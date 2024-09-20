Negroni Week 2024: Elevate Your Cocktail Game with Unique Twists

As we celebrate Negroni Week (September 16-22), it's the perfect time to celebrate this iconic cocktail with exciting new variations. While the classic Negroni has its well-earned place in the cocktail hall of fame, why not indulge in a fresh take? We’ve curated a selection of upscale renditions, featuring premium spirits like Grand Brulot Cognac, Fior Scotch, and Desolas Mezcal, to bring a unique and refined twist to your Negroni Week festivities. Whether you're at home or enjoying a night out, these cocktails offer something extraordinary for the discerning palate.
The French Negroni is a sophisticated twist, combining the depth of Grand Brulot Cognac with the boldness of Campari and Campano. Grand Brulot, a premium blend of VSOP Cognac and Ecuadorian Robusta coffee, brings rich, nuanced flavors to this version of the Negroni, offering something entirely different from the original.
1 oz Grand Brulot
1 oz Campari
1 oz Campano
Orange wheel for garnish
Build all ingredients in a rocks glass over ice. Stir gently and garnish with an orange wheel for a citrusy burst that enhances the bold, spicy notes of the Grand Brulot.
The French Negroni introduces a luxurious combination of flavors, with the warm, nutmeg and vanilla notes of the Grand Brulot adding a refined complexity. It’s a cocktail perfect for those looking to savor something rich yet approachable.
For Scotch enthusiasts, the Fior Scotch Delaney offers an adventurous yet balanced take on the Negroni. Featuring Fior Scotch, a Black-owned, veteran-owned brand, this cocktail combines sweet vermouth and Campari for a bold, yet smooth drinking experience.
1.5 oz Fior Scotch
1 oz Sweet Vermouth
1 oz Campari
Orange twist for garnish
Add all ingredients to a shaker filled with ice, gently shake until chilled, and strain into a chilled glass. Garnish with a fresh orange twist for an aromatic finish.
The Fior Scotch Delaney balances the smoky richness of Scotch with the herbal bitterness of Campari, offering a refined cocktail for those with a palate for deeper, more robust flavors. Plus, with each purchase of Fior Scotch, a portion goes to veterans' charities, adding purpose to indulgence.
For those looking to add a bit of sunshine to their Negroni Week, the Tropical Negroni from Sweet Liberty offers a refreshing twist on the classic. Created by Beverage Director Naren Young, this cocktail incorporates tropical flavors like pineapple and mango for a lighter, more approachable take on the traditional Negroni.
1 oz Citadelle Gin
0.25 oz Fords ‘Officer’s Reserve
0.75 oz Lillet Rosé
0.75 oz Campari
0.25 oz Giffard Passionfruit Liqueur
3 dashes of saline
Mango coin for garnish
Stir all ingredients with ice, then strain into an etched rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a vibrant mango coin for a splash of tropical flair.
Infused with pineapple, mango, and freeze-dried banana, this cocktail is perfect for those who want a lighter, fruitier version of the Negroni. The bitterness is toned down, making it ideal for newcomers to the cocktail or anyone seeking a refreshing, summer-inspired twist.
For an inventive take on the classic Negroni, try the Fresco Negroni at Felice Miami. Featuring Desolas Mezcal, this adds a smoky, yet delicate twist to the cocktail. The mezcal pairs beautifully with Cocchi Americano and Campari for a balanced, refreshing flavor profile.
Desolas Mezcal
Cocchi Americano
Campari
Optional rhubarb cordial
Orange twist for garnish
The Fresco Negroni highlights Desolas Mezcal's subtle smokiness, which enhances the traditional bitterness of Campari without overpowering the drink. The smooth finish makes it an ideal choice for those looking for a modern, elevated Negroni.
For an Italian-inspired twist on the Negroni, the Negroni at Contessa Miami is a must-try. Set within the glamorous and refined ambiance of the Miami Design District, Contessa offers a classic yet refreshing version of the beloved cocktail.
Campari
London Dry Gin
Vermouth
Grapefruit
This Negroni variation offers a bright and zesty twist with the addition of grapefruit, enhancing the traditional bitterness of Campari with a citrusy freshness. Paired with a perfectly balanced mix of London Dry Gin and vermouth, this cocktail is both timeless and contemporary, much like Contessa’s elegant Italian charm.
Osaka Nikkei Miami offers a globally-inspired twist on Negroni Week with a lineup of inventive takes on the classic cocktail. Their Peruvian-Japanese fusion Negronis highlight unique ingredients that surprise and delight the palate. Some standout offerings include:
Osaka Awa Negroni – A tropical combination of Amazonia gin, Lo Fi Amaro, and passion Campari.
Hai Negroni – A floral and herbaceous mix of Atian gin, shiso bitters, and hibiscus vermouth.
Hantai Negroni – Gunpowder gin meets cardamom and sesame for an earthy, aromatic experience.
Kaizen Negroni – A creative blend of Volcan XA Tequila, pineapple Campari, and Wakamomo vermouth.
Kunsei Negroni – Smoky and rich with Roku gin, crème de cacao, and satsuma vermouth.
Each of these expertly crafted cocktails brings a distinctive flavor profile, inviting you to explore new and exciting tastes while celebrating the spirit of Negroni Week.
Known for its reimagined American classics, American Social Bar & Kitchen delivers a refreshing twist with the White Pineapple Negroni. The use of Sipsmith Gin and Lillet Blanc adds brightness, while a touch of Heirloom Pineapple Amaro gives a fruity, yet balanced complexity. Garnished with a dehydrated turbinado pineapple wheel, this cocktail is both visually stunning and bursting with tropical flavors.
Sipsmith Gin
Lillet Blanc
Heirloom Pineapple Amaro
Dehydrated turbinado pineapple wheel for garnish
The White Pineapple Negroni is a tropical yet sophisticated take on the classic Negroni, offering the perfect balance of sweet and bitter. The addition of pineapple makes this version both refreshing and indulgent—a must-try for those seeking a unique cocktail experience.
For lovers of the original, Le Zoo offers a beautifully executed Classic Negroni, featuring Sipsmith Gin, Campari, and Sweet Vermouth. This traditional recipe is a nod to the Negroni's origins, providing a timeless cocktail experience in a chic, upscale setting.
Sipsmith Gin
Campari
Sweet Vermouth
Le Zoo's Classic Negroni keeps it simple yet elegant, allowing the core ingredients to shine. It’s a perfect choice for Negroni purists who appreciate balance and the bitter-sweet harmony of a well-made cocktail.
Crafted with the adventurous spirit in mind, the Night Out Negroni at Aba combines Hendrick's Grand Cabaret Gin, Select Aperitivo, and Martini & Rossi Riserva Speciale Rubino Vermouth. This cocktail balances indulgence and refinement, finishing with a fragrant twist of orange zest for a vibrant, complex flavor profile.
Hendrick's Grand Cabaret Gin
Select Aperitivo
Martini & Rossi Riserva Speciale Rubino
Italian Red Bitter
Orange zest for garnish
The Night Out Negroni’s luxurious mix of premium ingredients makes it an indulgent experience. Its bold flavors are perfect for those seeking a cocktail that pairs well with lively company and a night of celebration.
Sofia Miami presents the Ita Negroni, a creative twist on the classic that incorporates coffee-infused Cinzano for an espresso-forward burst of flavor. Paired with Bombay Sapphire Gin and Campari, this cocktail is an energizing pick-me-up, perfect for an afternoon treat or an evening start.
Bombay Sapphire Gin
Coffee-infused Cinzano
Campari
The Ita Negroni is a bold, Italian-inspired cocktail that introduces the rich flavor of coffee to the classic Negroni mix. It’s ideal for those who enjoy an espresso edge in their cocktails, delivering both vibrancy and sophistication in every sip.
For a tropical twist on a beloved classic, try the Coconut Sbagliato at Drift, 1 Hotel South Beach. This unique take infuses Rooibos Tea-Infused Appleton, Vermouth, and Campari, topped with refreshing Coconut Soda. It’s a beachside cocktail that transports you to paradise with every sip.
Rooibos Tea-Infused Appleton
Vermouth
Campari
Coconut Soda
The Coconut Sbagliato brings tropical flair to a classic Negroni, making it a perfect companion for a warm day at the beach. The combination of coconut and rooibos tea offers a unique flavor profile that’s both bold and refreshing.
