Mona Lisa Miami Beach: Where Asian-Mediterranean Fusion Meets Miami’s Thriving Nightlife

The menu at Mona Lisa is the canvas, and Chef Benjamin Goldman is the artist. With an impressive background from Miami’s top dining spots, Seaspice and Komodo, Chef Goldman has crafted a sophisticated selection of dishes that marries the rich flavors of Asia with the warmth of the Mediterranean. At the heart of this culinary journey is the A5 Grade Wagyu from Japan, a delicacy for those with refined palates. Equally enticing are signature dishes such as the Sticky Short Rib and Crispy Lobster, showcasing the creative fusion that makes Mona Lisa a standout in Miami’s culinary landscape.

But it’s the Caviar Bomba that truly steals the show. This exclusive, tableside experience is a feast for the senses, blending caviar and tequila in a bold celebration of flavor and flair that promises to elevate your dining experience. Guests are invited to immerse themselves in the tactile delight of savoring fresh caviar paired with top-shelf tequila, an experience that is both indulgent and interactive.