Henry's Majestic Expands Brunch Service and Introduces New Frozen Cocktails

As the Texas heat rises, cool down with Henry's Majestic's latest additions to their cocktail menu. These refreshing frozen delights are designed to invigorate your taste buds and offer the ultimate chill.

Frozen Hibiscus Mezcal Paloma ($12)

This cocktail is a vibrant blend of Ilegal mezcal, hibiscus flower, grapefruit citrus, and agave. Its bold, floral notes and smoky mezcal base make it a sophisticated choice for those looking to beat the heat.

Birds and the Bees ($12)

A delightful concoction of butterfly pea-infused gin, local honey, citrus, and bee pollen. This drink is not only visually stunning with its striking color but also offers a harmonious balance of sweetness and botanical flavors.