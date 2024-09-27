Espresso Yourself: Miami’s Most Luxe Coffee Creations to Sip on National Coffee Day

For those looking to celebrate National Coffee Day from the comfort of home, the Spicy Espresso Martini with Ghost Tequila is the perfect choice. This bold and flavorful cocktail brings the heat with Ghost Reposado, complemented by the rich undertones of coffee liqueur and cold brew. The addition of agave syrup adds just the right amount of sweetness, while a chocolate sugar rim and espresso bean garnish elevate it to a luxurious treat.

Ingredients

1.5 oz Ghost Reposado

1 oz Coffee Liqueur

2 oz Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate

0.5 oz Agave Syrup

Garnish: 3 Espresso Beans & Chocolate Sugar Rim

Directions



Measure and pour all ingredients into a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously until well-chilled. Strain into a glass and garnish with 3 espresso beans and a chocolate sugar rim. Perfect for enjoying a high-end cocktail without leaving the house.