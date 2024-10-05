Marion Miami: The Icon Returns with $4 Million Renovation

At the heart of Marion’s renaissance is its reimagined menu, a bold fusion of Asian-Mediterranean flavors masterfully curated by Executive Chef Kylian Goussot. Chef Goussot, with his Michelin-starred expertise, delivers an array of dishes that embody both creativity and precision. Highlights include the Truffle Prime Beef Tartare, featuring a confit egg yolk and pickled red onions; the Kobe Roll, an indulgent mix of torched A5 Wagyu, fried shrimp, and truffle creamy sauce; and the decadent Lobster Tempura, elevated with a curry batter and salsa verde.

For those craving a sushi experience that pushes boundaries, Executive Sushi Chef Max Kamakura offers a dry-aged sushi program, a first for Miami. His creations include the Wagyu Marrow roll, an inventive combination of crispy shallots, chimichurri butter, and micro shiso atop wagyu and marrow, and the elegant Marion Salmon Roll, with lemon, chives, and a delicate eel sauce finish.

Complementing the dining experience is Corporate Beverage Manager Karol Ansaldi’s inventive cocktail menu, reflecting the same Asian-Mediterranean influences. Standout creations include Dirty Dancing, a mix of tequila and mezcal softened by notes of vanilla and passion fruit, and Basic Instinct, a bold twist on the classic Paloma, spiced with chili and finished with mandarin and grapefruit soda.