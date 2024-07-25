From Miami to Manhattan: Pura Vida Spreads the Sunshine

July 19, 2024 - Nestled in the vibrant heart of New York City, the renowned Miami-born all-day café and wellness brand, Pura Vida Miami, has opened its doors in NoMad. This expansion marks a significant milestone for the brand, as it ventures beyond Florida for the first time, bringing its celebrated healthy dining experience to the Big Apple. This new outpost, located at 1151 Broadway, is set to become a cornerstone of the NoMad Piazza neighborhood, with plans to open 10 more locations across New York by 2026.
Founded in 2012 by the dynamic husband-and-wife team, Omer and Jennifer Horev, Pura Vida Miami began as a passion project aimed at creating a space where delicious, health-conscious food and a vibrant community could thrive. Over the years, their vision has flourished, transforming into a beloved brand that operates over 20 locations across 15 cities in South Florida. This new venture in New York is a testament to their commitment to organic growth and fostering a healthy lifestyle.
“The decision to bring Pura Vida Miami to the NoMad neighborhood reflects our commitment to organic growth. With its dynamic and vibrant community, NoMad is the perfect location to introduce our brand to New York City. Responding to overwhelming demand and the love and support we've received over the years, we're excited to create a home for our loyal customer base here. This expansion is not just about growth; it's about reshaping communities by promoting healthy living and ensuring that the Pura Vida lifestyle becomes an integral part of New York’s culture,” said Omer Horev, Co-Founder of Pura Vida Miami.
Stepping into Pura Vida Miami’s NoMad location is like entering a serene oasis amidst the hustle and bustle of the city. The 2,500 sq. ft. space features both indoor and outdoor dining areas, designed to provide a tranquil retreat. The outdoor dining area, with its 60 seats, is adorned with a floral facade and the brand’s iconic blue umbrellas, creating an inviting atmosphere that complements the neighborhood’s aesthetic. The interior showcases thoughtful design elements, including wood pergolas, lush foliage, organic textures, and natural finishes, all of which reflect the brand’s “Health is Happiness” philosophy.
Pura Vida Miami’s menu is a celebration of wholesome, quality-driven cuisine, inspired by family recipes and the Horevs’ travels. Each dish is crafted from whole, naturally grown ingredients sourced from esteemed local vendors, such as Apollo Bagels and Elmhurst 1925. The café’s offerings are free from seed oils and prepared using clean cooking techniques that enhance the natural flavors of high-quality proteins, fruits, vegetables, and grains.
The extensive menu includes the famed All-Day Breakfast options, featuring a variety of avocado toasts and pasture-raised eggs, complemented by artisanal coffee, matcha drinks, and teas. For those seeking a customizable, chef-driven dining experience, the menu offers clean salads with high-quality proteins, colorful wraps and sandwiches, and bowls with diverse bases and proteins catering to various dietary preferences. Additionally, a range of superfood smoothies, cold-pressed juices, wellness shots, and raw organic acai bowls are available to energize and nourish. Fresh-baked goods round out the offerings, ensuring there is something for everyone, including vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options.
"Entering New York City symbolizes a bold step forward in our mission to redefine the landscape of wellness. This expansion is a strategic move that introduces the Pura Vida lifestyle to a broader audience. As we journey into the NoMad neighborhood, we're not just opening a cafe; we're fostering spaces where wellness and community intersect, and every dish serves as a catalyst for a healthier, happier lifestyle. We look forward to spreading our passion for wholesome living and making meaningful impacts in New York City," said Jennifer Horev, Co-Founder of Pura Vida Miami.
Pura Vida Miami’s arrival in NoMad marks a significant chapter in its journey, emphasizing the brand's mission to nurture community ties and promote a healthy lifestyle. With each new location, Pura Vida Miami stays true to its principles of quality, wellness, and community engagement.
The new Pura Vida NoMad is located at 1151 Broadway, between W 26th Street & W 27th Street. The café operates Monday to Saturday from 7 AM to 8 PM and Sunday from 7 AM to 5 PM. For those who prefer the convenience of delivery or pick-up, services are available through the Pura Vida Miami app. For more information, visit www.PuraVidaMiami.com.
Pura Vida Miami’s arrival in New York City heralds a new era for the brand and offers New Yorkers a delightful fusion of health, wellness, and culinary excellence. Whether you’re seeking a tranquil spot for breakfast, a nutritious lunch, or a refreshing juice, Pura Vida Miami’s NoMad location promises a rejuvenating experience that embodies the essence of a healthy lifestyle.
