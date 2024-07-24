A Culinary Journey Through Palm Beach's Premier Fine Dining Destinations

Stepping into Echo at The Breakers is akin to embarking on an exotic journey through Asia. This restaurant masterfully transports diners with its bold flavors and striking ambiance. The garden, adorned with lanterns, sets the stage for an unforgettable evening. Begin your adventure with sake and freshly prepared sushi, a prelude to the culinary delights that await.

Echo’s menu is a veritable feast of Asian cuisine, featuring dishes from China, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, and Korea. Whether you're savoring the delicate flavors of Japanese sushi or the rich, aromatic spices of Thai curry, each dish is crafted with precision and passion. The Dragonfly Lounge, with its dramatic serpentine bar, is the perfect spot to enjoy Echo’s famed happy hour, offering half-priced cocktails and sushi from Tuesday to Friday, 5 PM to 6 PM. For dinner, the choice between the intimate garden setting, the front terrace, or the stylish dining room ensures a dining experience tailored to your preferences.