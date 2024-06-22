From Dubai to Miami: Bishop Design Elevates Sereia with Michelin-Starred Chef

In the heart of Coconut Grove, an extraordinary evening unfolded at Sereia restaurant, the latest culinary gem designed by the internationally acclaimed Bishop Design. I had the distinct pleasure of being part of an intimate dinner hosted by Paul Bishop himself, paired with a curated menu by Michelin-starred Chef Henrique Sa Passoa.
The evening was a delightful blend of delectable dishes, insightful conversations, and a shared enthusiasm for Miami’s booming culinary and Interior design scene.
Paul Bishop of Bishop Design, renowned for his groundbreaking interior designs in Dubai, has recently brought his expertise to Miami. During the dinner, he shared his vision for Sereia, which aims to capture the essence of the Iberian coast within a modern, sophisticated environment.
As Miami continues to flourish, Bishop saw an opportunity to infuse his unique design philosophy into this vibrant city, creating spaces that are both innovative and inviting.
Sereia is a love letter to the beauty of the sea.
Paul Bishop
The evening commenced with the First Course, setting the tone for what was to be a memorable culinary journey. We started with the Servico de Pão, a delightful fresh oven baked bread featuring warm pão de milho and broa de fubá, complemented by Valdeón butter and Portuguese olive oil. The bread's rustic charm paired perfectly with the rich, creamy butter, providing a luxurious start to the dining experience.
Next, the Wahoo Curado graced our plates—a cured Wahoo with a sweet potato puree, seasoned with the perfect blend of herbs and spices, offering a delicate yet flavorful introduction to the sea’s delicacies. This was followed by the Salada de Polvo, a refreshing roasted octopus salad, which balanced the richness of the previous dish with a light and zesty flair.
For the Main Course, we indulged in the Bacalhau à Brás, a traditional salted cod dish, meticulously prepared with egg and olives. The textures and flavors melded together seamlessly, showcasing the chef’s expertise in elevating classic Portuguese cuisine. The Bochechas de Novilho, wine-braised beef cheeks, offered a rich, hearty counterpoint, leaving us in awe of the culinary mastery at play.
The evening concluded with Dessert, a fitting end to our culinary adventure. The Arroz Doce, sweet rice custard, and crispy rice, and caramel provided a nostalgic taste of home. The Pudim, a caramel and port custard, paired beautifully with the tangy tangerine sorbet and almond crumble, delivering a sweet, tangy, and crunchy finale.
Here's a quick glimpse of my night...
Sereia’s interior design is a testament to Bishop’s innovative approach. The space is an ode to the sea, with custom details that evoke the tranquility and beauty of coastal living right here in Coconut Grove.
Curved furniture and subtle blue and green undertones are blended with cream color nuances, creating a light, airy ambiance. The design strikes a delicate balance between intricacy and simplicity, making it a perfect backdrop for the culinary delights that await all the foodies to come.
Bishop Design’s expansion to Miami marks a significant milestone in the team's journey. With over 20 years of experience, Paul Bishop brings a wealth of knowledge and a fresh perspective to the U.S. market.
His work at Sereia is not just about aesthetics; it’s about creating an immersive experience that complements the exquisite culinary cuisine of Chef Henrique Sa Passoa.
As Miami continues to grow and evolve, Sereia stands as a shining example of what happens when world-class design meets culinary excellence. Paul Bishop’s vision and Chef Henrique Sa Passoa’s masterful dishes come together to create an exceptional dining experience that is both memorable and inspiring.
This intimate dinner at Sereia was more than just a meal—it was a celebration of creativity, innovation, and the endless possibilities that lie ahead for Miami’s dining scene.
For those who appreciate the finer things in life, Sereia is a must-visit destination. Whether you’re a local or a visitor, make sure to savor the flavors and admire the design that make this restaurant a true gem in Coconut Grove.
Become an Insider! Step into the world of luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain unparalleled access to the latest in luxury lifestyle, high-end real estate, travel exclusives, and so much more.
Are you interested in advertising with Resident? Email us at to learn more.