National Pasta & Pizza Month in Miami: The City's Must-Try Italian Delights

As Miami celebrates National Pasta and Pizza Month this October, the city's most exquisite dining spots are pulling out all the stops to honor Italian culinary traditions. From the heart of the Design District to the shores of Miami Beach, these luxurious venues are serving up everything from handmade pasta to artisanal pizzas. Here's your guide to Miami's finest Italian-inspired restaurants, where each dish is a masterpiece and every bite transports you to the coasts of Italy.
A staple in the world of Italian-American cuisine, CARBONE Miami features a selection of beloved pasta dishes that pay homage to the midcentury New York-style Italian restaurant. Signature offerings include the spicy and creamy Rigatoni alla Vodka, Lobster Ravioli, Linguine Vongole, and Tortellini al Ragu. This culinary haven combines nostalgia with innovation, delivering an experience that is both familiar and exciting.
Address: CARBONE Miami - 49 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
In the heart of Miami's Design District, Sofia Miami blends contemporary art with elevated Italian cuisine. In honor of National Pasta Day on October 17th, Sofia Miami will offer a remarkable deal—half-off on all its pasta dishes. Highlights include the Cacio E Pepe al Tartufo with its creamy texture and aromatic truffle, as well as the Cavatelli Alla Bolognese, a rich and hearty dish that captures the essence of traditional Italian flavors.
From the culinary visionaries at Noble 33, Sparrow Italia in Wynwood delivers a modern take on Italian dining. The restaurant's standout pasta dishes, made in-house from imported Italian wheat, include the luxurious Truffle Cacio e Pepe Tagliatelle, the nutty Pistachio Pesto Fettuccine, and the ever-popular Mikey's Spicy Rigatoni alla Vodka. For those with a taste for something truly unique, the Bone Marrow Cappelletti with braised beef cheeks and a Barolo reduction is a must-try.
Located in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood, Casadonna channels the spirit of Italy's coastal towns like Naples, Taormina, Bari, and Positano. Developed by Groot Hospitality and Tao Group Hospitality, Casadonna offers a seafood-centric menu featuring a comprehensive crudo bar, bespoke cocktails, and spritzes. Their dishes, crafted from the freshest ingredients, pay tribute to traditional recipes while presenting them with a contemporary flair, perfectly capturing the spirit of the seaside dolce vita.
For a warm and welcoming experience, head to Little Niko Pizzeria on Española Way in South Beach. Highlights include the flavorful Nikos Pizza, topped with Italian sausage and fresh mozzarella, and the Grandma Square Pizza with ripe tomatoes and extra virgin olive oil. Pasta lovers can savor the Rigatoni Picanti Alla Vodka or the richly textured Pappardelle Alla Bolognese, making it the perfect spot for a family-friendly celebration.
Additional Notes: For National Lobster Day, don’t miss out on the Lobster Ravioli with creamy tomato sauce, grape tomatoes, basil, parmigiano. For National Pepperoni Day, make sure to try the Hot Honey Pepperoni with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, cherry peppers, hot honey, pecorino.
Contessa Miami in the Design District offers a taste of Northern Italy’s culinary heritage. This elegant venue, inspired by the grandeur of Italian villas, features signature pizzas like the Classic Margherita, Soppressata, Funghi, and the indulgent Truffle pizza. These dishes, paired with the restaurant's dedication to authentic Northern Italian flavors, make Contessa a must-visit destination for pizza enthusiasts.
Address: Contessa Miami - 111 NE 41st St, Miami, FL 33137
Lucali Miami Beach is the go-to spot for authentic Italian pies in the lively Sunset Harbour neighborhood. Delight in their customizable pizzas with a variety of gourmet toppings like imported artichoke hearts, portabella mushrooms, red peppers, onions, shallots, and hot peppers. For pasta lovers, the Three-Cheese Fusilli, originally an "off-the-menu" item at Lucali’s Brooklyn location, is now a beloved staple, made with large fusilli noodles and a creamy sauce enriched with Calabrian chilis.
Additional Notes: For National Pepperoni Day make sure to add the beef pepperoni toppings to the Signature Plain Pie, any Calzone or White Pie.
Situated in the iconic Art Deco Pelican Hotel, Pelican Cafe celebrates its 30th anniversary by blending Italian culinary traditions with modern touches. Their Crudo di Parma Pizza features a delicate balance of marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, and Prosciutto di Parma DOP, while the Capricciosa Pizza combines flavors like mushrooms, olives, ham, and artichokes. Whether dining inside or on the ocean-view terrace, every meal at Pelican Cafe is a nod to the Italian art of ‘dolce far niente.’
At Mirabella at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, award-winning Chef Michael White brings a fresh approach to coastal Italian dining. Guests can indulge in signature dishes like the Lumache, Cacio Pepe, Risotto, and the beautifully prepared Branzino. This elegant yet inviting restaurant offers a sophisticated atmosphere paired with stunning ocean views, making it an ideal spot for both intimate dinners and lively gatherings.
At Vitolo in the Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach, guests can savor exceptional pizza creations like the Queen Margherita and the Tony Pepperoni, made with spicy Ezzo pepperoni cups. Pasta lovers will delight in the Tagliatelle Alla Bolognese and the creamy, classic Spaghetti Alla Carbonara. Each dish at Vitolo reflects a commitment to quality and traditional Italian flavors, perfect for celebrating with friends and family.
Additional Notes: For National Lobster Day, don’t miss out on the Lobster Ravioli, Lobster filled ravioli served over lobster cream sauce & shrimp.
