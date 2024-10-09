Chef Daniel Boulud and Harlem's Fried Chicken King Unite for a Unique Culinary Experience

Culinary Legends Daniel Boulud and Charles Gabriel Team Up for One-Night-Only Event
Chef Daniel Boulud & Chef Charles Gabriel
Chef Daniel Boulud & Chef Charles GabrielCOURTESY OF KEY GROUP WORLDWIDE

On October 10th, Chef Daniel Boulud will welcome the "Fried Chicken King of Harlem" to Bar Boulud for a unique culinary experience. Join us as Chef Charles Gabriel cooks his famous Chicken and Chef Daniel Boulud adds his French flair to a special four-course menu. For years, iconic New York chefs Charles Gabriel and Daniel Boulud have shared a deep respect for each other’s craft, driven by the belief that cooking is sharing. This collaboration is a celebration of their long-standing friendship and collective passion for creating memorable dishes. Together, they have crafted a unique menu marrying two very soulful cuisines.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Avenues for Justice.

Link for Tickets HERE

Chef Daniel Boulud & Chef Charles Gabriel
