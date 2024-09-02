Henry's Majestic Game Day Specials

Head to Henry's Majestic in West Dallas for your game day watching this Fall! The two-acre site features TV's scattered throughout the property offering great views from any seat. It will be SOUND ON during Cowboys games and prime time NFL games (Sunday night, Monday night, Thursday night).
College games will be shown based on customer requests. During all games, enjoy discounted prices on Buffalo Egg Rolls and Wings. Drink specials will include $7 Tito’s, $3 Estrella, and discounted buckets of beer. Take full advantage of the spacious, dog-friendly site which offers ample outdoor seating where customers can also enjoy live music on the weekends.
A high-end mister system and multiple fire pits make the venue comfortable for customers year-round. For those who prefer controlled temperatures, inside dining and bar service are available in two different buildings on the premises.
Henry’s Majestic is located at 2303 Pittman Street, Dallas, TX. 75208, 469-893-9400, www.HenrysMajestic.com. Operating hours are 10 am to 12am Sundays; 11am to 12am Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; 11am to 2 am Friday; 10 am to 12am Saturdays; Closed Mondays. Valet and ample self-parking are available, but rideshare is encouraged.
