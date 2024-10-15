Raise a Glass to Miami's Spooky Season with These Hauntingly Good Drinks

On the night of October 31st at 7pm, Shoma Bazaar invites cocktail enthusiasts to a Halloween Mixology Masterclass that promises a bewitching evening of spirited creations. Partnering with Patrón Tequila, this hands-on event, led by Master Mixologist Teddy Attelus, is a rare opportunity to refine your skills in the art of mixology with a spooky twist. Participants will craft three eerie tequila-based cocktails using Patrón Silver, with each creation designed to thrill your senses and leave a lasting impression. From perfectly paired appetizers to a live DJ spinning eerie tunes, the experience will have guests shaking and stirring their way into Halloween in style.

Looking for a drink to celebrate the spooky season? Shoma Bazaar’s Beetlejuice Cocktail is on the menu all October. This hauntingly delightful cocktail combines Patrón Silver tequila, melon liqueur, garden herb syrup, and a zesty citrus twist, all topped off with a striking black lava salt rim—a true potion for those embracing the spirit of Halloween. At only $12, it’s a must-try for any cocktail lover looking to sip their way through spooky season.