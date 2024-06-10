Just Launched: Gekkō's Most Wanted Happy Hour

Gekkō has masterfully employed innovative promotional strategies to generate excitement for its new Most Wanted Happy Hour. The restaurant sent out exclusive PR packages, each thoughtfully curated to reflect the brand’s unique charm. These packages included a Gekkō-branded rocks glass, a mini Forbidden Cocktail drink kit (featuring a mini Dos Hombres Mezcal, mini grapefruit juice, and an Owen’s Grapefruit Soda bottle), and a Gekkō Spotify Playlist coaster. This playlist, available on Spotify, perfectly captures the vibe of this culinary destination.

Additionally, Gekkō has embraced modern digital marketing trends by creating a TikTok filter, allowing patrons to engage with the brand in a fun and interactive way.