Miami's Best Rum Cocktails to Celebrate National Rum Day

Spiced Pineapple Daiquiri
Spiced Pineapple DaiquiriPhoto Credit: Michael Pisarri

Cactus Pear Mojito 

Cactus Pear MojitoPhoto Credit: American Social Bar & Kitchen

Venue: American Social Bar & Kitchen

Ingredients:

  • Banks 5 island rum

  • Prickly pear

  • Lime

  • Mint

  • Q club soda

Mo’jito Mo’Problems

Mo'jito Mo'ProblemsPhoto Credit: CatchRestaurants.com

Venue: Catch Miami Beach

Ingredients:

  • 0.25 oz Selvarey White Rum

  • 0.25 oz Bacardi 8 year

  • 1 oz Santa Teresa 1796

  • 0.25 oz Hennessy VS

  • 1 oz Toasted Coconut Water Cordial

  • 0.75 oz lime juice

  • 5 Dashes absinthe

  • 6 mint leaves

Directions:

Build all ingredients into a tin shaker. Shake and strain into glass over crushed ice. Garnish with toasted coconut shavings and mint sprig. 

Panda Punch

Panda PunchPhoto Credit: Toku

Venue: Toku

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Cachaca

  • 0.5 oz Malibu Coconut Rum

  • 1.5 oz Passion fruit puree

  • 0.5 oz lime juice

  • 0.5 oz orgeat syrup 

  • Fresh Mint Leaves

  • Crushed Ice

  • Myers Dark Rum Float

Joia Coconut Colada

Joia Coconut ColadaPhoto Credit: Joia Restaurant & Beach Club

Venue: Joia Restaurant & Beach Club

Ingredients: 

  • Selva rey coconut rum

  • Coconut cream

  • Santa teresa 1796

  • Served in a coconut

Caribeno

CaribenoPhoto Credit: Koko by Bakan

Venue: Koko by Bakan

Ingredients:

  • Mezcal

  • Aged rum

  • Passion fruit

  • Kalani coconut liqueur 

  • Lime juice

  • Ginger ale

Miami Colada

Miami ColadaPhoto Credit: Komodo

Venue: Komodo

Ingredients:

  • Selvarey rum

  • Sherry

  • Guava

  • Pineapple

  • Lemongrass

  • Lime

Café Martini

Café MartiniPhoto Credit: Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen

Venue: Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen Aventura

Ingredients:

  • Coconut Cartel Rum

  • Tahini

  • Dates

  • Moroccan Spiced Coffee

Guava Sangria

Guava SangriaPhoto Credit: Ball & Chain

Venue: Ball & Chain

Ingredients: 

  • Havana club anejo rum

  • Almond liqueur

  • Guava purée

  • Pineapple,

  • Vino tinto

Spiced Pineapple Daiquiri

Spiced Pineapple DaiquiriPhoto Credit: Michael Pisarri

Venue: Sweet Liberty

Ingredients:

  • 0.5 oz. Plantation pineapple

  • 0.5 oz. Chairman’s Reserve spiced rum

  • 0.5 oz. Angostura 1919 rum

  • 0.5 oz. Giffard pineapple

  • 0.5 oz. pineapple juice

  • 0.5 oz. lime juice

  • 0.25 oz. spiced pineapple syrup

  • Barspoon pineapple vinegar

  • 3 dashes saline

Directions:

Build all ingredients in tin with iceShake very hard & fine strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a half pineapple moon.

Mama Teresa

Mama TeresaPhoto Credit: Strawberry Moon

Venue: Strawberry Moon

Ingredients: 

  • Santa Teresa rum

  • Select aperitivo

  • Montenegro amaro

  • Pineapple

  • Lime

SS Sandia

SS SandiaPhoto Credit: Bayshore Club

Venue: Bayshore Club

Ingredients: 

  • Brugal 1888 rum

  • Ancho reyes chili

  • Watermelon

  • Lemon

  • Mint

oo-Lah's "The Island Girl"

oo-Lah's Island Girl CocktailPhoto Courtesy oo-Lah Cocktails

If you prefer to enjoy your cocktail while lounging at the beach or relaxing by the pool, look no further than oo-Lah's ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails. Among their offerings, "The Island Girl" stands out as your new coconut rum crush. This light and refreshing blend captures the essence of tropical paradise with every sip, featuring a bartender-quality recipe of Coconut, Pineapple, Orange, and premium Rum Spirits. It's the perfect companion for those sun-soaked Miami days.

You can easily grab a pack of "The Island Girl" at Gulf Liquor, located at 1681 Alton Rd., Miami, FL 33139. Plus, it's available at other locations across Florida and Virginia, making it convenient to keep the island vibes going, no matter where you are.

oo-Lah Cocktails: A Tropical Escape in a Can

Chili Passion Martini

Chili Passion MartiniPhoto Credit: The Setai Miami Beach

Venue: Jaya at The Setai

Ingredients:

  • 1.0 oz House Made Chili and lemongrass-infused ALB Vodka

  • 1.0 oz Passion Fruit Rum

  • 0.75 oz Passion Fruit Purée

  • 0.5 oz Cranberry juice

  • 0.25 oz Ginger Syrup, Chili Flakes

Directions: 

Combine all ingredients into a mixing glass. Add Chili flakes. Shake with ice and pour into a Martini glass. Garnish with Thai chili.

Mai Tai Shark Bite

Mai Tai Shark BitePhoto Credit: Stiltsville

Venue: Stiltsville

Ingredients: 

  • Appleton rum

  • Campari

  • Dry curaco

  • Lime juice

  • Orgeat syrup

Peacock Punch

Peacock PunchPhoto Credit: Glass and Vine

Venue: Glass and Vine

Ingredients: 

  • Havana club rum anejo + blanco

  • Malbec

  • Pineapple juice

  • Fresh lime

Kiss & Tell

Kiss & TellPhoto Credit: Ruben Pictures

Venue: Giselle Miami

Ingredients:

  • 8 Mint leaves bruised in tin

  • 1 oz Strawberry Syrup

  • 1 oz Lime

  • 2 oz Papa’s Pilar Dark Rum

Directions:

Build in tin and strain, serve over a large ice cube. Garnish with ½ Strawberry and Mint Sprig. 

Lady Day

Lady DayPhoto Credit: Grove Bay Group

Venue: Red Rooster Overtown

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz rum

  • 1 cup Mango Chunks

  • 1 oz Coconut Shrub

  • 1 oz Simple Syrup (adjust to taste)

  • Coconut flakes (garnish)

Directions:

In a blender, combine all ingredients with ice. Blend until smooth. Pour the blended mixture into a chilled glass, and garnish with coconut flakes.

Prepare the Coconut Shrub:

Combine 1 cup coconut water, 1 cup sugar, and 1 cup white wine vinegar in a saucepan. Heat until the sugar is dissolved, let it cool, and then strain into a bottle.

 Porch Punch

Porch PunchPhoto Credit: Root & Bone

Venue: Root & Bone

Ingredients: 

  • Bacardi rum

  • Don q coconut rum

  • Passion fruit

  • Local citrus 

  • Bitters

Inu

InuPhoto Credit: Makoto

Venue: Makoto

Ingredients: 

  • Bacardi rum

  • Mint

  • Lime

  • Matcha ‘green tea’ soda

Down for the Count

Down for the CountPhoto Credit: Beauty & the Butcher

Venue: Beauty & the Butcher

Ingredients: 

  • Mount Gay Black Barrel Rum

  • Remi 1738 Cognac Campari

  • Grand Mariner

  • Vermouth

  • All Spice

Mojito

MojitoPhoto Credit - Christian Gonzalez/GGMedia

Venue: Night Swim at citizenM Miami Worldcenter

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz White Rum

  • 1 oz fresh lime juice

  • 0.5 oz simple syrup

  • 5 mint leaves

  • Club Soda

  • 5 mint leaves 

  • Lime slices

Directions: 

Lightly muddle the mint in the bottom of a cocktail shaker until aromatic. Add the rum, lime juice, simple syrup, a handful of ice and shake. Strain into a glass filled with ice. Top with a splash of club soda and garnish with lime slices and more mint.

