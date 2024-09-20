Jazz Among the Stars: Armstrong Jazz House Hits All the Right Notes

Located on Miracle Mile, Armstrong Jazz House captures the very essence of musical and culinary fusion, paying homage to Neil Armstrong’s affinity for jazz. With a spaceman playing the saxophone as its logo, this Coral Gables gem promises not only cosmic vibes but also a masterclass in live jazz and gastronomic artistry.
Upon arrival, we were warmly greeted by the owner with glasses of rosé, an introduction that set the tone for an evening that felt as personal as it was luxurious. The moment you step inside, the intimate, glamorous setting pulls you into a world where live jazz reigns supreme. The dark, moody interior is accented with striking red hues, while crystal chandeliers shimmer from above, casting a soft glow on the round tables perfect for conversation. One of the most captivating features is the wall stretching from floor to ceiling, a true statement piece adorned with antique treasures, statuettes, and eclectic décor. This visual feast, combined with the music, turns the space into an immersive experience for the senses.
As we settled into our table, perfectly positioned in front of the stage, the evening’s rhythm began. Armstrong Jazz House offers seven nights of live jazz with never a cover charge, staying true to its mission of preserving jazz in Miami and Coral Gables. From the soothing tones of Traditional Jazz to the vivacity of Latin Jazz, the diversity of genres played here throughout the week is a nod to jazz's rich history. During our visit, the music filled the room, wrapping us in the melodic warmth of Frank Sinatra’s classics and soulful Gypsy Jazz numbers. Grammy-award-winning artists and students from the University of Miami Frost School of Music share the same stage. It’s a place where seasoned musicians and rising stars all contribute to an ongoing celebration of jazz culture.
The menu itself is a tribute to the diverse roots of jazz, drawing from French, Spanish, and Caribbean influences. Executive Chef Jeremy Heastie, a graduate of the prestigious New York Culinary Institute, brings his rich heritage to each dish. The European Patacones and Fresh Calamari I indulged in were only the opening act. When the “Jazzy” Fresh Chicken Picatta arrived—recommended by our attentive server—it became clear that the dishes here are a harmonious blend of creativity and tradition, much like jazz itself.
Chef Jeremy's commitment to quality is undeniable. The dishes are prepared with organic ingredients and presented with a finesse that reflects the Armstrong Jazz House’s dedication to excellence. I paired my meal with "Ellington’s Mango Swing," a refreshing mojito with a mango twist, balancing sweetness and zest with fresh mint and lime. It was the perfect accompaniment to both the food and the music.
Our dining experience concluded on a high note with Armstrong’s signature tea experience. Served in a beautifully ornate tea set, we sipped on hibiscus and mushroom tea, which felt like the perfect finale to an already unforgettable evening. The floral undertones of the hibiscus paired with the earthy mushroom flavors left us both intrigued and satisfied.
The owner and manager made regular rounds, checking on every guest, ensuring their experience was nothing short of spectacular. Beyond its impeccable service, Armstrong Jazz House is deeply rooted in the community. The venue offers free jazz lessons to children, helping to cultivate the next generation of musicians, and regularly hosts nonprofit events at no cost, furthering their commitment to supporting local initiatives. This ethos of giving back mirrors their dedication to keeping jazz alive, ensuring that every note and every interaction here has a deeper meaning.
For those working in Coral Gables, Armstrong Jazz House offers a weekday escape with their 50% off happy hour from 5-6 PM on all beverages and appetizers. It's the perfect spot to unwind after work or to catch up with friends before diving into an evening of live jazz.
Since its opening in February, Armstrong Jazz House has become a viral sensation, particularly on TikTok, and its stellar Google reviews are proof of its growing reputation. With an unwavering dedication to preserving jazz culture, this venue has truly become a beacon for both music and community in Miami.
Armstrong Jazz House is a true testament to the art of live music, culinary finesse, and heartfelt hospitality. Whether you're a jazz aficionado or simply looking for an extraordinary night out, this is one destination that deserves a standing ovation.
