Lafayette Steakhouse Elevates Tuesdays with ‘Butcher Tuesdays’ Experience

Lafayette Steakhouse, the latest culinary gem from Mr. Hospitality Miami, is about to make your midweek dinners a feast to remember. Starting on September 17th, 2024, the much-anticipated ‘Butcher Tuesdays’ will be a must-try weekly event for steak lovers, offering a gourmet steak dinner for two that combines the finest cuts of meat with the sophistication of Lafayette’s impeccable service.
Every Tuesday, from 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM, Lafayette Steakhouse will invite guests to enjoy a curated selection of premium steaks, perfect for sharing. The indulgent offering includes a 36 oz American Wagyu and a 34 oz Porterhouse, both sourced from the prestigious Châtel Farms, a family-owned farm known for its USDA-certified, pasture-raised, grain-fed beef. The farm’s commitment to natural, premium Angus and Wagyu cuts ensures that each bite is a celebration of flavor and quality.
Priced at just $150 for two, this experience is more than a meal—it’s a culinary event. The steak is accompanied by two thoughtfully selected sides, your choice of sauce (peppercorn, chimichurri, or the luxurious maître d’hôtel butter), and a freshly baked loaf of heritage bread, making this a truly complete dining experience.
No steak dinner is complete without a glass—or bottle—of wine. Lafayette has gone a step further by offering a curated selection of fine wines, each chosen to complement the rich, marbled cuts of meat. Guests can indulge in discounted bottles like the velvety Newton ‘Unfiltered’ Chardonnay from Napa Valley ($120), the deep and complex Château Cantenac-Brown ‘Brio de Cantenac’ Bordeaux ($125), or the illustrious Gaja Ca' Marcanda 'Promis' Toscana Rosso ($125).
Whether you prefer the crisp notes of a fine Chardonnay or the robust flavors of a Cabernet Sauvignon, Lafayette’s wine list offers the perfect pairing to enhance the evening’s meal. With options ranging from Piedmont to Burgundy and beyond, this carefully selected wine collection is the ideal accompaniment to a perfectly cooked steak.
Lafayette Steakhouse, located at 1111 SW 1st Ave in Miami’s chic Brickell district, is poised to become the city’s go-to destination for upscale dining. ‘Butcher Tuesdays’ is a luxurious escape into a world of culinary artistry, where each element of the meal is designed to impress even the most discerning palate.
For those who savor life’s finer moments, this weekly offering is a gourmet affair you won’t want to miss. From the prime cuts of American Wagyu to the perfectly paired wines, Lafayette’s ‘Butcher Tuesdays’ brings an unparalleled dining experience to Miami’s food scene.
For more information and to reserve your table, visit www.lafayettemiami.com.
Join the Story on Instagram!
Become an Insider! Step into the world of luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain unparalleled access to the latest in luxury lifestyle, high-end real estate, travel exclusives, and so much more.
Are you interested in advertising with Resident? Email us at to learn more.