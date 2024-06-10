Just Launched: Gekkō's Most Wanted Happy Hour

This summer, Gekkō, the renowned Japanese steakhouse from Groot Hospitality’s David Grutman and global music icon Bad Bunny, invites you to unwind and indulge in its newly launched Happy Hour. Unveiled on Thursday, June 6th, this Brickell hotspot now presents an exquisite Happy Hour experience every Monday through Friday, from 5 to 8 PM. Offered in the lounge area or on the outdoor patio, Gekkō promises an unparalleled blend of luxury, innovation, and culinary excellence.
Since its grand opening in August 2022, Gekkō has established itself as a premier dining destination in Miami. A collaboration between hospitality mogul David Grutman and Latin music sensation Bad Bunny, Gekkō is designed to mix entertainment and hospitality, offering guests an immersive dining experience. The restaurant’s name, meaning “moonlight” in Japanese, reflects its enchanting atmosphere and sophisticated design. Crafted by the acclaimed Rockwell Group, Gekkō’s decor combines luxurious jewel tones, golden light, and natural wood accents, creating an inviting ambiance. With its luxurious yet contemporary decor, Gekkō successfully captivates guests from the moment they arrive.
Gekkō’s menu showcases prime cuts and preparations of Wagyu beef, with an emphasis on tableside presentations, including flame-seared steak courses. In addition to its Japanese-inspired dishes, Gekkō features a full sushi program, including a 6-seat Omakase bar for an intimate and personalized occasion. Located on the northwestern ground floor of the SLS Lux Brickell Tower, Gekkō occupies a prime spot on the colorful and highly Instagrammable South Miami Avenue corridor. With seating for approximately 185 guests, Gekkō is a must-visit destination for both locals and visitors seeking an exceptional dining experience.
Gekkō’s new Most Wanted Happy Hour is set to become the highlight of Miami’s culinary scene. , guests can enjoy a selection of signature cocktails, delectable bites, and a curated list of wines and beers. Signature cocktails, priced at $12 each, include the Forbidden Corner, made with Astral Blanco Tequila, Dos Hombres Mezcal, pamplemousse, and Owen’s Grapefruit Soda. Another standout is the Lychee No Hana, a delightful blend of broker’s gin, sake, and lychee. Wines by the glass are available for $10, while beers and hard seltzers are offered at $6.
Accompanying these drinks are a variety of mouth-watering bites, such as Milk Bread with wasabi furikake, Salmon Truffle Handroll, Pork Gyoza, and Short Rib Robata. The Yakiniku Sliders, praised for their flavorful and tender composition, are a must-try!
Gekkō has masterfully employed innovative promotional strategies to generate excitement for its new Most Wanted Happy Hour. The restaurant sent out exclusive PR packages, each thoughtfully curated to reflect the brand’s unique charm. These packages included a Gekkō-branded rocks glass, a mini Forbidden Cocktail drink kit (featuring a mini Dos Hombres Mezcal, mini grapefruit juice, and an Owen’s Grapefruit Soda bottle), and a Gekkō Spotify Playlist coaster. This playlist, available on Spotify, perfectly captures the vibe of this culinary destination.
Additionally, Gekkō has embraced modern digital marketing trends by creating a TikTok filter, allowing patrons to engage with the brand in a fun and interactive way.
Experience the magic of Gekkō’s Most Wanted Happy Hour this summer. For more information and to make reservations, visit Gekkō’s website or follow them on Instagram at @gekkomiami. Join the conversation and elevate your evenings with Gekkō.
