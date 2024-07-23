A Culinary Journey Through Time: Le Colonial's Exquisite Expansion

Nestled in Delray Beach's vibrant beachfront town square, Le Colonial is more than just a restaurant—it's an experience that whisks you away to an era of old-world French glamour and vivid flavors. From its inception in New York in 1993 to its recent openings in Delray Beach and Naples, Le Colonial has captivated diners with its unique blend of Vietnamese cuisine and French colonial charm. In a recent interview with Resident Magazine, Rick, the founder of Le Colonial, shared insights into the restaurant's journey, evolution, and future plans.
Le Colonial's story began on 57th Street in New York City. Rick, who had a rich background in the restaurant industry, envisioned a dining experience that transcended the typical French and Italian offerings of the time. Inspired by his tenure at upscale Vietnamese restaurants and the distinct charm of Indochinese aesthetics, he set out to create an atmosphere that transported diners to a different place and time.
"The idea was to create an atmosphere around the cuisine that was slightly different than the French Italian, which was quite good," Rick recalled. "It was to be able to really create an atmosphere around the cuisine that was slightly different than the French Italian, which was quite good."
Rick's vision for Le Colonial was always ambitious. Partnering with his friend John Ninoy, they opened the first Le Colonial with the hope of expanding beyond New York. Their strategy paid off as they successfully launched additional locations in cities like Chicago and Houston, each time refining and evolving the concept to suit local tastes while maintaining the core essence of Le Colonial.
"We brought more light into the buildings, added more vibrant colors, and made each location unique to its market," Rick explained. "It's about keeping 60-70% of the original intent and changing the rest to fit the new environment."
Le Colonial's menu has also seen significant evolution. Originally sticking closely to traditional Vietnamese cuisine, the menu now includes influences from Cambodian and Malaysian cuisines to offer a more diverse and exciting dining experience. This flexibility has allowed the restaurant to introduce new dishes while keeping beloved classics. Rick attributes much of this culinary innovation to the collaboration between their culinary director, Nicole Routhier, and national director, Hassan Obaye.
"Nicole kept the Vietnamese authenticity while Hassan brought in more progressive elements," Rick said. "The marriage of their styles has created a menu that is more exciting than ever."
Le Colonial's design is an integral part of its charm. The original design in New York, crafted by the late Greg Jordan, drew inspiration from the French Quarter in New Orleans. Over the years, the design has been adapted and enhanced by other talented designers, including Mark Knauer in Chicago, to keep the aesthetic fresh and engaging.
"It's a team effort," Rick emphasized. "Every restaurant we do is a collaboration of designers, architects, and artists. We put a lot of effort into capturing the right look and feel."
Le Colonial's future looks bright with plans to expand into new markets like Cherry Creek in Denver and Scottsdale in Paradise Valley. Rick is excited about the opportunities these new locations present, particularly in less expected markets that still appreciate high-quality dining experiences.
"We aim to have about 15 restaurants within the next five years," Rick revealed. "But it's not just about growing for the sake of it. We want to enter markets where we can make a real difference and contribute to the community."
Le Colonial's Delray Beach location has already become a beloved spot for locals and visitors alike. As Rick and his team prepare for their first full high season in Florida, they are excited to bring their unique blend of culinary excellence and elegant design to a broader audience.
For those who have followed Le Colonial since its early days, the restaurant's evolution is a testament to the enduring appeal of its concept. From the classic banana leaf-wrapped fish to the innovative new dishes inspired by Southeast Asian flavors, Le Colonial continues to offer a dining experience that is both nostalgic and forward-thinking.
Le Colonial's journey from New York to Delray Beach and beyond is a story of vision, innovation, and a deep love for culinary arts. As the restaurant continues to expand and evolve, it remains committed to providing an unforgettable dining experience that transports guests to a different time and place. Whether you're a long-time fan or a first-time visitor, Le Colonial promises a meal that delights the senses and warms the soul.
601 E Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach, FL
