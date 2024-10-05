Marion Miami: The Icon Returns with $4 Million Renovation
Miami, FL – Marion by Mr. Hospitality Miami is back, but this isn’t just a reopening—it’s a rebirth. Following an extensive $4 million renovation, the legendary hotspot reclaims its title as Brickell’s most sought-after destination, where culinary mastery and nightlife converge under one exquisite roof. Marion’s new look and elevated menu promise to enchant Miami’s discerning clientele, combining nostalgia with modern luxury to deliver an experience like no other.
A New Era for Marion: Blending Legacy with Contemporary Sophistication
Since debuting in 2015, Marion has cemented itself as a cornerstone of Miami’s dining and nightlife scene. The relaunch respects this iconic heritage while adding layers of elegance and intrigue.
“For years, Marion has been synonymous with exceptional dining, trendsetting flair, and a premier nightlife destination,” says Mathieu Massa, Founder & CEO of Mr. Hospitality Miami. “This transformation elevates Marion from the ‘It’ girl of Brickell to a sophisticated, graceful icon. This is not just a renovation; it’s a $4,000,000 rebirth—returning to her essence with newfound elegance, ready to enchant our guests anew.”
Stepping into Marion is like entering a world where fine dining meets exhilarating entertainment. The venue's famed Thursday night soirées are back, offering a seamless blend of culinary artistry and performances by Marion’s roster of singers, dancers, and artists. Guests are invited to enjoy refined dining that effortlessly transitions into electrifying late-night revelry—a signature Marion experience.
A Culinary Experience Like No Other
At the heart of Marion’s renaissance is its reimagined menu, a bold fusion of Asian-Mediterranean flavors masterfully curated by Executive Chef Kylian Goussot. Chef Goussot, with his Michelin-starred expertise, delivers an array of dishes that embody both creativity and precision. Highlights include the Truffle Prime Beef Tartare, featuring a confit egg yolk and pickled red onions; the Kobe Roll, an indulgent mix of torched A5 Wagyu, fried shrimp, and truffle creamy sauce; and the decadent Lobster Tempura, elevated with a curry batter and salsa verde.
For those craving a sushi experience that pushes boundaries, Executive Sushi Chef Max Kamakura offers a dry-aged sushi program, a first for Miami. His creations include the Wagyu Marrow roll, an inventive combination of crispy shallots, chimichurri butter, and micro shiso atop wagyu and marrow, and the elegant Marion Salmon Roll, with lemon, chives, and a delicate eel sauce finish.
Complementing the dining experience is Corporate Beverage Manager Karol Ansaldi’s inventive cocktail menu, reflecting the same Asian-Mediterranean influences. Standout creations include Dirty Dancing, a mix of tequila and mezcal softened by notes of vanilla and passion fruit, and Basic Instinct, a bold twist on the classic Paloma, spiced with chili and finished with mandarin and grapefruit soda.
Champagne, Tequila, and a New Level of Luxury
Adding another layer of indulgence is Marion’s redesigned Dom Pérignon Champagne Display and Tequila Room—an opulent addition that sets the tone for lavish celebrations. This space offers over 300 premium bottles, including some of the finest Champagnes and Tequilas in the world. Guests are invited to explore an exceptional collection featuring esteemed labels like Krug 2008, Dom Pérignon P2, and rare growers such as Henri Giraud. Whether for a grand celebration or an intimate evening, this luxurious room provides an unparalleled backdrop for making memories.
Design That Dazzles: A Tribute to Marion’s Legacy
Carlos Rodriguez of Escala Forma helms Marion’s design transformation, drawing inspiration from Miami’s vivacious spirit and the legendary Studio 54.
“The ‘New Marion’ is a reinvigorated version of a beloved neighborhood gem,” says Rodriguez. “Our design celebrates Marion’s rich history while infusing it with modern sophistication. Marion’s evolution mirrors Miami’s dynamic spirit, promising guests unforgettable nights that reflect the city’s essence.”
The interior features a rich palette of bold pinks and cozy tones, enhanced by fifteen custom Murano flower chandeliers imported from Italy, adding a touch of whimsy to the space. As the night progresses, the ceiling transforms into a vibrant LED-panel disco, infusing Marion with an electric energy that pulses throughout its legendary nightlife scene. The exterior, too, has been revamped, offering an inviting open-air dining space filled with lush greenery.
Marion: Where Culinary Artistry Meets Elevated Nightlife
Marion’s rebirth ushers in a new chapter of elevated dining and nightlife in Brickell. With its refined Asian-Mediterranean menu, opulent Champagne and Tequila room, and electrifying performances, this hotspot is poised to enchant Miami’s most discerning guests for years to come.
Marion is located at 1111 SW 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33130. Opening hours are from 7 PM until late, Tuesday to Saturday. For reservations and more information, visit Marionmiami.com or call 786-717-7512.
