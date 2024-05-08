Give the Sweetest Mother’s Day Gift with the Newest Chocolate Collection from MarieBelle New York

About Mariebelle New York:

MarieBelle New York founder and CEO Maribel Lieberman was born and raised near the cacao fields of Honduras and, as a young girl, she made and sold sweets to the local community. She emigrated to the U.S. and studied at The Parsons School of Design where she developed her innate sensibility for luxury goods, fine food and elegant fashion, she launched her entrepreneurial career in the 1990s with Maribel Gourmet Cuisine, a catering enterprise serving high-profile clients, U.S. Diplomats, and a U.S. President. In October 2000, Maribel opened the doors of her first retail shop, Lunettes Et Chocolat. This was an eclectic boutique offering designer eyewear and handmade chocolates.

Shortly after in 2001, Maribel opened MarieBelle New York in Soho. MarieBelle NY quickly gained a loyal following from local and international customers with discerning palettes. Word made it to Oprah about MarieBelle NY and her unparalleled Aztec Hot Chocolate, which she announced as one of her "favorite things.” From these beginnings. MarieBelle NY is recognized as a top chocolate house with stores in New York and Japan.