of artfully crafted chocolate ganache, each hand-made with artisanal techniques using the finest quality of cacao and freshest ingredients to ensure a truly indulgent and unforgettable (tasting) experience. Mouth-watering flavors exclusive to Mother's Day Ganache like raspberry cheesecake, tiramisu, and orange, each piece of ganache tells a unique story. Expertly packaged with a luxurious ribbon for a picture-perfect presentation, this heart-shaped box is a true work of chocolate mastery that will undoubtedly leave Mom’s taste buds craving for more.
MarieBelle New York founder and CEO Maribel Lieberman was born and raised near the cacao fields of Honduras and, as a young girl, she made and sold sweets to the local community. She emigrated to the U.S. and studied at The Parsons School of Design where she developed her innate sensibility for luxury goods, fine food and elegant fashion, she launched her entrepreneurial career in the 1990s with Maribel Gourmet Cuisine, a catering enterprise serving high-profile clients, U.S. Diplomats, and a U.S. President. In October 2000, Maribel opened the doors of her first retail shop, Lunettes Et Chocolat. This was an eclectic boutique offering designer eyewear and handmade chocolates.
Shortly after in 2001, Maribel opened MarieBelle New York in Soho. MarieBelle NY quickly gained a loyal following from local and international customers with discerning palettes. Word made it to Oprah about MarieBelle NY and her unparalleled Aztec Hot Chocolate, which she announced as one of her "favorite things.” From these beginnings. MarieBelle NY is recognized as a top chocolate house with stores in New York and Japan.
