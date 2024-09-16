Lafayette Steakhouse Elevates Tuesdays with ‘Butcher Tuesdays’ Experience

Every Tuesday, from 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM, Lafayette Steakhouse will invite guests to enjoy a curated selection of premium steaks, perfect for sharing. The indulgent offering includes a 36 oz American Wagyu and a 34 oz Porterhouse, both sourced from the prestigious Châtel Farms, a family-owned farm known for its USDA-certified, pasture-raised, grain-fed beef. The farm’s commitment to natural, premium Angus and Wagyu cuts ensures that each bite is a celebration of flavor and quality.

Priced at just $150 for two, this experience is more than a meal—it’s a culinary event. The steak is accompanied by two thoughtfully selected sides, your choice of sauce (peppercorn, chimichurri, or the luxurious maître d’hôtel butter), and a freshly baked loaf of heritage bread, making this a truly complete dining experience.