Indoor-Outdoor NYC Rooftop Lounges To Enjoy Year Round

New York City is a wonderland for enjoyment, with amazing restaurants and plenty of fun and unique places and things to see and do all around town. But, there's truly nothing like experiencing New York from high above savoring sunset sips, great food and good vibes while gazing at the unmistakable skyline view that never gets old.
Below are some amazing rooftop lounges that have both indoor and outdoor spaces with the best city views and ambiance to enjoy in any season.
And since there are so many NY rooftop bars to choose from - with new spots joining the landscape every year - I decided to ask staffers in the know what makes their spot the quintessential rooftop lounge to visit, even if it's just once. Their interesting responses also below.
Nubeluz by renowned chef José Andrés, located on the 36th floor of the Ritz-Carlton New York Nomad is one of New York's newest rooftop lounges. In just over 2 years it has become a prime destination for those who enjoy an elevated experience far beyond the great heights from which they can view the beautiful city. This stunning indoor/outdoor space not only offers spectacular views, but also gorgeous, mindful decor and attention to detail: The attractive, well stocked round bar is front and center surrounded by floor to ceiling windows and luxe tables and chairs where guests can enjoy specially crafted cuisine from a Michelin star chef and his team, amidst the backdrop of awe-inspiring urban vistas. Two cozy outdoor terraces on opposite sides of the bar each give uniquely different but equally exquisite uptown/downtown viewpoints. Plus, it's a great place to not only see the July 4th fireworks when they're on the Hudson River, but also the Times Square ball drop on New Year's Eve.
"At Nubeluz, we blend New York City's timeless glamour with breathtaking rooftop views, offering an enchanting space to savor expertly handcrafted cocktails and curated bites." says Meg Grace Larcom, Senior Culinary Director
PHD Terrace rooftop lounge at the Dream Hotel in midtown is run by Tao Group Hospitality, and while it might not be one of New York's newest it definitely remains one of the best. Just north of Times Square with its optimum perch high above it all and expansive views of the entire area and beyond, PhD provides a perfect respite from all the hustle and bustle below. The terrace is outdoors, but contains a retractable roof. Plus, there are other indoor spaces including a newly renovated floor with wrap-around window walls, a private balcony, incredible urban views and live music, which makes it a great place to visit at any time of year.
And just because PhD Terrace is a well-known established oasis in the sky, doesn't mean it's content to rest on its reputation of providing spectacular sunset scenes and stellar service. The team regularly comes up with unique and interesting ways to enchant and charm: This summer they've turned the Terrace into a beautiful lemon filled paradise - complete with lemon trees, lemon decor, and assorted lemon cocktails! This bright, citrusy pop-up will stay through the fall, and I encourage you to experience it with a Limoncello Spritz - or beverage of choice - in hand, paired with a yummy bite from their gourmet menu that includes the delicious "Lemon Lush": a frozen Sorrento lemon oozing with sweet lemony Italian granita. It's a definite Amalfi Coast vibe, but with concrete jungle energy!
"We are here in the center of it all so we get to entertain so many great New York guests, some coming from nearby buildings for after work drinks, some fun tourists coming from different shows and some performers stopping by from Lincoln center, and some famous people - you never know who you might see up here." says Gina Fontana, PhD's Director of Food & Beverage.
Quite a few new hotels and their rooftop lounges joined the New York horizon in recent years, including the Starchild Rooftop on the 27th floor of the Civilian Hotel - a Broadway centric hotel that showcases theater memorabilia throughout, including the iconic shiny red Kinky Boots from the musical of the same name.
Brought to you by Carver Road Hospitality, Starchild Rooftop offers a climatized glass enclosed space with a retractable roof for your year-round drinking and dining enjoyment, plus exceptional panoramic city views. Also, on the weekends, after the sun has long set in the wee hours New York is notorious for, Starchild turns into an upscale nightclub in the sky complete with bottle service and international DJs which makes for a decadent New York night under the stars.
"Starchild Rooftop offers striking, uninterrupted vistas of the skyline from Times Square to the Hudson River from its two fully outdoor patios. Operational year-round, Starchild’s retractable roof allows the property to go from enclosed in the winter months to open-air in seconds, perfect for a summer happy hour outdoors or cozying up inside and enjoying the cityscape on a chilly evening," says Evan Lopez, Director of Food & Beverage Operations.
Another chic spot that will appeal to New Yorkers and newcomers alike is Ophelia Lounge on the 26th floor of the Beekman Tower at 49th Street, just a short walk from the United Nations. This sexy space with burgundy red interiors reminiscent of a clubby vintage New York salon, has a 360° outdoor terrace that literally wraps around the indoor room surrounding it with some of the most magnificent Upper East side views you'll ever see. As with most rooftops, the outdoor area is coveted, plus a bit narrow, but the way it perfectly encircles the inside is really nicely done.
I personally love the fact that Ophelia is off the beaten path in a quieter mostly residential part of town, making it feel like a neighborhood secret. But when the elevators open at the top, you will certainly get what you came for - expansive east river views, well-crafted cocktails, 5-star food, and good music. Plus, some things you might not expect - like the tarot card reader on Thursday nights.
"It's casual, but fancy at the same time, and we have great food and drinks," said server and part-time host Jennifer Alvarez. "Plus, it's very romantic - a perfect place for date night, especially a first date. We've had people who have met here, gotten married and come back to tell us 'our first date was here'."
One of New York's newest hotels in one of the newest neighborhoods, Equinox, is known for its luxe lifestyle offerings, fitness focused programming menus, and room designs. Plus, guests and members have access to a beautiful infinity pool overlooking Hudson Yards that's open through October, and a heated indoor pool open year round.
But you don't have to be a guest or fitness aficionado to enjoy Electric Lemon, their sprawling indoor-outdoor rooftop terrace and lounge on the hotel's 24th floor. As you step off the elevator, you immediately encounter well designed interiors and wall to wall windows that display exquisite views of the Hudson river and its surrounding landscape, making it perfect for a sunset dinner with a view. But an alternate and equally impressive option is their outside terrace with a separate bar, dining tables, and beautiful sculpture, that offers a tranquil Hudson riverscape on one side, and Empire State Building/skyscraper views on the other.
"Besides our beautiful views, we have a new style seasonal American restaurant - we change our menu every season, and we use only the freshest ingredients; our wine list and our cocktail list changes as well, so you're always going to get a new experience every season that you come here," said Luba Smeleva, Lead Sommelier.
Sometimes the best views of Manhattan are frankly from Brooklyn, and one of the best places to lounge and look at the iconic city skyline, is from Harriet's all-season waterfront rooftop at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge. Whether you're visiting from out of town or popping in for a staycation, you're sure to be entertained at this beautiful locale that not only overlooks the inimitable skyline that we can't get enough of, but boasts beautiful Brooklyn vistas as well.
The 1 Hotel brand is already well known for providing top tier hospitality and upscale getaways, and Harriet's breathtaking panoramas and vibe will certainly enhance the experience. You can enjoy sustainable cocktails, an elevated menu and a DJ on some nights. Sun-splashed pool perch views are also on deck - free to hotel guests, and available by day pass for others.
"We have the best straight on view of Manhattan you'll find anywhere," said Brian in Hospitality. "We also have exclusive amenities and a beautiful, relaxing low key sustainably-focused venue that people enjoy."
New York does indeed have distinctive spaces for everyone and if you like art with your rooftop views then you'll definitely want to check out Untitled, the recently opened boutique hotel located in the very colorful, historic, street art filled Freeman Alley on the Lower East Side. Untitled with its unique and modern urban vibe complete with an in-house gallery and tattoo parlor, is topped off by an 11th floor oasis called Unlisted. As with most New York neighborhoods, amusing surprises often await - especially when you look up - and Unlisted definitely delivers with some of the most sweeping unobstructed city views imaginable, indoors or out. You can also enjoy elevated snacks like wagyu hot dogs, and artfully crafted NY-centric cocktails with names like Central Park Martini and No Sleep Til.
For those who haven't ventured out to Roosevelt Island in a while - if ever - Panorama Room on the 18th floor of the Graduate Hotel is a good reason to go. Opened in 2021, this uber-stylish rooftop bar and lounge lives up to its name and offers amazing 360° panoramic views, a modern & cosmopolitan vibe, and beautiful decor that will truly take your breath away.
This is a spot for real New York lovers with spectacular unobstructed views of Manhattan, Brooklyn, Bronx and Queens! My personal fav was the view of the Ed Koch/Queensboro Bridge which loomed so large and close; I often sit in a park on the other side of the bridge and seeing it from this perspective was really exciting.
Whether you're enjoying a negroni on the expansive terrace, or enjoying oysters in the interior lounge, Panorama Room's views combined with its ornate and plush furnishings, will provide a rooftop experience unlike any you've had before.
New York City offers a plethora of rooftop lounges with both indoor and outdoor spaces, providing stunning skyline views and a unique ambiance year-round. From Nubeluz at Ritz Carlton Nomad to PHD Terrace at the Dream Hotel, these spots offer exceptional experiences with meticulously crafted cocktails, gourmet cuisine, and breathtaking vistas. Whether you're a local or a tourist, these lounges promise unforgettable moments high above the city.
Become an Insider! Step into the world of luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain unparalleled access to the latest in luxury lifestyle, high-end real estate, travel exclusives, and so much more.
Are you interested in advertising with Resident? Email us at to learn more.