Japón at The Setai Miami Beach: A New Pinnacle of Japanese Dining

The Setai Miami Beach, renowned for its luxurious offerings, is about to unveil its latest culinary treasure: Japón. This October, the highly anticipated Japanese restaurant will open its doors, bringing an immersive, authentic dining experience to the vibrant food scene of Miami. Joining The Setai’s acclaimed dining destinations, Japón stands alongside Jaya and Ocean Grill, enhancing the hotel's already celebrated array of global cuisine.
At the helm of Japón’s kitchen is Executive Chef Vijayudu Veena, a culinary visionary celebrated for his work at The Setai’s Jaya. Together with Executive Sous-Chef Ivàn Monzón, Chef Veena has meticulously designed a menu that reflects the intricate beauty of Japanese gastronomy while incorporating modern flair. The concept extends beyond dining—it's an exploration of Japan’s rich culinary traditions through a contemporary lens.
“Japón offers more than a meal—it’s an experience that immerses guests in the rich, cultural tapestry of Japan. For this reason, our menu focuses on authenticity, using time-honored techniques and the finest ingredients to bring the spirit of Japan to every dish. Our offerings are designed to evoke the traditional flavors of Japan while embracing a modern culinary twist that elevates each dish. Standouts like our Chilean Sea Bass with charred tomato miso, Lamb Chops, and freshly sourced seafood present in our sashimi and sushi selection set the stage for a delectable culinary experience that rounds out our Asian offerings at The Setai, Miami Beach,” says Executive Chef Vijayudu Veena.
Chef Veena’s dedication to authenticity shines through in every detail, from the meticulously sourced ingredients to the precision of traditional Japanese cooking techniques. Signature dishes like the Chilean Sea Bass, paired with charred tomato miso, and succulent Lamb Chops stand out on the menu, along with an extensive sushi and sashimi selection that showcases the finest seafood.
The culinary journey is complemented by an impressive beverage program. Guests can choose from an extensive selection of rare sakes, a refined wine list, and innovative cocktails that combine traditional Japanese ingredients with modern mixology. The Fuji Blossom, a blend of Fuji apple-infused ALB vodka and Joto Yuzu sake, and the Wasabi Martini, which melds cucumber, vodka, fresh citrus, and wasabi, are among the highlights. These artfully crafted drinks offer the perfect pairing for the restaurant’s rich flavors.
The Setai’s newest restaurant is not only a celebration of Japanese cuisine but also a visual masterpiece. Japón’s design, crafted by Saladino Design Studios, seamlessly integrates traditional Japanese aesthetics with modern luxury. Guests entering the space are welcomed by the majestic “Tsuru” crane, a revered symbol in Japanese culture, subtly woven throughout the restaurant’s décor. This thoughtful detail, representing happiness and good fortune, sets the tone for the entire experience.
At the heart of the design is The Kyoto Room, an intimate private dining space for up to 14 guests. Complete with its own secluded entrance and private bar, the room is adorned with authentic Japanese artwork, including pieces dating back to the mid-1800s, creating a timeless ambiance.
"Japón takes you through the Japanese culture where the past and present collide. Our team crafted this space from the ground up, integrating one-of-a-kind elements you won’t find anywhere else in Miami. We are very proud of our creativity and final design that is Japón at The Setai; we cannot wait for everyone to enjoy what we have created," says Sean Saladino of Saladino Design Studio.
Every aspect of the design, from the undulating wooden ceiling patterns in the main dining room to the custom porcelain feather tiles, speaks to the harmonious blend of traditional Japanese craftsmanship and contemporary luxury. The main dining space, with luxurious seating and Japanese motifs, evokes a gallery-like atmosphere, offering a feast for both the palate and the eyes.
Beyond the refined interior, Japón extends into an outdoor courtyard, providing guests with an al fresco dining option surrounded by lush greenery. A striking Japanese pagoda serves as the focal point, with palm trees swaying nearby and a tranquil water feature at its center. The outdoor space, enriched with hand-painted murals enveloped in moss, is an ideal setting for cocktail hours or evening meals under the stars.
The outdoor area also extends The Setai’s Asian Night Bazaar experience, bringing together the vibrant energy of nightly courtyard performances with the culinary sophistication of Japón. The result is an unforgettable fusion of culture, entertainment, and high-end dining that speaks to the soul of Miami’s international allure.
With its opening, Japón promises to raise the bar for Japanese cuisine in Miami. By blending authentic flavors, modern techniques, and thoughtful design, it offers an experience that is as immersive as it is delicious.
As Chef Veena says, “Our offerings are designed to evoke the traditional flavors of Japan while embracing a modern culinary twist that elevates each dish.”
Every bite, every sip, and every detail of Japón speaks to the careful balance of tradition and innovation, making it a must-visit destination for discerning diners in search of something truly extraordinary.
For a dining experience that transports you to the heart of Japan while embracing the luxurious essence of Miami Beach, Japón at The Setai is an unparalleled choice.
2001 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Dinner: Monday-Thursday 6PM-11PM, Friday-Saturday 6PM-11:30PM, Sunday 6PM-11PM
Reservations: OpenTable or call (855) 923-7899
