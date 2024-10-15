Raise a Glass to Miami's Spooky Season with These Hauntingly Good Drinks

When the air turns crisp (well, for Miami, at least) and the spirits come out to play, the city’s culinary scene answers the call with a lineup of chillingly delicious cocktails. This Halloween, Miami’s top bars and restaurants are summoning something a little extra: a collection of spooky drinks that are sure to leave you spellbound. From expertly crafted tequila cocktails to spine-tingling milkshakes, there’s something for every kind of ghoul, ghost, or goblin looking to raise a glass.
On the night of October 31st at 7pm, Shoma Bazaar invites cocktail enthusiasts to a Halloween Mixology Masterclass that promises a bewitching evening of spirited creations. Partnering with Patrón Tequila, this hands-on event, led by Master Mixologist Teddy Attelus, is a rare opportunity to refine your skills in the art of mixology with a spooky twist. Participants will craft three eerie tequila-based cocktails using Patrón Silver, with each creation designed to thrill your senses and leave a lasting impression. From perfectly paired appetizers to a live DJ spinning eerie tunes, the experience will have guests shaking and stirring their way into Halloween in style.
Looking for a drink to celebrate the spooky season? Shoma Bazaar’s Beetlejuice Cocktail is on the menu all October. This hauntingly delightful cocktail combines Patrón Silver tequila, melon liqueur, garden herb syrup, and a zesty citrus twist, all topped off with a striking black lava salt rim—a true potion for those embracing the spirit of Halloween. At only $12, it’s a must-try for any cocktail lover looking to sip their way through spooky season.
BACARDÍ has reimagined their iconic limited edition Halloween Bottle with their most innovative design yet. The mummified bottle features a glow-in-the-dark design with an AR component that brings the bottle to life and is available at retailers nationwide. The brand has developed a suite of specialty cocktails for fans to enjoy at their own Halloween celebrations, take a look at a few of our favorites:
1 1/2 oz BACARDÍ Superior Rum
1/2 oz Monin Blood Orange Syrup
1/2 oz Fresh Lime Juice
2 ox Ginger Beer
Blood Orange
Amarena Cherries
Combine BACARDÍ Superior Rum, lime juice, syrups in a shaker tin with ice and shake vigorously. Strain into Collins glass over fresh ice and top with ginger beer. Stir to incorporate. Garnish with blood orange + cherry
1 1/2 oz BACARDÍ Coconut Rum
1 oz Cold Brew
1/4 oz Vanilla
Espresso Salt
Combine all ingredients into shaker over ice and shake vigorously. Strain into Collins glass over fresh ice. Stir to incorporate. Garnish with espresso salt.
2 oz BACARDÍ Superior Rum
.05 oz St-GERMAIN Elderflower Liqueur
.05 oz Goya Passionfruit Juice
.05 oz Fresh Lime Juice
1 oz Vita Coco Coconut Water
Mint Sprig
Rambutan Cherry
Served out of large format punch bowl with smokey effect via dry ice into glass over ice and garnish
For those looking to add a bit of history and spook to their Halloween celebrations, Biscayne Bay Brewing has just the trick. This local favorite will transform its taproom into a Haunted Mansion on October 31st, offering guests a thrilling experience from start to finish. Begin your adventure on the first floor, where eerie decor and ghostly surprises await. The historic building, originally Miami’s first brick-and-mortar post office, adds an authentic spooky ambiance, further enhanced by its status as a historic landmark, designed by renowned architects Kiehnel and Elliott.
Once you make your way to the third-floor taproom—completely decked out in Halloween-themed decor—you’ll be greeted with craft beers, spooky cocktails, and a hauntingly good time. Their Halloween Happy Hour, running from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., includes drink specials like $4 beers, $8 wines, and $10 cocktails, ensuring there’s something for every taste. Don’t forget to enter their costume contest, where the winner will receive $50 off their tab, making it a night filled with fun, fright, and flavorful drinks in one of Miami's most unique and spooky venues.
This Halloween season, Ghost Tequila is declaring the end of the classic Margarita as we know it and ushering in a new era with the Perfectly Spicy Margarita. Known for its fiery heat and bold flavor, Ghost Tequila is the perfect ingredient for those who want their drinks to pack a punch. To celebrate Day of the Dead, this bold spirit is shaking up the cocktail world with a spicy campaign that elevates the traditional margarita into a new favorite. The Perfectly Spicy Margarita balances the crisp lime and sweetness of agave with a serious kick from Ghost Tequila, creating a drink that is both refreshing and adventurous. Perfect for anyone looking to add a little fire to their Halloween or Day of the Dead celebration.
1.5 oz Ghost Tequila
.5 oz Agave Nectar
.75 oz Lime Juice (to taste)
Salt Rim & Lime Garnish
Measure and pour all ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Fill the shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Strain into ice-filled, Tajín Salt Rim glass. Garnish with lime wedge.
1.5oz Ghost Tequila
.5oz Alma Finca
1oz fresh lime juice
.5oz marigold infused agave
.5oz blood orange juice
Dried marigold salt rim
Combine ingredients in tin and shake with ice. Strain in rocks glass with marigold salt rim. Add fresh ice and garnish with fresh marigold.
For those with a sweet tooth, Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer in Brickell is celebrating Halloween with its Fright Night Mini CrazyShake® Flight ($22), running from October 31st through November 3rd. This trio of shakes is not for the faint of heart, featuring a wicked selection of festive flavors. The Candy Apple Mini Shake blends the sweetness of apple butter with a crunch of crushed candy apples, while the Pumpkin Pie Mini CrazyShake brings the cozy warmth of fall spices with sugar cookie crumbs and a pumpkin pie bar. For a truly out-of-this-world experience, the Witch’s Brew Mini CrazyShake stirs up a spellbinding mix of ube blueberry and whipped cream, sure to send shivers down your spine.
And for those looking to enjoy the spooky season without alcohol, these CrazyShakes® offer the perfect alternative to traditional Halloween cocktails—delivering all the festive flavor without the spirits.
For those looking to conjure up the perfect Halloween cocktail, the Black(berry) Magic Brulot Manhattan is a must-try. Whether you're mixing it up in the comfort of your own home or enjoying it at the Key Biscayne Yacht Club, this dark and delicious cocktail offers a sophisticated twist on the classic Manhattan. Crafted with Grand Brulot VSOP Cognac blended with rich Ecuadorian Robusta coffee beans, this drink is a luxurious treat for coffee lovers who crave a little extra indulgence. The cocktail balances the deep, bold notes of coffee and cognac with the brightness of muddled blackberries and a touch of sweet vermouth, making it the perfect potion for any Halloween or post-trick-or-treating gathering.
5 Muddled fresh blackberries
1 oz Rye Whiskey
1 oz Grand Brulot
¼ Sweet Red Vermouth
0.5 Creme de Griotte
Bar spoon of brandied cherry juice
Stirred and strained into chilled coupe glass Garnish with two blackberries and brandied cherry.
Known for its reimagined American classics, American Social Bar & Kitchen is giving its menu a spooky makeover this Halloween season. From October 26 through November 2, revel in frightfully delicious drink specials like the Ghost Margarita ($10), made with Espolòn Tequila, or indulge in the Te-Kill-A Zombie cocktail—each sip designed to awaken your inner spirit. The festivities don’t stop at the bar; American Social’s themed parties include Dia De Los Muertos and the Sunday Scaries Brunch, making it the perfect haunt for an evening of drinks and thrills.
Glass & Vine in Coconut Grove will transport you back in time with its Halloween edition of ‘Throw it Back Thursdays’ on October 31st. Guests can indulge in complimentary bubbles from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. while enjoying discounted spooky bites and festive cocktails at the bar. Pair this with nostalgic tunes spun by a live DJ, and you have the perfect atmosphere for a stylishly eerie night out. Don’t miss out on Sunday, October 27th, either, when Glass & Vine hosts a special doggy brunch—because even your furry friends should join in on the Halloween fun!
Step into the sand at Joia Beach on November 2nd for a Día de los Muertos celebration unlike any other. The beach club will be transformed with eerie décor as guests are treated to a unique cocktail experience with The Lost Explorer Mezcal, served in a Sugar Skull Mug. This limited-edition drink, created in partnership with Don Julio, will elevate your evening of live DJ performances and delicious European-inspired fare. Joia Beach’s effortless blend of luxury and celebration makes it the go-to spot for Halloween revelry with a stylish twist.
