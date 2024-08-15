Beat the Heat with Henry's Majestic: Refreshing Deals During Dallas's Triple-Digit Days
August 15th, 2024 - Dallas is bracing for a heatwave, with triple-digit temperatures forecasted for the next two weeks. As the summer sun blazes down, staying cool is a top priority. Thankfully, Henry's Majestic is here to offer a deliciously refreshing escape with a sizzling deal you won't want to miss.
Throughout August, on any day the temperature hits 100°F or higher, Henry's Majestic is offering 50% off their Frozen Hibiscus Paloma and Frozen Margarita. These expertly crafted cocktails are the perfect way to chill out, blending vibrant flavors that are as refreshing as they are delightful. Normally priced at $12, these icy treats can be yours for just $6 during this special promotion.
The Frozen Hibiscus Paloma, made with Ilegal mezcal, hibiscus flower, grapefruit citrus, and agave, offers a tangy, floral twist that will transport you to a cooler place, while the classic Frozen Margarita delivers a smooth, citrusy punch with every sip.
Located at 2303 Pittman Street in Dallas, Henry's Majestic provides the perfect spot to unwind and cool down during these scorching days. Whether you're stopping by after work or making it a weekend destination, this is the ultimate summer deal to keep on your radar.
Make sure to reserve your seating through OpenTable, as these deals are sure to draw a crowd. With valet and ample self-parking available, and rideshare strongly encouraged, your refreshing retreat is just a sip away.
Stay cool, stay refreshed, and don't miss out on this unbeatable offer at Henry's Majestic. For more information, visit www.HenrysMajestic.com or call 469-893-9400. Cheers to beating the heat in style!
