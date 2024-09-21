Japón at The Setai Miami Beach: A New Pinnacle of Japanese Dining

“Japón offers more than a meal—it’s an experience that immerses guests in the rich, cultural tapestry of Japan. For this reason, our menu focuses on authenticity, using time-honored techniques and the finest ingredients to bring the spirit of Japan to every dish. Our offerings are designed to evoke the traditional flavors of Japan while embracing a modern culinary twist that elevates each dish. Standouts like our Chilean Sea Bass with charred tomato miso, Lamb Chops, and freshly sourced seafood present in our sashimi and sushi selection set the stage for a delectable culinary experience that rounds out our Asian offerings at The Setai, Miami Beach,” says Executive Chef Vijayudu Veena.