Explore New York City's Must-Visit Culinary Hotspots

New York City is a hub of culinary excellence and cultural experiences, with a never-ending list of places to visit. Among the plethora of options, three standout destinations deserve your attention right now: Bourbon Steak, Greywind, and the Top of the Strand rooftop bar. Each offers a unique vibe and flavor, perfect for anyone looking to indulge in the best of what the city has to offer.
Located inside the iconic JW Marriott Essex House at 160 Central Park South, Bourbon Steak New York marks the highly anticipated debut of acclaimed chef Michael Mina in the Big Apple. This modern American steakhouse is not just about the food—it's about delivering an unparalleled dining experience.
At the heart of Bourbon Steak is a menu that pays homage to traditional American steakhouses but with a distinctive twist. Chef Mina, along with Executive Chef Bryan Ogden, has crafted a selection that showcases premium beef, fresh seafood, and seasonal ingredients sourced from local farmers. Start your meal with indulgent appetizers like Michael Mina’s signature Tuna Tartare or the cherry tomato and burrata tart, then dive into the main event: steak. The restaurant offers an array of meticulously selected cuts, including the 40-Day Dry-Aged 32 oz Porterhouse and Japanese A5 Striploin.
The ambiance of Bourbon Steak is as refined as its menu, featuring a design that blends Art Deco influences with modern touches. Whether you're seated in the main dining area or one of the private dining rooms, the experience is sure to be memorable.
For more information, visit
Nestled in the heart of Hudson Yards, Greywind is the latest venture from James Beard Award-nominated chef Dan Kluger. Known for his market-driven cooking style, Kluger has created a seasonally driven, vegetable-forward menu that is already making waves in New York’s vibrant dining scene.
Greywind’s offerings cater to a wide range of tastes, from their lunch menu, which features standout dishes like the Caesar Salad with Crispy Oysters and a Fried Chicken Sandwich inspired by both Banh Mi and Southern fried chicken, to their weekend brunch, where you can indulge in Buttermilk Pancakes with Rhubarb Jam or a hearty Steak & Eggs.
For those seeking a more intimate experience, the Chef’s Counter at Greywind offers an eight-course tasting menu prepared by Kluger himself. This exclusive dining experience is available three nights a month and features new seasonal dishes that showcase Kluger’s innovative approach to cuisine.
With its mix of casual elegance and culinary innovation, Greywind is a must-visit for any foodie in New York City. For reservations, visit
For those looking to unwind with a cocktail while taking in breathtaking views of the city, the Top of the Strand rooftop bar is the perfect destination. Located at 33 W 37th St, this rooftop bar offers a serene escape from the hustle and bustle of Midtown Manhattan.
Top of the Strand boasts a retractable glass roof, making it an ideal spot regardless of the weather. The bar offers a curated selection of craft cocktails, fine wines, and beers, all served with stunning panoramic views of the Empire State Building and the New York City skyline.
Whether you're looking to start your evening with a few drinks before heading out or seeking a relaxed spot to wind down, Top of the Strand provides an atmosphere that’s both sophisticated and inviting.
For more details, visit .
Nestled in the heart of Midtown Manhattan, Benjamin Prime has solidified its reputation as a critically-acclaimed NYC dining landmark, offering a quintessential New York experience beloved by locals and celebrities alike. This fall, the restaurant is adding another feather to its cap as it partners with the US Open, hosting a ‘Champion’s Bar & Grill’ pop-up, feeding tennis fans and famous faces throughout the event.
Founded by Benjamin Prelvukaj and Executive Chef Arturo McLeod, both alumni of the iconic Peter Luger Steakhouse, Benjamin Prime masterfully combines tradition with innovation. Building upon their celebrated menu of dry-aged steaks from their original Benjamin Steakhouse, the team has integrated the seafood expertise of their sister restaurant, The Sea Fire Grill, to craft a dining experience that transcends typical steakhouse fare. At Benjamin Prime, the grill is the hero, offering the best of both land and sea in an elegant yet approachable setting.
The menu reflects their reverence for tradition while catering to modern tastes, earning them a place at the forefront of New York’s “steakhouse revival” trend. Diners are treated to a meticulously curated selection of dishes, with highlights such as the traditional caviar service, which offers a taste of luxury; signature tartares, perfect for those seeking refined appetizers; and the much-loved filet mignon, a steakhouse staple that melts in your mouth. For seafood lovers, the king crab is a standout, showcasing the restaurant’s mastery of the sea.
In addition to its standout dinner service, Benjamin Prime is also renowned for its power lunch menu, a favorite among business professionals looking to impress clients or seal deals in the bustling heart of Manhattan. Whether it’s the meticulously dry-aged steaks or the fresh seafood selections, each dish is crafted with precision, showcasing the best of New York hospitality.
Marc Forgione, the celebrated Iron Chef winner and Michelin star recipient who is known for his innovative take on New American cuisine, has relaunched his namesake restaurant, now simply called Forgione, in a new Tribeca location rich with culinary history. Originally opened in 2008 on Reade Street, the restaurant has moved to 30 Hudson Street, a venue formerly home to iconic establishments such as Chef David Bouley’s Danube and Brushstroke. This relocation not only reintroduces the beloved institution but also underscores Forgione's ongoing commitment to elevating New York’s dining scene through his group, Respect Hospitality.
The transition to the new space reflects both continuity and evolution. Forgione's design, led by 71 Collective, maintains the signature well-worn, vintage charm of the original location while adding modern touches and design elements from reclaimed materials, including original columns and shutters from the Reade Street building. Notably, a hutch from the Vanderbilt Mansion and artwork by Peter Tunney anchor the space, offering a nod to both history and the spirit of New York City.
Forgione's new menu showcases his signature creativity, focusing on seasonal, local ingredients. Guests will find a blend of exciting new dishes and timeless favorites that reflect his culinary journey over the past 16 years. Highlights from the menu include his iconic signature palate tingling Hiramasa, which begins with a Szechuan button followed by the fresh acidic flavors of the hiramasa tartare, along with avocado, pine nut, and saratoga chips. Grilled Tomahawk Steak for 2, and Pastrami Hanger au Pierre Poivre. Returning favorites like Chili Lobster and the Snowdance Farms Chicken Under a Brick celebrate the restaurant’s rich history, while desserts like The Egg offer playful and inventive endings to the meal.
Chef Connor Pratt, who began his career with Forgione as a student six years ago, now helms the kitchen as Chef de Cuisine, continuing to drive the restaurant’s reputation for exceptional culinary craftsmanship.
The beverage program at Forgione is equally as ambitious, with seasonal cocktails that mirror the innovative spirit of the menu. Overseen by Wine Director Grace Phillips and Head Sommelier Kyle Sachs, the offerings include a carefully curated wine list featuring selections from France, Italy, and California. Popular cocktails include Bitter Bliss and Shiso Sunshine, while the cult-favorite Banana Jameson remains on the menu.
Join the Story on Instagram!
Become an Insider! Step into the world of luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain unparalleled access to the latest in luxury lifestyle, high-end real estate, travel exclusives, and so much more.
Are you interested in advertising with Resident? Email us at to learn more.