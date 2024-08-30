Indoor-Outdoor NYC Rooftop Lounges To Enjoy Year Round

New York City is a wonderland for enjoyment, with amazing restaurants and plenty of fun and unique places and things to see and do all around town. But, there's truly nothing like experiencing New York from high above savoring sunset sips, great food and good vibes while gazing at the unmistakable skyline view that never gets old.

Below are some amazing rooftop lounges that have both indoor and outdoor spaces with the best city views and ambiance to enjoy in any season.

And since there are so many NY rooftop bars to choose from - with new spots joining the landscape every year - I decided to ask staffers in the know what makes their spot the quintessential rooftop lounge to visit, even if it's just once. Their interesting responses also below.