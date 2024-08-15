Momento by Ikaro Exterior Photo Courtesy Momento by Ikaro

Food and Drink

Chefs with Michelin-Starred Restaurant in Spain Expand into the United States with the Debut of Momento by Ikaro

On August 16, renowned chefs Carolina Sanchez and Iñaki Murua behind award-winning Ikaro in La Rioja, unveil their first U.S. outpost in Downtown Miami, offering a captivating fusion of Ecuadorian and Spanish cuisine