From Italy with Love . . . and Lightning Speed

For pasta lovers—and they are legion—DalMoros Fresh Pasta to Go makes you feel a little bit like a kid in a candy store. Everything looks so good, and the choices are almost endless. You just can’t make up your mind! 

Luckily, you don’t have to. From their vast array of offerings, you can choose your favorites and customize your own pasta entrée exactly to your liking. Then you take with you in a handy little carry-out container. Yes, even the boxes are fun.

A New Take on Take-Out

DalMoros new take on take-out elevates convenience dining to a whole new level, seamlessly blending gourmet fare into today’s busy lifestyle. Founded in 2012 in Venice, Italy by Gabriele Dal Moro, the chain was brought to the US by the Caruso family following a trip to Italy to connect with their roots. At their American establishment, pasta is not just a menu item; it’s a passion.

DalMoros offers fresh, handcrafted specialty pastas, artisanal sauces and an array of enticing accompaniments all made the old-fashioned way with authentic flavor and flair. In fact, in many locations passersby gather around the storefront to watch traditional pasta makers extrude artisanal dough in all manner of shapes and sizes, many new to American diners.

Let the Adventure Begin

Once inside, patrons begin by choosing a pasta style from enormous pots brimming rigatoni, fettuccine, curly fusilli, and bigoli broad spaghetti. They top their choice with one of ten tantalizing sauces delivering skillful blends of flavors that conjure up visions of waterside bistros in Venice or bustling Roman cafés. 

Choices range from familiar pesto and Bolognese to the distinctly Italian cacao e pepe featuring tangy pecorino cheese, cream and pepper. Mama rosa is a savory blend of fresh tomatoes, basil, and parmesan cheese in a white cream sauce. And the list goes on.

Making It Truly Your Own

After sauce selection, diners add more personality and fun as the entrée truly becomes their own. Think tangy meatballs, crispy bacon, sweet sundried tomatoes and gourmet mushrooms as well as various artisanal cheeses and seasonings. Also available are soft and tasty garlic breadsticks hot from the oven, and for dessert, homemade tiramisu and lemon sorbetto. 

We sampled four entrees put together and packed up especially for us, each with a different pasta variety and medley of flavors. This was truly a memorable and distinctive meal. After all, who can’t be seduced by extra helping parmesan, sun dried tomatoes and bacon? 

Diners who can’t get of DalMoros can purchase fresh bagged pasta and sauces to serve at home. 

DalMoros Fresh Pasta to Go is spreading the pleasure of homemade pasta to in five Florida locations including St. Petersburg, Tampa, Sarasota, Delray Beach and West Palm Beach with a location in Hollywood set to open shortly.

