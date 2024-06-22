From Dubai to Miami: Bishop Design Elevates Sereia with Michelin-Starred Chef

A Gourmet Affair: A Glimpse into An Intimate Dinner with Paul Bishop and Sereia’s Signature Dishes by Chef Henrique Sa Passoa.
Sereia restaurant in Coconut Grove
Sereia restaurant in Coconut GroveDan Cutrona

In the heart of Coconut Grove, an extraordinary evening unfolded at Sereia restaurant, the latest culinary gem designed by the internationally acclaimed Bishop Design. I had the distinct pleasure of being part of an intimate dinner hosted by Paul Bishop himself, paired with a curated menu by Michelin-starred Chef Henrique Sa Passoa.

The evening was a delightful blend of delectable dishes, insightful conversations, and a shared enthusiasm for Miami’s booming culinary and Interior design scene.

Sereia curated menu
Sereia curated menuMariana Weber

The Vision Behind Sereia

Paul Bishop of Bishop Design, renowned for his groundbreaking interior designs in Dubai, has recently brought his expertise to Miami. During the dinner, he shared his vision for Sereia, which aims to capture the essence of the Iberian coast within a modern, sophisticated environment.

As Miami continues to flourish, Bishop saw an opportunity to infuse his unique design philosophy into this vibrant city, creating spaces that are both innovative and inviting.

Paul Bishop
Paul BishopCIIC PR

 Sereia is a love letter to the beauty of the sea.

Paul Bishop

A Feast for the Senses

The evening commenced with the First Course, setting the tone for what was to be a memorable culinary journey. We started with the Servico de Pão, a delightful fresh oven baked bread featuring warm pão de milho and broa de fubá, complemented by Valdeón butter and Portuguese olive oil. The bread's rustic charm paired perfectly with the rich, creamy butter, providing a luxurious start to the dining experience.

Sereia restaurant's Wahoo Curado and Salada de Polvo
Sereia restaurant's Wahoo Curado and Salada de PolvoMariana Weber
Sereia restaurant in Coconut Grove
Giselle Miami: A Symphony of Flavors and Elegance atop Miami’s Skyline

Next, the Wahoo Curado graced our plates—a cured Wahoo with a sweet potato puree, seasoned with the perfect blend of herbs and spices, offering a delicate yet flavorful introduction to the sea’s delicacies. This was followed by the Salada de Polvo, a refreshing roasted octopus salad, which balanced the richness of the previous dish with a light and zesty flair.

Sereia restaurant's Bacalhau à Brás and Bochechas de Novilho
Sereia restaurant's Bacalhau à Brás and Bochechas de NovilhoMariana Weber

For the Main Course, we indulged in the Bacalhau à Brás, a traditional salted cod dish, meticulously prepared with egg and olives. The textures and flavors melded together seamlessly, showcasing the chef’s expertise in elevating classic Portuguese cuisine. The Bochechas de Novilho, wine-braised beef cheeks, offered a rich, hearty counterpoint, leaving us in awe of the culinary mastery at play.

Sereia restaurant's Bacalhau à Brás and Bochechas de Novilho
Sereia restaurant's Bacalhau à Brás and Bochechas de NovilhoMariana Weber

The evening concluded with Dessert, a fitting end to our culinary adventure. The Arroz Doce, sweet rice custard, and crispy rice, and caramel provided a nostalgic taste of home. The Pudim, a caramel and port custard, paired beautifully with the tangy tangerine sorbet and almond crumble, delivering a sweet, tangy, and crunchy finale.

Sereia restaurant's Arroz Doce and Pudim.
Sereia restaurant's Arroz Doce and Pudim.Mariana Weber

Here's a quick glimpse of my night...

Design that Speaks Volumes

Sereia’s interior design is a testament to Bishop’s innovative approach. The space is an ode to the sea, with custom details that evoke the tranquility and beauty of coastal living right here in Coconut Grove.

Sereia restaurant bar area
Sereia restaurant bar areaDan Cutrona

Curved furniture and subtle blue and green undertones are blended with cream color nuances, creating a light, airy ambiance. The design strikes a delicate balance between intricacy and simplicity, making it a perfect backdrop for the culinary delights that await all the foodies to come.

Sereia restaurant bar view
Sereia restaurant bar viewDan Cutrona

Bishop Design’s expansion to Miami marks a significant milestone in the team's journey. With over 20 years of experience, Paul Bishop brings a wealth of knowledge and a fresh perspective to the U.S. market.

Sereia restaurant private dining room
Sereia restaurant private dining roomDan Cutrona

His work at Sereia is not just about aesthetics; it’s about creating an immersive experience that complements the exquisite culinary cuisine of Chef Henrique Sa Passoa.

Sereia restaurant dining area
Sereia restaurant dining areaDan Cutrona

Miami's Growing Culinary Scene 

As Miami continues to grow and evolve, Sereia stands as a shining example of what happens when world-class design meets culinary excellence. Paul Bishop’s vision and Chef Henrique Sa Passoa’s masterful dishes come together to create an exceptional dining experience that is both memorable and inspiring.

This intimate dinner at Sereia was more than just a meal—it was a celebration of creativity, innovation, and the endless possibilities that lie ahead for Miami’s dining scene.

For those who appreciate the finer things in life, Sereia is a must-visit destination. Whether you’re a local or a visitor, make sure to savor the flavors and admire the design that make this restaurant a true gem in Coconut Grove.

Want to be featured in our global publication? Click here to learn more about Resident Magazine's advertising benefits and to connect with our editorial team today.

Become an Insider!  Step into the world of luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain unparalleled access to the latest in luxury lifestyle, high-end real estate, travel exclusives, and so much more.

Are you interested in advertising with Resident? Email us at advertising@resident.com to learn more.

Miami
Destinations
Food
Design
Event

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Resident Magazine
resident.com