From Miami to Manhattan: Pura Vida Spreads the Sunshine

Pura Vida Miami’s menu is a celebration of wholesome, quality-driven cuisine, inspired by family recipes and the Horevs’ travels. Each dish is crafted from whole, naturally grown ingredients sourced from esteemed local vendors, such as Apollo Bagels and Elmhurst 1925. The café’s offerings are free from seed oils and prepared using clean cooking techniques that enhance the natural flavors of high-quality proteins, fruits, vegetables, and grains.

The extensive menu includes the famed All-Day Breakfast options, featuring a variety of avocado toasts and pasture-raised eggs, complemented by artisanal coffee, matcha drinks, and teas. For those seeking a customizable, chef-driven dining experience, the menu offers clean salads with high-quality proteins, colorful wraps and sandwiches, and bowls with diverse bases and proteins catering to various dietary preferences. Additionally, a range of superfood smoothies, cold-pressed juices, wellness shots, and raw organic acai bowls are available to energize and nourish. Fresh-baked goods round out the offerings, ensuring there is something for everyone, including vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options.