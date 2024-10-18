Fall Cocktails in Miami: Seasonal Sips You Can Enjoy at Top Restaurants or Make at Home

From trendy Miami restaurants to your home bar, these fall-inspired cocktails bring warmth, spice, and a dash of creativity to every sip. Whether you’re looking to indulge at some of the city's most luxurious venues or try your hand at crafting these delicious drinks at home, we’ve got you covered with recipes and recommendations that capture the essence of the season.
The Drexel brings a taste of the Mediterranean to Miami with the Turkish Delight cocktail. This Negroni variant blends fall flavors of allspice, clove, anise, and cardamom with the rich, complex notes of Aberfeldy Single Malt Scotch. The combination of spices, espresso, and bitters makes it a perfect drink to enjoy as an aperitif or digestif during the fall season.
Aberfeldy Single Malt Scotch infused with clove and allspice
Elijah Craig Rye
Martini & Rossi Rosso Vermouth espresso
Campari
Cardamom Bitters
Star Anise
Orange Peel
Directions: Combine ingredients into a mixing glass with ice. Stir well, strain into a glass, and garnish with a star anise and orange peel.
STK Miami is embracing fall with its popular Pumpkin Smash Bourbon and Pumpkin Mocha Martini, both featured on their "Welcome Back Pumpkin" menu. These cocktails deliver all the autumn vibes you could want, with warm pumpkin spice flavors blended seamlessly into each sip. Whether you're after the rich, bourbon-infused notes of the Pumpkin Smash or the smooth, coffee-forward Pumpkin Mocha Martini, these drinks are perfect for welcoming fall with open arms.
For those who appreciate the rich, smooth flavor of Puerto Rican rum, Ron del Barrilito offers the perfect base for creating fall-inspired cocktails. Known for its Three-Star Rum, which features woody and vanilla notes, this versatile spirit is ideal for crafting cozy autumn drinks that pair perfectly with the cooler weather. Whether you're sipping an Old Fashioned or a bold Negroni, Ron del Barrilito brings an elevated touch to your fall cocktail repertoire.
2 oz Ron del Barrilito Three Stars
3 Dashes Chocolate Bitters
3 Dashes Orange Bitters
½ oz Simple Syrup
Orange Peel (for garnish)
2 oz Ron del Barrilito Three Stars
¾ oz Sweet Vermouth
3 Dashes Orange Bitters
3 Dashes Chocolate Bitters
Maraschino Cherry (for garnish)
1 oz Ron del Barrilito Three Stars
1 oz Campari
1 oz Sweet Vermouth
2 Dashes Orange Bitters
Orange Peel (for garnish)
The Chai 1888 cocktail by Brugal is the embodiment of fall in a glass. With warm notes of ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, and cloves from chai syrup, this sweet and spicy rum-based cocktail wraps you up like a cozy blanket on a crisp autumn evening.
1.5 oz Brugal 1888
0.75 oz Lemon Juice
0.75 oz Chai Syrup (to make chai syrup, brew a strong batch of chai tea and combine with equal parts sugar by volume)
0.5 oz Sweet Vermouth
Directions: Shake all ingredients together and double strain into a glass. Serve without ice for a warm, autumnal finish.
For those who appreciate a more complex, herbal drink, the Fig Rosemary Cocktail by Desolas Mezcal is a rich and aromatic choice. This cocktail expertly blends the sweetness of fig with the herbal notes of rosemary, balanced by the smoky nuance of mezcal. It’s the perfect companion for a crisp autumn evening, offering layers of flavor that unfold with each sip.
2 oz Desolas Mezcal
1 tbsp Green Fig Jam
0.5 oz Cedro Nardini
0.5 oz Lime Juice
0.25 oz Green Chartreuse
Directions: Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into a chilled glass. Garnish with a sprig of rosemary.
At Lafayette Steakhouse, the Stand by Me cocktail offers a rich and smoky experience, perfect for fall. With Macallan 12yo and Drambuie as its base, this cocktail is sweetened with ginger honey syrup and brightened with lemon juice. The drink is served in a rocks glass over a large ice cube and smoked under a cloche, adding an extra layer of depth to its flavor profile.
1 oz Macallan 12yo
1 oz Drambuie
0.75 oz Ginger Honey Syrup
0.75 oz Lemon Juice
Directions: Stir all ingredients in a rocks glass over a large ice cube. Smoke under a cloche for added aroma and garnish with a piece of honeycomb.
At Beauty & The Butcher, fall takes center stage with The Perfect Pear, a cocktail that highlights the season’s quintessential fruit. This refreshing drink mixes Tito’s Vodka with allspice, Domaine De Canton, pear syrup, and fresh lime juice, creating a perfect harmony of sweetness and spice. The pear’s crispness, enhanced by warm autumn spices, makes this the ideal cocktail for those cooler Miami evenings. Enjoy this drink with your favorite fall dishes for the full seasonal experience.
For a true luxury experience, the Five-Star Gold Martini at The Bar at The Setai, Miami Beach offers an opulent cocktail featuring Beluga Gold Vodka, Louis XIII Cognac, Grand Marnier Centenaire, and Inniskillin Ice Wine, all garnished with 24-carat edible gold flakes. This lavish drink is the epitome of indulgence and is perfect for those looking to sip in style this fall.
1 oz Beluga Gold Vodka
0.25 oz Louis XIII Cognac de Rémy Martin
0.5 oz Grand Marnier Centenaire
1.5 oz Inniskillin Ice Wine
24 Carat Edible Gold Flakes (for garnish)
Directions: Combine all ingredients into a mixing glass with ice and stir well. Strain into a coupe glass and garnish with 24-carat edible gold flakes for a luxurious finish.
Aba Miami has added a seasonal twist to a classic cocktail with its Spiced Pear Negroni. Made with Barr Hill Tomcat Gin, Select Aperitivo, Lofi Amaro, Averna, and spiced pear, this cocktail offers a subtle sweetness and richness that perfectly complements fall’s cooler nights. For a lighter, refreshing option, the Pomegranate Backsplash brings together pomegranate grenadine, cold-pressed orange, and Fever Tree Sicilian lemonade for a zesty yet sweet autumn sip.
At Sweet Liberty, the PB&J Old Fashioned combines the nostalgia of a childhood favorite with the sophistication of a classic cocktail. Made with Sqrrl Peanut Butter Whiskey and Old Forester Bourbon, this drink is sweetened with strawberry jam syrup and finished with walnut and Angostura bitters, making it a delicious and creative twist on the Old Fashioned.
1 oz Sqrrl Peanut Butter Whiskey
1 oz Old Forester Bourbon
0.25 oz Strawberry Jam Syrup
2 Dashes Black Walnut Bitters
1 Dash Angostura Bitters
Directions: Stir all ingredients and strain over a single ice cube in a frozen rocks glass. Garnish with peanut brittle resting across the rim.
Toku is bringing a taste of autumn with its wildly popular Fig Martini. This cocktail blends Stolichnaya Vodka infused with ripe figs and a splash of sweet lychee juice, creating a smooth and fruity drink that perfectly balances the rich, fall flavors of fig with the tropical twist of lychee. If you're looking for something that embodies both the season and Miami’s signature style, the Fig Martini is a must-try.
For a cocktail that blends tropical flavors with the warming spices of fall, the YES CHEF! from Red Rooster Overtown delivers in style. Made with E11EVEN Vodka, lemon juice, honey, pineapple juice, and ginger beer, this drink is a refreshing take on the classic mule. The muddled mint adds a fresh, aromatic element that rounds out the drink’s bright and zesty flavor.
1.5 oz E11EVEN Vodka
0.5 oz Lemon Juice
0.5 oz Honey
2 oz Pineapple Juice
2 oz Ginger Beer
Muddled Mint
Directions: Muddle mint in a shaker, then add all ingredients along with ice. Shake well and strain into a mule tin with fresh ice. Top with ginger beer and garnish with a lemon wheel and mint sprig.
If you're in the mood for something more caffeinated, The Hampton Social offers two fantastic seasonal coffee drinks. The Salted Chocolate Iced Coffee, made with La Colombe cold brew and salted chocolate, perfectly balances bold coffee flavors with a hint of sweetness. The Iced Lavender Cappuccino is a floral twist on the classic, featuring honey lavender espresso topped with creamy milk foam. Both drinks are great options for those seeking something refreshing and flavorful this fall.
At Motek, the seasonal offerings bring creativity and flavor to new heights. This fall, you can savor the Cedar & Spice Martini, a blend of spiced pear, ginger, vodka, apple cider, and thyme, featuring house-made spiced pear syrup infused with ginger. The result is a cocktail with the perfect aromatic balance that embodies the flavors of fall. For those looking for something warm and comforting, the Vanilla Rose Latte offers a cozy option with a fragrant touch, making it the ultimate indulgence as the weather cools.
At Fior Scotch, the Delaney Cocktail offers a fresh take on the classic Boulevardier by replacing bourbon or rye whiskey with smooth Scotch. The result is a rich and layered drink, perfect for a cozy fall evening. The bold flavors of the Scotch, combined with the sweetness of vermouth and the bitterness of Campari, create a balanced and satisfying sip that’s ideal for the season.
1.5 oz Fior Scotch
1 oz Sweet Vermouth
1 oz Campari
1 Orange Twist (for garnish)
Directions: Add the Fior Scotch, sweet vermouth, and Campari to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake gently until chilled, then strain into a chilled glass. Garnish with an orange twist.
