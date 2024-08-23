Aryna Sabalenka Unveils Her Signature POWER SERVE BOWL with OAKBERRY: A Game-Changing Açaí Experience for US Open Fans

OAKBERRY Açaí

At the heart of the bowl is the signature OAKBERRY açaí, sustainably sourced from Brazil's Amazon Rainforest. This antioxidant-rich superfood is packed with essential nutrients like Potassium, Calcium, Vitamin E, Omega 6, Omega 9, and proteins. Certified organic and vegan, this açaí blend is a powerhouse of health benefits, ensuring each spoonful is as nourishing as it is delicious.

Blueberries

Known for their high antioxidant content, blueberries bring a burst of flavor while delivering essential vitamins like C and K, along with manganese and potassium. These little berries are a natural stress reliever and play a key role in maintaining overall health.

Whey Protein

As an athlete, Sabalenka understands the importance of protein for muscle recovery and growth. Whey protein, included in the bowl, offers all essential amino acids, supporting the body's repair processes and enhancing muscle development.

Peanut Butter

Rich in healthy fats and a natural source of arginine, peanut butter not only adds a creamy texture but also contributes to heart health by improving blood vessel function.

Chia Pudding

This trendy superfood is a treasure trove of omega-3 fatty acids, minerals, and antioxidants. Chia seeds help regulate blood sugar levels and are a fantastic source of potassium, iron, and calcium.

Cacao Nibs

For a touch of indulgence without guilt, cacao nibs provide a rich source of antioxidants, magnesium, and iron, adding a satisfying crunch to the bowl.