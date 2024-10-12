One of Miami's Most Beloved Waterfront Restaurants, Shuckers Waterfront Grill, To Close After Nearly 40 Years

MIAMI, FL October 9th, 2024 - Shuckers Waterfront Grill, one of Miami's last bastions of casual waterfront dining, is set to close its iconic North Bay Village location on October 27th. After nearly 40 years of serving the community, this Miami staple invites locals to celebrate the end of an era during its last two weeks of operations.
Shuckers will host “locals appreciation nights” to give guests a final chance to enjoy the restaurant's waterfront charm. Details will be available on their website and social media. The owners extend their heartfelt thanks to their loyal customers and employees for nearly four decades of support.
Affordable, laid-back waterfront dining options are rapidly disappearing in the South Florida market. The owners are working diligently to find a new location to continue the legacy of Shuckers and look forward to announcing something in the near future.
"We are devastated to have to close the doors of this iconic Miami institution," says Bruce Siegel, VP of Operations. "So many locals have created incredible memories here over the decades. We hope to welcome everyone back for one last time during these last two weeks”.
Shuckers Waterfront Grill remains open and operational, continuing to offer its regular hours and popular events like happy hour (Monday through Friday, 5 pm to 7 pm), reverse happy hour (daily, 10 pm to close), and Wine on the Water Wednesdays, where guests can enjoy 50% off wine, Prosecco, and champagne bottles.
