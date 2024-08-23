Aryna Sabalenka Unveils Her Signature POWER SERVE BOWL with OAKBERRY: A Game-Changing Açaí Experience for US Open Fans

As the US Open approaches, tennis fans are buzzing with excitement—not just for the on-court action but also for a taste of Aryna Sabalenka’s newest creation. The No. 2 ranked player in the world and reigning Australian Open champion has teamed up with OAKBERRY, the premier açaí brand, to introduce her first-ever signature açaí bowl, the "POWER SERVE BOWL by Sabalenka."
On August 20th, at the flagship OAKBERRY store on Lexington Avenue in New York City, Sabalenka swapped her racket for a serving spoon, personally handing out her culinary creation to delighted fans. This nationwide launch is more than just a product introduction—it's a celebration of Sabalenka’s commitment to health and wellness, now brought to life in every bite of this nutrient-packed bowl.
Crafted with the precision and care that Sabalenka brings to the tennis court, the POWER SERVE BOWL is a reflection of her dedication to peak performance and balanced nutrition. Each ingredient was meticulously selected by Sabalenka to ensure it aligns with her wellness philosophy and provides a powerful energy boost for both athletes and health enthusiasts alike.
At the heart of the bowl is the signature OAKBERRY açaí, sustainably sourced from Brazil's Amazon Rainforest. This antioxidant-rich superfood is packed with essential nutrients like Potassium, Calcium, Vitamin E, Omega 6, Omega 9, and proteins. Certified organic and vegan, this açaí blend is a powerhouse of health benefits, ensuring each spoonful is as nourishing as it is delicious.
Known for their high antioxidant content, blueberries bring a burst of flavor while delivering essential vitamins like C and K, along with manganese and potassium. These little berries are a natural stress reliever and play a key role in maintaining overall health.
As an athlete, Sabalenka understands the importance of protein for muscle recovery and growth. Whey protein, included in the bowl, offers all essential amino acids, supporting the body's repair processes and enhancing muscle development.
Rich in healthy fats and a natural source of arginine, peanut butter not only adds a creamy texture but also contributes to heart health by improving blood vessel function.
This trendy superfood is a treasure trove of omega-3 fatty acids, minerals, and antioxidants. Chia seeds help regulate blood sugar levels and are a fantastic source of potassium, iron, and calcium.
For a touch of indulgence without guilt, cacao nibs provide a rich source of antioxidants, magnesium, and iron, adding a satisfying crunch to the bowl.
The collaboration between OAKBERRY and Sabalenka began earlier this year, marking the start of a dynamic partnership rooted in shared values of health, nutrition, and sustainability. This launch not only highlights Sabalenka’s dedication to a holistic lifestyle but also underscores OAKBERRY's commitment to delivering premium, nutritious offerings.
As Bruno Cardinali, Global Head of Marketing at OAKBERRY, expressed, "Aryna is the perfect champion for OAKBERRY, as someone who aligns herself with our core values in health and nutrition. We’re delighted to introduce the POWER SERVE BOWL by Sabalenka exclusively to tennis fans and our OAKBERRY followers in New York."
Tennis fans and health enthusiasts have a unique opportunity to experience the POWER SERVE BOWL by Sabalenka at a special price. During each of Aryna’s matches at the US Open, OAKBERRY is offering a 30% discount on her signature bowl when ordered through the OAKBERRY App. This promotion is available for both pick-up and delivery, ensuring that fans nationwide can fuel their bodies with the same ingredients that help Sabalenka dominate on the court.
Priced at $14.95 nationwide ($15.95 in New York), the POWER SERVE BOWL is available at all OAKBERRY locations across the country from August 20 to September 13. Whether you’re courtside at the US Open or watching from the comfort of your home, this bowl is the perfect accompaniment to two weeks of thrilling tennis action.
With the launch of the POWER SERVE BOWL by Sabalenka, OAKBERRY continues to solidify its position as the leading purveyor of high-quality, nutritious açaí products. This partnership with one of the world’s top athletes not only brings a new level of sophistication to the açaí bowl market but also offers a glimpse into the future of wellness-driven collaborations in the lifestyle space.
“OAKBERRY has been my go-to source of nutrition when training for competition or when relaxing with friends,” says Sabalenka. “I’m very excited to have the opportunity to create my first signature açaí bowl with my favorite chosen ingredients that I rely on to fuel my body all year round. I was thrilled to serve my own bowl to everyone who showed-up at the store in New York for the first time, and I can’t wait to see the reactions on social media when OAKBERRY gives fans everywhere the chance to try it out.”
Become an Insider! Step into the world of luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain unparalleled access to the latest in luxury lifestyle, high-end real estate, travel exclusives, and so much more.
Are you interested in advertising with Resident? Email us at to learn more.