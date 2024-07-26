oo-Lah Cocktails: A Tropical Escape in a Can

In a world where convenience often compromises quality, oo-Lah Cocktails emerges as a beacon of luxury and sophistication in the ready-to-drink (RTD) beverage market. Launched by veterans with a passion for premium spirits and exceptional flavors, oo-Lah is more than a drink—it's an experience, an invitation to indulge in a moment of pure relaxation and tropical bliss.
Hailing from the city of Hollywood, Florida, oo-Lah Cocktails promises to invigorate your tastebuds with its meticulously crafted and canned beverages. Each can is a testament to quality and consistency, designed to transport you to a tropical paradise with every sip. (No actually, it tastes like vacation in a can.) Featuring clean spirits and a proprietary blend of fruits and flavors, these cocktails redefine the essence of 'kickback' culture.
Imagine the perfect blend of coconut, pineapple, orange, and rum. The Island Girl cocktail is a harmonious fusion that encapsulates the essence of a tropical vacation. It's a sip of sunshine, a taste of paradise that makes any moment feel like a getaway.
This sophisticated cocktail delivers a smooth finish reminiscent of the famous Orange Crush. With hints of freshly squeezed Florida oranges, lemon-lime spritzes, and premium vodka spirits, The Big O is a refreshing nod to coastal living.
For those who crave a bold twist, the Spicy Margarita offers a fiery kick. This cocktail masterfully combines zesty limes, spicy jalapeno, and premium tequila spirits, delivering a vibrant and invigorating experience.
A unique blend of kiwi, pear, and apple notes come together in the Prickly Pear Margarita. Mixed with premium tequila, this drink is a celebration of flavors, perfect for any margarita enthusiast.
oo-Lah Cocktails isn't just about flavors, but about embracing a lifestyle. Founders Trevor Spiers and Chris Klein, both veterans, infuse their love for the 'kickback' culture into every can. Their mission is simple: to deliver the best RTD cocktail experience. With their backgrounds rooted in the beaches of Hawaii, they bring an authentic sense of relaxation and adventure to their brand.
"We’re experts at kicking back and hanging out, we wanted to replicate the nostalgia of a simple beach day," said Chris Klein, Founder of oo-Lah. "They say if you put your ear up to a can of oo-Lah you can hear steel drums, a warm breeze and breaking waves. We’re confident when tasted side-by-side, an oo-Lah and the bartender's mixed drink are almost indistinguishable".
Trevor Spiers, a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, spent time in Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii after completing his military service. There, he fully embraced the island lifestyle. As an experienced surfer, diver, and fisherman, Spiers loved the laid-back atmosphere. This love for the "kickback" culture is what inspired him to create oo-Lah Cocktails.
"Our mission at oo-Lah is to deliver the best RTD cocktail you will ever taste," said Trevor Spiers, Founder of oo-Lah. "With our commitment to quality ingredients and innovative flavors, we are proud to offer a product that embodies relaxation and adventure."
Available at select retailers in Florida and Virginia, I invite you to unwind with oo-Lah Cocktails and taste what all the excitement is about. With distribution through Community Craft Wine and Spirits and Pretty Ugly Distribution, these elevated beverages are within reach for those who seek an innovative and flavorful drinking experience.
For more information about oo-Lah, visit
Become an Insider! Step into the world of luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain unparalleled access to the latest in luxury lifestyle, high-end real estate, travel exclusives, and so much more.
Are you interested in advertising with Resident? Email us at to learn more.