Henry's Majestic Expands Brunch Service and Introduces New Frozen Cocktails

Henry's Majestic, a jewel in Dallas's culinary crown, is elevating the summer dining experience with an exciting expansion to their brunch service and the debut of two tantalizing frozen cocktails. Starting this Friday, June 21, guests can now enjoy Henry's celebrated brunch menu three days a week—.
As the Texas heat rises, cool down with Henry's Majestic's latest additions to their cocktail menu. These refreshing frozen delights are designed to invigorate your taste buds and offer the ultimate chill.
This cocktail is a vibrant blend of Ilegal mezcal, hibiscus flower, grapefruit citrus, and agave. Its bold, floral notes and smoky mezcal base make it a sophisticated choice for those looking to beat the heat.
A delightful concoction of butterfly pea-infused gin, local honey, citrus, and bee pollen. This drink is not only visually stunning with its striking color but also offers a harmonious balance of sweetness and botanical flavors.
Henry's Majestic's expanded brunch service offers a delectable array of dishes that have earned them a loyal following. The extended hours provide more opportunities to indulge in their fan favorites:
Jalapeño cheddar sausage wrapped in a flaky pastry, complemented by bacon onion jam and house mustard.
A sophisticated twist on a classic, featuring speck ham, olive oil, and sea salt on a toasted baguette.
Light, fluffy waffles topped with buttermilk fried chicken thighs, drizzled with hatch chile gravy and espresso maple syrup.
Pair your brunch with a visit to the Sparkle Bar, where you can customize your sparkling beverage. Choose from a variety of fresh fruits, house cordials, and juices to create a personalized, effervescent drink that perfectly complements your meal.
Located at 2303 Pittman Street, Dallas, TX 75208, Henry's Majestic offers a vibrant atmosphere perfect for brunch gatherings. Reservations can be made through OpenTable, ensuring you secure your spot to enjoy this expanded brunch service. Valet and ample self-parking are available, though rideshare is encouraged to ensure a carefree experience.
For more information or to reserve your table, visit Henry's Majestic or call 469-893-9400. Join us at Henry's Majestic to savor the ultimate brunch experience, now enhanced with new frozen cocktails and extended service hours.
Henry's Majestic in Dallas expands brunch service to include fan favorites like Pigs In Puff Pastry and Deviled Egg Avocado Toast, with extended hours on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.
