From Dubai to Miami: Bishop Design Elevates Sereia with Michelin-Starred Chef

In the heart of Coconut Grove, an extraordinary evening unfolded at Sereia restaurant, the latest culinary gem designed by the internationally acclaimed Bishop Design. I had the distinct pleasure of being part of an intimate dinner hosted by Paul Bishop himself, paired with a curated menu by Michelin-starred Chef Henrique Sa Passoa.

The evening was a delightful blend of delectable dishes, insightful conversations, and a shared enthusiasm for Miami’s booming culinary and Interior design scene.