Espresso Yourself: Miami’s Most Luxe Coffee Creations to Sip on National Coffee Day

As National Coffee Day approaches, there’s no better way to celebrate than by indulging in lattes and coffee-inspired cocktails that add a touch of luxury to your caffeine fix. From espresso martinis that exude elegance to unique creations that blend rich coffee with premium spirits, Miami’s restaurant scene offers a world of deliciously sophisticated drinks. Whether you’re a coffee connoisseur or simply looking for the ultimate cocktail experience, these selections promise to awaken your senses. Let’s dive into the city’s finest that are guaranteed to impress on this special day.
Venue: Le Chick Wynwood
Drink: Grand Brulot Espresso Martini Happy Hour
Celebrate National Coffee Day in style with Le Chick Wynwood's $7 Grand Brulot Espresso Martini Happy Hour from September 26th to 29th. This exclusive event promises more than just a taste of coffee bliss—it’s an interactive experience where you can unleash your inner mixologist with a mini shaker and craft your own espresso martini. Featuring Grand Brulot’s blend of VSOP Cognac and Ecuadorian Robusta coffee, this vegan and gluten-free martini delivers rich, bold flavors that coffee lovers won’t be able to resist. It's the perfect weekend celebration for those who appreciate both coffee and craft cocktails.
When: September 26-29, 3-7 PM
Where: Le Chick Wynwood, 310 NW 24th St, Miami, FL 33127
Venue: Vitolo
Drink: Affogato Francisco
For a unique take on a classic dessert cocktail, Vitolo’s Affogato Francisco offers a delightful blend of vodka, Galiano Restretto, and a shot of espresso poured table-side over vanilla ice cream. The combination of creamy richness and strong coffee flavors creates an unforgettable experience. Perfect for a luxurious after-dinner treat, this affogato-inspired cocktail offers a playful twist on traditional coffee drinks while keeping things undeniably sophisticated.
Venue: Byblos Miami
Drink: Byblos Old Fashioned & Traditionally, Untraditional
Byblos Miami takes your coffee cocktail experience to the next level by offering not just one but two unique libations that will elevate your senses. The Byblos Old Fashioned pairs Haig Club Clubman whiskey and Rhum Barbancourt with a decadent Turkish coffee syrup, accentuated by Angostura and orange bitters for a twist on a classic. For those craving a bit more spice, the Traditionally, Untraditional combines Patron Reposado tequila, Kahlúa, and Turkish coffee, merging warmth and richness into one perfectly crafted cocktail. Whether you're sipping one or the other—or both—these drinks are a must-try.
Venue: Selvatico Wynwood
Drink: Koala Kiss Martini
Nestled in Miami’s jungle-themed Selvatico Wynwood, the Koala Kiss Martini offers a whimsical, yet refined, coffee cocktail experience. Featuring coffee-infused Ketel One Vodka, Amarula, Crème de Cacao, and a dash of cinnamon, this indulgent martini is as rich as the lush decor surrounding you. The warmth of cinnamon beautifully complements the cocktail’s coffee and chocolate notes, making it the ideal drink to enjoy within Selvatico’s immersive, art-filled environment.
Venue: Pura Vida Miami
Drink: Pumpkin Spice Latte
With the arrival of fall, Pura Vida Miami is bringing back its highly anticipated Pumpkin Spice Latte. This seasonal favorite is crafted with pumpkin purée, espresso, maple syrup, and a blend of warm spices like nutmeg, clove, and cinnamon. Available both iced and hot, this comforting latte is the perfect way to welcome autumn and enjoy a taste of the season at any Pura Vida location across Miami.
Venue: Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer
Drink: Big Willie Style Frozen Cocktail
For a fun and frosty coffee cocktail, the Big Willie Style Frozen Cocktail at Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer offers a unique blend of bold flavors. This frozen treat combines the smoothness of Reposado tequila with the rich, indulgent notes of coffee and chocolate. A sprinkle of cinnamon adds warmth, while the turbinado sugar brings a touch of sweetness, making it a perfect balance of flavor. Ideal for those who want to cool down and enjoy a refreshing coffee cocktail with a decadent twist, this frozen delight is sure to elevate your coffee cocktail experience.
Venue: Casa Matilda
Drink: Adult Carajillo
Elevating the traditional Mexican cocktail, Casa Matilda’s Adult Carajillo blends espresso, Lobos tequila, Licor 43, and Frangelico for a sophisticated sip with a nutty undertone. This luxurious twist on the classic carajillo perfectly complements Casa Matilda’s fine-dining experience. Located in Miami Beach’s vibrant South of Fifth neighborhood, Casa Matilda offers an intimate setting to enjoy this refined, coffee-forward cocktail alongside their impeccable Mexican cuisine.
For those looking to celebrate National Coffee Day from the comfort of home, the Spicy Espresso Martini with Ghost Tequila is the perfect choice. This bold and flavorful cocktail brings the heat with Ghost Reposado, complemented by the rich undertones of coffee liqueur and cold brew. The addition of agave syrup adds just the right amount of sweetness, while a chocolate sugar rim and espresso bean garnish elevate it to a luxurious treat.
1.5 oz Ghost Reposado
1 oz Coffee Liqueur
2 oz Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate
0.5 oz Agave Syrup
Garnish: 3 Espresso Beans & Chocolate Sugar Rim
Measure and pour all ingredients into a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously until well-chilled. Strain into a glass and garnish with 3 espresso beans and a chocolate sugar rim. Perfect for enjoying a high-end cocktail without leaving the house.
Cafecito Bourbon – Ball & Chain
Moka-Spresso Martini – American Social Bar & Kitchen
Medusa Espressotini – Avra Miami
Kenny’s Espresso Martini – Catch Miami Beach
Joia Espresso Martini – Joia Beach Restaurant & Beach Club
Wake Me Up – Komodo
Carajillo Espresso Martini – Night Swim at citizenM Miami Worldcenter
Cafecito Con Leche – Gekko
Our Irish Coffee – Sweet Liberty
Pelican Cafe Espresso Martini – Pelican Cafe
Signature Espresso Martini - Diplomat Prime
Café Santo - The Living Room at Faena Miami Beach
