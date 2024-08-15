Miami's Best Rum Cocktails to Celebrate National Rum Day

Banks 5 island rum
Prickly pear
Lime
Mint
Q club soda
0.25 oz Selvarey White Rum
0.25 oz Bacardi 8 year
1 oz Santa Teresa 1796
0.25 oz Hennessy VS
1 oz Toasted Coconut Water Cordial
0.75 oz lime juice
5 Dashes absinthe
6 mint leaves
Build all ingredients into a tin shaker. Shake and strain into glass over crushed ice. Garnish with toasted coconut shavings and mint sprig.
1.5 oz Cachaca
0.5 oz Malibu Coconut Rum
1.5 oz Passion fruit puree
0.5 oz lime juice
0.5 oz orgeat syrup
Fresh Mint Leaves
Crushed Ice
Myers Dark Rum Float
Selva rey coconut rum
Coconut cream
Santa teresa 1796
Served in a coconut
Mezcal
Aged rum
Passion fruit
Kalani coconut liqueur
Lime juice
Ginger ale
Selvarey rum
Sherry
Guava
Pineapple
Lemongrass
Lime
Coconut Cartel Rum
Tahini
Dates
Moroccan Spiced Coffee
Havana club anejo rum
Almond liqueur
Guava purée
Pineapple,
Vino tinto
0.5 oz. Plantation pineapple
0.5 oz. Chairman’s Reserve spiced rum
0.5 oz. Angostura 1919 rum
0.5 oz. Giffard pineapple
0.5 oz. pineapple juice
0.5 oz. lime juice
0.25 oz. spiced pineapple syrup
Barspoon pineapple vinegar
3 dashes saline
Build all ingredients in tin with ice. Shake very hard & fine strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a half pineapple moon.
Santa Teresa rum
Select aperitivo
Montenegro amaro
Pineapple
Lime
Brugal 1888 rum
Ancho reyes chili
Watermelon
Lemon
Mint
If you prefer to enjoy your cocktail while lounging at the beach or relaxing by the pool, look no further than oo-Lah's ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails. Among their offerings, "The Island Girl" stands out as your new coconut rum crush. This light and refreshing blend captures the essence of tropical paradise with every sip, featuring a bartender-quality recipe of Coconut, Pineapple, Orange, and premium Rum Spirits. It's the perfect companion for those sun-soaked Miami days.
You can easily grab a pack of "The Island Girl" at Gulf Liquor, located at 1681 Alton Rd., Miami, FL 33139. Plus, it's available at other locations across Florida and Virginia, making it convenient to keep the island vibes going, no matter where you are.
1.0 oz House Made Chili and lemongrass-infused ALB Vodka
1.0 oz Passion Fruit Rum
0.75 oz Passion Fruit Purée
0.5 oz Cranberry juice
0.25 oz Ginger Syrup, Chili Flakes
Combine all ingredients into a mixing glass. Add Chili flakes. Shake with ice and pour into a Martini glass. Garnish with Thai chili.
Appleton rum
Campari
Dry curaco
Lime juice
Orgeat syrup
Havana club rum anejo + blanco
Malbec
Pineapple juice
Fresh lime
8 Mint leaves bruised in tin
1 oz Strawberry Syrup
1 oz Lime
2 oz Papa’s Pilar Dark Rum
Build in tin and strain, serve over a large ice cube. Garnish with ½ Strawberry and Mint Sprig.
2 oz rum
1 cup Mango Chunks
1 oz Coconut Shrub
1 oz Simple Syrup (adjust to taste)
Coconut flakes (garnish)
In a blender, combine all ingredients with ice. Blend until smooth. Pour the blended mixture into a chilled glass, and garnish with coconut flakes.
Combine 1 cup coconut water, 1 cup sugar, and 1 cup white wine vinegar in a saucepan. Heat until the sugar is dissolved, let it cool, and then strain into a bottle.
Bacardi rum
Don q coconut rum
Passion fruit
Local citrus
Bitters
Bacardi rum
Mint
Lime
Matcha ‘green tea’ soda
Mount Gay Black Barrel Rum
Remi 1738 Cognac Campari
Grand Mariner
Vermouth
All Spice
2 oz White Rum
1 oz fresh lime juice
0.5 oz simple syrup
5 mint leaves
Club Soda
5 mint leaves
Lime slices
Lightly muddle the mint in the bottom of a cocktail shaker until aromatic. Add the rum, lime juice, simple syrup, a handful of ice and shake. Strain into a glass filled with ice. Top with a splash of club soda and garnish with lime slices and more mint.
