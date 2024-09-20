Negroni Week 2024: Elevate Your Cocktail Game with Unique Twists

The French Negroni is a sophisticated twist, combining the depth of Grand Brulot Cognac with the boldness of Campari and Campano. Grand Brulot, a premium blend of VSOP Cognac and Ecuadorian Robusta coffee, brings rich, nuanced flavors to this version of the Negroni, offering something entirely different from the original.

Ingredients:

1 oz Grand Brulot

1 oz Campari

1 oz Campano

Orange wheel for garnish

Recipe: Build all ingredients in a rocks glass over ice. Stir gently and garnish with an orange wheel for a citrusy burst that enhances the bold, spicy notes of the Grand Brulot.

Why You'll Love It:

The French Negroni introduces a luxurious combination of flavors, with the warm, nutmeg and vanilla notes of the Grand Brulot adding a refined complexity. It’s a cocktail perfect for those looking to savor something rich yet approachable.