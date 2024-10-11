National Pasta & Pizza Month in Miami: The City's Must-Try Italian Delights

Pizza and Pasta Delights for the Whole Family

For a warm and welcoming experience, head to Little Niko Pizzeria on Española Way in South Beach. Highlights include the flavorful Nikos Pizza, topped with Italian sausage and fresh mozzarella, and the Grandma Square Pizza with ripe tomatoes and extra virgin olive oil. Pasta lovers can savor the Rigatoni Picanti Alla Vodka or the richly textured Pappardelle Alla Bolognese, making it the perfect spot for a family-friendly celebration.

Additional Notes: For National Lobster Day, don’t miss out on the Lobster Ravioli with creamy tomato sauce, grape tomatoes, basil, parmigiano. For National Pepperoni Day, make sure to try the Hot Honey Pepperoni with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, cherry peppers, hot honey, pecorino.