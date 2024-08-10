From Italy with Love . . . and Lightning Speed

For pasta lovers—and they are legion—DalMoros Fresh Pasta to Go makes you feel a little bit like a kid in a candy store. Everything looks so good, and the choices are almost endless. You just can’t make up your mind!

Luckily, you don’t have to. From their vast array of offerings, you can choose your favorites and customize your own pasta entrée exactly to your liking. Then you take with you in a handy little carry-out container. Yes, even the boxes are fun.