6 Crave-Worthy Cold Brew Coffee Recipes: Cakes, Cookies & Cocktails, Oh My!

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and that adage could not be more true—or tasty—when it comes to the six to-die-for Coffee confectionary and cocktail recipes, below. Each are a perfect for celebrating August National Coffee Month … or anytime you want to indulge with that extra cold brew coffee kick. Go ahead, you deserve it!
There’s a musical cadence to the preparation of this recipe: pulsing and mixing, lining and smashing, stirring and filling, blending and sprinkling. By the time you’re done, you’ve worked up the appetite for slicing then munching this Raw Coffee Cheesecake at just the perfect beat.
Coffee and cookies combine in this delicious Cold Brew Cookie recipe!
With just 4 ingredients, a little mixing, and a couple of hours for overnight freezing — this Chocolate Coffee Banana Ice Cream is simple, and worth the wait and more. Healthy, creamy and delicious, this ice cream dream is a rewarding summer treat.
This is the perfect caffeinated cocktail! The boost of the coffee plus the cool taste of the mint makes it a perfect summertime treat! The best part is how quick and easy it is to make!
Amp up a traditional White Russian cocktail with this double espresso version. Double the coffee means double the flavor and caffeine!
A refreshing drink for a warm summer day.
Merilee Kern, MBA is an internationally-regarded brand strategist and analyst who reports on cultural shifts and trends as well as noteworthy industry change makers, movers, shakers and innovators across all categories, both B2C and B2B. This includes field experts and thought leaders, brands, products, services, destinations and events. As a prolific lifestyle, travel, dining and leisure industry voice of authority and tastemaker, Merilee keeps her finger on the pulse of the marketplace in search of new and innovative must-haves and exemplary experiences at all price points, from the affordable to the extreme. Her work reaches multi-millions worldwide via broadcast TV (her own shows and copious others on which she appears) as well as a myriad of print and online publications. Connect with her at and / Instagram / Twitter / Facebook / LinkedIN .
***Some or all of the accommodations(s), experience(s), item(s) and/or service(s) detailed above may have been provided or arranged at no cost to accommodate if this is review editorial, but all opinions expressed are entirely those of Merilee Kern and have not been influenced in any way.***
Become an Insider! Step into the world of luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain unparalleled access to the latest in luxury lifestyle, high-end real estate, travel exclusives, and so much more.
Are you interested in advertising with Resident? Email us at to learn more.