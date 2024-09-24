Explore New York City's Must-Visit Culinary Hotspots

Located inside the iconic JW Marriott Essex House at 160 Central Park South, Bourbon Steak New York marks the highly anticipated debut of acclaimed chef Michael Mina in the Big Apple. This modern American steakhouse is not just about the food—it's about delivering an unparalleled dining experience.

At the heart of Bourbon Steak is a menu that pays homage to traditional American steakhouses but with a distinctive twist. Chef Mina, along with Executive Chef Bryan Ogden, has crafted a selection that showcases premium beef, fresh seafood, and seasonal ingredients sourced from local farmers. Start your meal with indulgent appetizers like Michael Mina’s signature Tuna Tartare or the cherry tomato and burrata tart, then dive into the main event: steak. The restaurant offers an array of meticulously selected cuts, including the 40-Day Dry-Aged 32 oz Porterhouse and Japanese A5 Striploin.

The ambiance of Bourbon Steak is as refined as its menu, featuring a design that blends Art Deco influences with modern touches. Whether you're seated in the main dining area or one of the private dining rooms, the experience is sure to be memorable.