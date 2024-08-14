Spotlight On Celebrity Chef & Restaurateur Jonathan Waxman's Long History with Citymeals on Wheels and Barbuto's Landmark Year

At the time my mother and grandmother were still alive, both seniors who were thankfully thriving and not food insecure. As a matter of fact, the opposite was true. Food was always a big part of my Panamanian upbringing - every day we enjoyed home cooked, nutritious meals - and though there was never great wealth - there was always plenty of food in the house, with friends and family over to eat it. I was blessed to see them continue that tradition well into their senior years, and I realized the importance of it.

So, although I peripherally knew that many New Yorkers went hungry, I never grasped the concept of just how many seniors were impacted and going without food in a city as bountiful as New York, until Ms. Greene eloquently and passionately spoke about them and the work that Citymeals was doing to help combat their hunger. Over the years, I kept in touch and continued to spotlight Citymeals keeping my audience updated on their efforts.