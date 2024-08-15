Chefs with Michelin-Starred Restaurant in Spain Expand into the United States with the Debut of Momento by Ikaro
MIAMI, FL (August 14, 2024) – This Friday, August 16, the critically acclaimed culinary couple Carolina Sanchez and Iñaki Murua, behind the Michelin-starred Ikaro in La Rioja, Spain, unveil their first U.S. outpost with the debut of MOMENTO by Ikaro in Miami. Nestled in Downtown, this charming alfresco restaurant blends their rich culinary origins from Spain and Ecuador with Miami's dynamic energy offering guests an immersive dining experience where traditional influences harmonize with contemporary culinary creativity.
“I am filled with gratitude and excitement as our team debuts in one of the world's most diverse cities," says Carolina Sanchez, Executive Chef of MOMENTO by Ikaro. "With MOMENTO, we aspire to craft a relaxing space where guests can disconnect with friends while indulging in unforgettable experiences that leave a lasting impression. We invite you to join us at our table, experience our warm hospitality, and celebrate the joy of great food in the heart of Miami.”
The kitchen at MOMENTO is a heartfelt expression of the chefs' heritage and innovation, where their Ecuadorian and Basque roots converge with vibrant local flavors. Years of dedication and profound respect for technique and ingredients shape the culinary journey that is both alluring and unpretentious. The chefs honor the products they use, seamlessly integrating traditional and modern methods to craft moments of pure delight. It’s not just a meal; it’s a story of their passion and creativity shared with every guest.
Utilizing a state-of-the-art wood oven and the finest seasonal elements, the 25-dish menu includes the following highlights: Amazonian Tiradito cured and smoked hamachi with Ikaro’s signature, smokey neapia sauce and fresh salsa; wood-fired Basque-Style Turbot cooked with garlic and vinegar-infused olive oil, and paired with baked potatoes; Glazed Boneless Short Rib slow-cooked in a wood-fired oven with tamarillo BBQ sauce and served with lemon and mint quinoa salad; Roasted Neapia-Marinated Cauliflower with brown butter sauce (neapia is a traditional Amazonian condiment made from cassava starch and chilies); Ikaro’s famed Espuma de Abatonca (translating to tonka bean foam), with salted caramel ice cream, Ecuadorian chocolate crips and agave; and the Basque-style Lotus Cheesecake made with Biscoff cookies.
Chefs Murua and Sánchez seamlessly blend their professional and personal lives after meeting at the renowned Basque Culinary Center. Chef Sánchez pursued her education at the University of Cuenca in Ecuador and Le Cordon Bleu in Peru. She later advanced her expertise with a Master’s in Cooking at the Basque Culinary Center and interned at El Celler de Can Roca (three Michelin stars). Notably, Carolina is the first Ecuadorian chef to receive a Michelin star. Chef Murua, from La Rioja, honed his skills at the Santo Domingo de La Calzada Hospitality School and the Basque Culinary Center. His culinary journey includes internships at Michelin-starred restaurants such as Martin Berasategui, Azurmendi, and Els Cassals. Together, they established Ikaro Restaurant in La Rioja, earning its first Michelin star in 2018 and additional Repsol Suns in subsequent years. In 2023, they were honored as gastronomic ambassadors of La Rioja for their significant contributions to the region's culinary excellence.
Aesthetically conceptualized by CM Design Studio, MOMENTO seamlessly intermingles Miami's tropical vibes with the timeless appeal of Mediterranean design. This epicurean gem’s alfresco dining terrace, reminiscent of a Latin courtyard, features a cutting-edge open kitchen, creating an inviting and holistic social sanctuary. Reflecting the brand’s philosophy, the interior celebrates the abundant cultural tapestries of Ecuador and Spain with every detail including handmade wooden mirrors and doors, lighting, and accessories sourced from the charming city of Cuenca, Chef Sanchez's hometown, as well as intricate tile work and wrought iron accents evoking a Hispanic charm. Plush, upholstered furnishings in Spanish azure blue, set against a backdrop of muted pink wallpaper, are complemented by climbing vines and potted plants. A striking entrance adorned with colorful bougainvilleas sets a welcoming tone from the moment guests arrive.
MOMENTO by Ikaro is located at 1306 N Miami Ave, Miami, Florida 33136 and will be open for dinner Wednesday through Saturday from 6-11pm. Reservations are now open and can be made on OpenTable.
For more information, visit https://momentomiami.com or follow on Instagram @momento.miami.
ABOUT MOMENTO BY IKARO
MOMENTO by Ikaro, located in the vibrant heart of Downtown Miami, is the first U.S. venture by renowned chefs Carolina Sanchez and Iñaki Murua of the Michelin-starred Ikaro in La Rioja, Spain. The restaurant offers a captivating fusion of Ecuadorian and Spanish cuisine, enhanced by innovative techniques and artistic presentations. At MOMENTO, guests can enjoy an immersive dining experience that seamlessly integrates traditional influences with contemporary culinary creativity, featuring a 25-dish menu that highlights seasonal elements and rich gastronomic traditions. MOMENTO is located at 1306 N Miami Ave and open for dinner Wednesday through Saturday from 6-11 p.m. For more information, visit https://momentomiami.com or follow on Instagram @momento.miami.
