Jazz Among the Stars: Armstrong Jazz House Hits All the Right Notes

The menu itself is a tribute to the diverse roots of jazz, drawing from French, Spanish, and Caribbean influences. Executive Chef Jeremy Heastie, a graduate of the prestigious New York Culinary Institute, brings his rich heritage to each dish. The European Patacones and Fresh Calamari I indulged in were only the opening act. When the “Jazzy” Fresh Chicken Picatta arrived—recommended by our attentive server—it became clear that the dishes here are a harmonious blend of creativity and tradition, much like jazz itself.

Chef Jeremy's commitment to quality is undeniable. The dishes are prepared with organic ingredients and presented with a finesse that reflects the Armstrong Jazz House’s dedication to excellence. I paired my meal with "Ellington’s Mango Swing," a refreshing mojito with a mango twist, balancing sweetness and zest with fresh mint and lime. It was the perfect accompaniment to both the food and the music.